Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator
Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win
The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
DeSean Jackson names 2 NFL teams he wants to play for
DeSean Jackson is about to turn 36, but he still has the shoulder pads and the IcyHot ready to go. The veteran receiver Jackson appeared this week on a live taping for the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast and said that he is still not retired from the NFL.
Cowboys Trade for DJ Moore of Panthers Proposed by Dan Orlovsky
The gossip involving Carolina receiver DJ Moore leads to the opinion of ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky that Dallas should get in on the Moore Sweepstakes.
Randall Cobb carted to locker room in tears as Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggle vs. Jets
There is now a major injury concern for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 6 home matchup against the New York Jets. Randall Cobb’s ankle was rolled up on by Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as he was attempting to block on a rushing play for Aaron Jones in the Packers’ opening drive of […] The post Randall Cobb carted to locker room in tears as Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggle vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens star Lamar Jackson gets brutally honest on yet another collapse in season full of them
The Baltimore Ravens could easily be 6-0 this season, but instead they’re only 3-3 after blowing yet another big lead. This time it came in Week 6 against the streaking New York Giants, who erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to hand the Ravens a disappointing 24-20 defeat. Baltimore went...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Suffers Concussion vs. Buccaneers
The rookie quarterback left during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay.
Rams BREAKING: Trade of RB Cam Akers - OUT for Week 6 - Root of Coach Sean McVay Comment?
Running back Cam Akers is not at practice on Friday, will not play for the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and as head coach Sean McVay is announcing that he and the club are "working through some things,'' is seems obvious that the end of Akers career in L.A. might be on the horizon. Does "working ...
Proposed Bills Trade Lands Josh Allen Another Target
The Buffalo Bills are blessed with plenty of offensive firepower as is, but a hypothetical trade could solve the struggles they've had at a vital position.
CeeDee Lamb Hurt But Playing for Cowboys at Eagles
CeeDee Lamb isn't worried when or if Darius Slay follows him on Sunday night.
‘Everything is on the table’: Matt LaFleur drops truth bomb on possible Packers OL changes after disaster vs. Jets
The Green Bay Packers suffered a disappointing loss in Week 6 against the New York Jets, and Matt LaFleur was not happy about it. The Packers head coach didn’t hold back in the aftermath of the humbling defeat at Lambeau Field, and hinted that some key changes could be on the way involving the offensive […] The post ‘Everything is on the table’: Matt LaFleur drops truth bomb on possible Packers OL changes after disaster vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
NFL Rumors: Cam Akers, Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey
Welcome to another edition of NFL rumors on Full Press Coverage. The NFL trade deadline is just a few weeks away and as week six is set to kick off, it is starting to become a bit clearer who the contenders and pretenders are. Most notably, after firing their head coach, the Carolina Panthers, who sit at 1-4, are heading toward a Top 5 pick and have several pieces they could unload in the coming weeks, including running back Christian McCaffrey. In addition, Rams running back Cam Akers will miss this weekend’s matchup against the Panthers for “personal reasons” but is there more to it than that?
Michigan football’s Mike Morris calls out Penn State players for having ‘Twitter fingers’
The Michigan Wolverines’ football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions got tense at the half. The two teams got into a heated scrum as they headed to their respective locker rooms after a physical half of play. After Michigan’s 41-17 win, Wolverines defensive end Mike Morris spoke to reporters and revealed what sparked the […] The post Michigan football’s Mike Morris calls out Penn State players for having ‘Twitter fingers’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dennis Allen hints at harsh reality of Michael Thomas’ health status
The New Orleans Saints are dealing with a bunch of injured bodies which is making it much more difficult for them to win games. Among the key Saints players injured at the moment is wide receiver Michael Thomas, who missed his third game in a row when he did not suit up in New Orleans’ 30-26 home loss Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers speaks out on thumb injury after falling to Jets
Aaron Rodgers wasn’t his usual dominant self in the Green Bay Packers’ Week 6 loss to the New York Jets, and his latest injury may have played a role in that. To recall, Rodgers entered the contest dealing with a thumb issue. He sustained the said injury on the final play of their Week 5 […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers speaks out on thumb injury after falling to Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Allen will love Bills final injury report ahead of clash with Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills travel to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday to face the Kansas City Chiefs. This game likely will have massive playoff implications. The Bills and Chiefs are tied atop the AFC standings at 4-1. There is a good chance that the winner of this game will end up with home field advantage. That certainly makes for a game where the Bills would want to be healthy.
‘That’s my plan’: Dak Prescott drops definitive date for Cowboys return
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is positive he’ll be able to return to action sooner rather than later. After the Cowboys’ Week 6 loss to the Eagles on Sunday, Ed Werder of ESPN asked the injured Prescott whether or not he believes he can play in Week 7 when they take on the Detroit Lions. With confidence, the Dallas quarterback said, “Yeah, for sure. That’s my plan.”
NFL’s outlook on Davante Adams punishment after cameraman shove
The NFL world was shocked to see Davante Adams shove over a cameraman after the Las Vegas Raiders hard fought loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. Adams was fed up that the Raiders weren’t able to pull out a win over their divisional rival, or more specifically that he wasn unable to haul in a pair of passes that could have potentially extended the game, and he took his frustrations out on a helpless cameraman.
Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game
The Los Angeles Rams have not played like defending champions so far this season. At a measly 2-3 record, they are still within a game of the NFC West but are not inspiring confidence in another Super Bowl run. They could change that with a Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers. As the Rams […] The post Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
