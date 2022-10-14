TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to four unrelated fires over the weekend. The first was Saturday, October 15 at a home at 1808 SE 24th St. Fire crews responded to the blaze just after 12:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from the home. They were able to contain the fire and found that everyone inside had self-evacuated. The preliminary cause of the blaze was ruled undetermined and no injuries were reported.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO