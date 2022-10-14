Read full article on original website
secretmiami.com
Tickets Just Went On Sale For NightGarden’s Magical Light Experience In Miami
It goes without saying: light shows and illuminations ring in Miami’s holiday season — every, single, year. This year is no exception with NightGarden’s magical nightly stroll through the enchanted Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden kicking off the 2022 Christmas season for South Florida. NightGarden has received numerous accolades over the years, including the title of “Miami hit” by Time Out Miami, so we’re in for an equally extraordinary spectacle this year!
secretmiami.com
You Can Soar Through The Trees At This Zipline Adventure Park In Miami
An exhilarating new ziplining experience is finally here and it’s putting your bravery to the test, sending you sailing over a tropical jungle while you take in the panoramic views of downtown and the bay!. Treetop Trekking Miami, located inside Jungle Island, spans six acres and is packed with...
Oktoberfest Returns to Coral Springs Oct 15
Oktoberfest returns to Coral Springs as part of the Downtown Coral Springs signature event series, offering games, food, entertainment, and adult beverages. The event is on Saturday October 15, from 4 to 10 p.m., and takes place at the Great Lawn of City Hall, located at 9500 W. Sample Road. Admission to the event is free and dressing in Bavarian-themed costumes is encouraged.
Pelican’s SnoBalls Coming to Coral Springs
New Orleans-style snowballs are on their way to Magnolia Shoppes
luxury-houses.net
This $14,999,999 Transitional Modern Home has An Exceptional Open Floor Plan with only The Finest Finishes in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
1612 SE 11th Street in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 1612 SE 11th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a transitional modern home boasts an amazing open floor plan with the finest finishes, an exceptional outdoor area with a summer kitchen, pebble tech pool, covered patio and more. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1612 SE 11th Street, please contact Sandra Tagliamonte (Phone: 954-818-4219) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
cw34.com
"We're gonna be homeless:" Mobile home residents have 6 months to move, abandon homes
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — “It couldn’t have happened at a worse time," said Tom Wozniak. Tom Wozniak has lived in Hi-Acres Mobile Home Park for 9 years — now he’s getting evicted. Residents in the mobile home park have been receiving letters mailed...
Dunkin’ Location Appears to Be Planned for Weston
With approximately 891 locations, Florida is the state with the third largest Dunkin’ footprint
NBC Miami
Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest Returns to Miramar Regional Park
The Madame Gougouse Caribbean Culture Fest is back at Miramar Regional Park. The two-day family friendly event is hosted in October, because this month marks Creole Heritage Month. Creole is a language spoken in multiple Caribbean countries including Haiti, Martinique, Dominica, Grenada and many more. The festival is a fusion...
NBC Miami
Fun Fall, Halloween Events Happening in South Florida This Month
It's officially spooky season and you may be wondering what to do with your friends and family ahead of Halloween this year. From thrilling haunted houses to family-friendly pumpkin patches, South Florida is scattered with fun events for guests of all ages. Here are some of the best ways to...
Click10.com
Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
tamaractalk.com
New Splash Pad in Tamarac Village is a Safety Hazard and Must Be Demolished Says City
The new splash pad in Tamarac Village has serious safety and maintenance issues and would have to be demolished and reconstructed. That’s according to Maxine Calloway, Tamarac’s director of community development, who gave the commission an update on October 12, explaining that after a recent inspection, the city discovered significant construction defects.
Man killed in shooting on Lake Victoria Drive
A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning on Lake Victoria Drive near West Palm Beach. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Railway work will delay traffic, add noise
Expect frequent train horns and longer traffic delays the rest of this month as Brightline upgrades track and signal systems at railroad crossings in Boca Raton in preparation for the Brightline Boca Raton station. Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, flaggers will be present at the crossings listed below and drivers can...
WSVN-TV
RV catches fire behind Cutler Bay house, flames spread to home
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters stopped fast-moving flames in Cutler Bay. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, an RV in the back of a house caught fire, which then spread to the home on Southwest 92nd Avenue, near Cutler Ridge Drive, Saturday morning. “Units arrived and found a fire at...
Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant
Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
margatetalk.com
2 Men Arrested For Shoplifting From Coconut Creek Home Depot
Two Miami men were arrested for stealing more than $2,000 worth of goods from a Home Depot in Coconut Creek last week, authorities said. According to the Coconut Creek Police Department, Howard Morraz, 31, and Johanes Mercado, 28, walked out of the store at 4450 N State Rd 7 on Oct. 11 with a shopping cart full of items they never paid for including screws, bolts, drills, and electric door locks.
Popular Parkland Farmers’ Market Returns With Over 80 Vendors (and Counting!)
The City of Parkland announces the return of its annual farmers’ market in November. Since 2006, the Parkland Farmers’ Market has been an event residents look forward to where vendors offer everything from organic and conventional fruits and vegetables, baked goods, specialty and gourmet foods, to specialty spices and sauces.
Click10.com
Instructor, student killed in Miramar plane crash remembered as passionate aviators
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Friends are remembering the student pilot and flight instructor who died when their plane crashed into a Miramar backyard Monday morning. Police identified the two men Tuesday afternoon. Miramar police spokesperson Tania Rues said instructor Antony Rolland Yen, 34 and student pilot Jordan Travis Hall, 32,...
2 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Roof Of South Florida Home
The plane also took out some power lines, cutting off power to dozens of residents.
850wftl.com
Malfunctioning traffic lights in Pompano Beach leads to fatal crash
(BROWARD COUNTY, FL)– The Broward County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and kept going. The incident occurred on West Atlantic Boulevard near Andrews Avenue on. Authorities say the victim was using the crosswalk when an unknown driver blew through flashing red...
