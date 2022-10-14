ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up

The master plan for a new 52-acre commercial retail and development on the north end of Bend, including a 188,000-square-foot relocated Costco, won support Monday evening from the city's Planning Commission and goes before the City Council next month. The post New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Drivers react positively to Highway 20 Bend-Tumalo speed change

The Oregon Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo from 55 mph to 45 mph as of Friday. And while drivers we spoke to reacted positively to the change, some on social media largely went the other direction. The decrease comes ahead...
BEND, OR
kptv.com

Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness

An Oregon Mayors Association task force of 25 mayors, including the mayors of Bend and Sisters, submitted a letter Friday to Oregon’s three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature, outlining a plan they said would successfully address the current statewide homelessness crisis. The post Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Prineville house fire leaves two children dead

A Prineville house fire early Saturday morning killed two children, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Javier Sanchez said the fire started just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning. Deputies from the Crook County Sheriff’s Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue found the home in Juniper...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ

Rabid bat found in Bend; authorities confirm it had rabies

A rabid bat was found last week near Reed Market Road and Third Street in Bend. A woman living nearby saw a sick bat and contacted authorities. An OSU lab confirmed the rabies. Deschutes County Health Services says there was no human exposure. Still, it's recommending your dogs and cats be up to date on rabies vaccines. If you see a sick bat, you can contact ODFW or the non-emergency police line.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 3 former Bend mayors make endorsement in this year’s mayoral race

A group former Bend mayors announce a major endorsement in this years mayoral race. Sally Russell, Bruce Abernethy and Casey Roats announced their support for Chris Piper as Bend’s next mayor. The trio said Piper “works with people across all sectors in our community; he has done this consistently...
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy