Fresno, CA

IDENTIFIED: Woman who died in rollover crash in central Fresno

By Marcela Chavez
 2 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 22-year-old woman was identified as the person who died in a rollover crash Friday morning in Fresno, Fresno County officials say.

According to authorities, the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. near Belmont and Lota avenues in central Fresno.

Police say Jinnah Conley was driving and went off the road hitting a wire connected to a utility pole and rolling over. She was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say it is unknown where Conley is from. The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

