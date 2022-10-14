Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Be Filled of South Topeka holds first Fall Festival
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Be Filled of South Topeka held their first Fall festival Saturday at Pauline South Intermediate School. The festival included Hamburgers, a DJ, Children’s Discovery Center mobile museum, face painting, a balloon artist, cotton candy games for the kids, a photo booth and trunk or treat later in the evening. Be Filed of […]
Changing Our Culture initiative gets lawns mowed in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new initiative in Topeka, called “Changing our Culture’ is designed to improve the quality of structures and premises in Topeka, so that structures and premises violations are the exception rather than the rule. Owners are motivated to take care of properties before city departments are even called. “We got involved because […]
Ice skating rink comes to the downtown Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new winter activity will be taking over downtown Topeka. Mark your calendars, in approximately one month, the Evergy Plaza will be transformed into an ice rink. Evergy Plaza will partner with CoreFirst Bank and Trust to bring an ice rink made of real ice, and operating with nine-minute skating for $12 […]
WIBW
Fairlawn Plaza hosts 60th anniversary celebration
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fairlawn Plaza shopping center celebrated their 60th anniversary, highlighted by a car show, a free concert and family fun. More than 60 cars were on display for the car show, kicking off the event. Cars ranged from dragsters, Model A’s, Beetles and more. Emmanuel Carter’s 1967 Chevrolet won best in show.
Go pickin’ for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches
Go pickin' for pumpkins at these Kansas pumpkin patches!
WIBW
Trash Mountain Project hosts Spoken event, raising awareness
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Trash Mountain Project (TMP) took to Hotel Topeka to host their annual Spoken event, but this is the first event held in-person since the pandemic. The Spoken event is an annual event that invites supporters to celebrate the efforts of TMP and raise awareness for areas in foreign countries that are riddled with trash. The event hosted hundreds of supporters for the cause.
White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
WIBW
Four weekend fires keep Topeka Fire crews busy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to four unrelated fires over the weekend. The first was Saturday, October 15 at a home at 1808 SE 24th St. Fire crews responded to the blaze just after 12:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from the home. They were able to contain the fire and found that everyone inside had self-evacuated. The preliminary cause of the blaze was ruled undetermined and no injuries were reported.
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Women-owned businesses in Council Grove
“A few years ago, there were eight or nine empty buildings along our main street. Now, it’s hard to even find an open office space downtown.”. That quote comes from a businesswoman who has observed the resurgence of businesses in her community of Council Grove. This downtown, independent business renaissance has been led by women.
WIBW
Advisors Excel expands with multi-million dollar renovations and new location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Advisors Excel is adding space to keep up with it’s growth. Now the nation’s largest field marketing company is investing millions of dollars to add 42,000 ft. to it’s Gage Center Campus. It will house more office space, a cafe, and indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.
WIBW
Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A weekend fire at White Lakes Mall has been found to have been set by transients within the building. The Topeka Fire Department says that just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, crews were called to the 3600 block of Topeka Blvd. with reports of smoke coming from the roof of the old White Lakes Mall property.
WIBW
Native American encampment added to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new addition to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park was dedicated on Friday. The Royal Valley Native American singers and dancers lent their talents to Friday’s ceremony, celebrating the completion of a Native American encampment. The dedication included a traditional blessing of the...
WIBW
Crews battle large brush fire early Monday in North Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews worked more than an hour Monday morning to extinguish a large brush fire in North Topeka. The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue. The fire’s location was east of the Kansas Avenue Bridge and immediately north...
WIBW
Pizza Hut to open another location in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Pizza Hut is on its way to the Capital City. 13 NEWS spoke Tuesday with a foreman at Burlingame Crossing, located at 37th and Burlingame. He said the former Little Caesar’s building at that address is being cleared out to become a delivery/carryout-only Pizza Hut location.
Emporia animal rescue largest director has ever experienced
EMPORIA (KSNT) – “We need all the good vibes and prayers we can get,” Stephanie Achille, Director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills told KSNT 27 News after rescuing 85 cats and two dogs from an Emporia home earlier this week. Now the shelter is doing everything it can to find foster homes, […]
10 new tenants open on KC’s Country Club Plaza, more on the way
Kansas City's Country Club Plaza has been steadily filling empty storefronts with a combination of local and national tenants.
WIBW
FORK IN THE ROAD: One Topeka restaurant’s mission to bring their barbeque to south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One restaurant with a specialty for barbeque first opened almost a year ago to bring their unique style of barbeque to the area. The Buffalo Grille can be found on the south-side of Topeka, at 5900 SW Topeka Blvd. Eric Alcantara’s father first found the space over a year ago and Eric was convinced to open a restaurant.
jimmycsays.com
The curtains are pulled back on the Louis Curtiss-designed house at 55th and Ward Parkway
A new and hopefully grand chapter is unfolding in the saga of the finest home in Kansas City,. That would be the Louis Curtiss-designed house at the northwest corner of 55th and Ward Parkway. Curtiss, once called the Frank Lloyd Wright of Kansas City, was Kansas City’s most famous architect....
kcur.org
Mona Cliff evokes the subtle beauty of Kansas hills and sunsets with millions of tiny beads
Artist Mona Cliff sits on the floor in her home studio in Lawrence, Kansas. Bold patterns of grain stretch across several panels of cherry wood with a rough bark edge. Around the edges she’s built a rippling layer of beeswax, copal resin and pine rosin. She heats the wax...
KVOE
Quik Trip project in front of Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during Tuesday’s monthly meeting
The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are holding back-to-back meetings Tuesday. The Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of a preliminary plat for Flint Hills Crossing, the project bringing Quik Trip to Emporia just west of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus. The board will also discuss proposed new zoning regulations.
Comments / 0