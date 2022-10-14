ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ClutchPoints

‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator

Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Carson Wentz dealt brutal injury news after Week 6 win

The Washington Commanders grinded out a tough Week 6 victory over the Chicago Bears. While they came away with the win, it looks like they may have suffered a pretty big injury blow to their starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, in the process. Carson Wentz injury update. Wentz labored through a...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Randall Cobb carted to locker room in tears as Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggle vs. Jets

There is now a major injury concern for the Green Bay Packers in their Week 6 home matchup against the New York Jets. Randall Cobb’s ankle was rolled up on by Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams as he was attempting to block on a rushing play for Aaron Jones in the Packers’ opening drive of […] The post Randall Cobb carted to locker room in tears as Aaron Rodgers, Packers struggle vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

‘Everything is on the table’: Matt LaFleur drops truth bomb on possible Packers OL changes after disaster vs. Jets

The Green Bay Packers suffered a disappointing loss in Week 6 against the New York Jets, and Matt LaFleur was not happy about it. The Packers head coach didn’t hold back in the aftermath of the humbling defeat at Lambeau Field, and hinted that some key changes could be on the way involving the offensive […] The post ‘Everything is on the table’: Matt LaFleur drops truth bomb on possible Packers OL changes after disaster vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFL Rumors: Cam Akers, Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey

Welcome to another edition of NFL rumors on Full Press Coverage. The NFL trade deadline is just a few weeks away and as week six is set to kick off, it is starting to become a bit clearer who the contenders and pretenders are. Most notably, after firing their head coach, the Carolina Panthers, who sit at 1-4, are heading toward a Top 5 pick and have several pieces they could unload in the coming weeks, including running back Christian McCaffrey. In addition, Rams running back Cam Akers will miss this weekend’s matchup against the Panthers for “personal reasons” but is there more to it than that?
NFL
ClutchPoints

Michigan football’s Mike Morris calls out Penn State players for having ‘Twitter fingers’

The Michigan Wolverines’ football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions got tense at the half. The two teams got into a heated scrum as they headed to their respective locker rooms after a physical half of play. After Michigan’s 41-17 win, Wolverines defensive end Mike Morris spoke to reporters and revealed what sparked the […] The post Michigan football’s Mike Morris calls out Penn State players for having ‘Twitter fingers’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClutchPoints

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers speaks out on thumb injury after falling to Jets

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t his usual dominant self in the Green Bay Packers’ Week 6 loss to the New York Jets, and his latest injury may have played a role in that. To recall, Rodgers entered the contest dealing with a thumb issue. He sustained the said injury on the final play of their Week 5 […] The post Packers QB Aaron Rodgers speaks out on thumb injury after falling to Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

‘That’s my plan’: Dak Prescott drops definitive date for Cowboys return

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is positive he’ll be able to return to action sooner rather than later. After the Cowboys’ Week 6 loss to the Eagles on Sunday, Ed Werder of ESPN asked the injured Prescott whether or not he believes he can play in Week 7 when they take on the Detroit Lions. With confidence, the Dallas quarterback said, “Yeah, for sure. That’s my plan.”
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

NFL’s outlook on Davante Adams punishment after cameraman shove

The NFL world was shocked to see Davante Adams shove over a cameraman after the Las Vegas Raiders hard fought loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. Adams was fed up that the Raiders weren’t able to pull out a win over their divisional rival, or more specifically that he wasn unable to haul in a pair of passes that could have potentially extended the game, and he took his frustrations out on a helpless cameraman.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game

The Los Angeles Rams have not played like defending champions so far this season. At a measly 2-3 record, they are still within a game of the NFC West but are not inspiring confidence in another Super Bowl run. They could change that with a Week 6 win over the Carolina Panthers. As the Rams […] The post Rams get much-needed updates on Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald for Panthers game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
