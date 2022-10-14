Read full article on original website
New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up
The master plan for a new 52-acre commercial retail and development on the north end of Bend, including a 188,000-square-foot relocated Costco, won support Monday evening from the city's Planning Commission and goes before the City Council next month.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Drivers react positively to Highway 20 Bend-Tumalo speed change
The Oregon Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo from 55 mph to 45 mph as of Friday. And while drivers we spoke to reacted positively to the change, some on social media largely went the other direction. The decrease comes ahead...
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness
An Oregon Mayors Association task force of 25 mayors, including the mayors of Bend and Sisters, submitted a letter Friday to Oregon's three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature, outlining a plan they said would successfully address the current statewide homelessness crisis.
KTVZ
Highway 20 temporary 45 mph speed zone goes into effect Friday between Tumalo and Bend
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A temporary reduced speed zone of 45 mph is coming to U.S. Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo, starting Friday. The reduction will take place between Robal Lane and Gerking Market Road. Speeds are being reduced to help keep ODOT crews safe while working along the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Slow down! New speed limit on Highway 20 between Bend, Tumalo starts Friday
Be prepared for slower driving on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo starting Friday. The Oregon Department of Transportation will be lowering the speed limit to 45 mph between Robal Lane and Gerking Market Road. The speed reduction is to keep construction workers safe along the highway for the upcoming...
Two killed in crash on Highway 26, closing 20-mile stretch on Warm Springs Reservation
Two people were killed in a crash that prompted an extended closure of a 20-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 20 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
KTVZ
The Big Playback 10/14 Pt. 1: Bend and Mountain View dominate Caldera and Ridgeview, Sisters gets homecoming win
It was homecoming night for several of the Central Oregon schools. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea,...
La Pine house fire spreads, prompting DCSO to issue Level 3 evacuations in area
A house fire in La Pine Tuesday afternoon was spreading to nearby homes and the wilderness, prompting Level 3 evacuation notices for residents in the immediate area, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said.
KTVZ
At surprise assembly, Three Rivers teacher Maria Leistad named Bend-La Pine Schools Educator of the Year
SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During a surprise school-wide assembly Friday afternoon, Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook named Maria Leistad, second-grade teacher at Three Rivers School, the school district's Educator of the Year. Leistad is entering her ninth year as a teacher at the school and is known for her...
centraloregondaily.com
Prineville house fire leaves two children dead
A Prineville house fire early Saturday morning killed two children, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Javier Sanchez said the fire started just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning. Deputies from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue found the home in Juniper...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
KTVZ
Rabid bat found in Bend; authorities confirm it had rabies
A rabid bat was found last week near Reed Market Road and Third Street in Bend. A woman living nearby saw a sick bat and contacted authorities. An OSU lab confirmed the rabies. Deschutes County Health Services says there was no human exposure. Still, it's recommending your dogs and cats be up to date on rabies vaccines. If you see a sick bat, you can contact ODFW or the non-emergency police line.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3 former Bend mayors make endorsement in this year’s mayoral race
A group former Bend mayors announce a major endorsement in this years mayoral race. Sally Russell, Bruce Abernethy and Casey Roats announced their support for Chris Piper as Bend’s next mayor. The trio said Piper “works with people across all sectors in our community; he has done this consistently...
Deschutes County SO identifies weekend homicide victim as Bend real estate investor, developer
Deschutes County sheriff's deputies on Monday identified a 70-year-old Bend man who was killed in a homicide just east of the city early Sunday morning,
