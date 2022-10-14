ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Be Filled of South Topeka holds first Fall Festival

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Be Filled of South Topeka held their first Fall festival Saturday at Pauline South Intermediate School. The festival included Hamburgers, a DJ, Children’s Discovery Center mobile museum, face painting, a balloon artist, cotton candy games for the kids, a photo booth and trunk or treat later in the evening. Be Filed of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Changing Our Culture initiative gets lawns mowed in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new initiative in Topeka, called “Changing our Culture’ is designed to improve the quality of structures and premises in Topeka, so that structures and premises violations are the exception rather than the rule. Owners are motivated to take care of properties before city departments are even called. “We got involved because […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Ice skating rink comes to the downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new winter activity will be taking over downtown Topeka. Mark your calendars, in approximately one month, the Evergy Plaza will be transformed into an ice rink. Evergy Plaza will partner with CoreFirst Bank and Trust to bring an ice rink made of real ice, and operating with nine-minute skating for $12 […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Fairlawn Plaza hosts 60th anniversary celebration

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Fairlawn Plaza shopping center celebrated their 60th anniversary, highlighted by a car show, a free concert and family fun. More than 60 cars were on display for the car show, kicking off the event. Cars ranged from dragsters, Model A’s, Beetles and more. Emmanuel Carter’s 1967 Chevrolet won best in show.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Trash Mountain Project hosts Spoken event, raising awareness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Trash Mountain Project (TMP) took to Hotel Topeka to host their annual Spoken event, but this is the first event held in-person since the pandemic. The Spoken event is an annual event that invites supporters to celebrate the efforts of TMP and raise awareness for areas in foreign countries that are riddled with trash. The event hosted hundreds of supporters for the cause.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

White Lakes mall demolition leads to new opportunities

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The construction fence is coming down as demolition at the former White Lakes Mall comes to a close. District 5 Council Member Brett Kell says there is already interest in this area by three businesses. With talk of business moving into south Topeka, businesses that are already here are eager to see […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Four weekend fires keep Topeka Fire crews busy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to four unrelated fires over the weekend. The first was Saturday, October 15 at a home at 1808 SE 24th St. Fire crews responded to the blaze just after 12:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from the home. They were able to contain the fire and found that everyone inside had self-evacuated. The preliminary cause of the blaze was ruled undetermined and no injuries were reported.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

NOW THAT'S RURAL: Women-owned businesses in Council Grove

“A few years ago, there were eight or nine empty buildings along our main street. Now, it’s hard to even find an open office space downtown.”. That quote comes from a businesswoman who has observed the resurgence of businesses in her community of Council Grove. This downtown, independent business renaissance has been led by women.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
WIBW

Weekend fire at White Lakes Mall found to be intentionally set

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A weekend fire at White Lakes Mall has been found to have been set by transients within the building. The Topeka Fire Department says that just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, crews were called to the 3600 block of Topeka Blvd. with reports of smoke coming from the roof of the old White Lakes Mall property.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Native American encampment added to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new addition to Old Prairie Town at Ward Meade Park was dedicated on Friday. The Royal Valley Native American singers and dancers lent their talents to Friday’s ceremony, celebrating the completion of a Native American encampment. The dedication included a traditional blessing of the...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews battle large brush fire early Monday in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews worked more than an hour Monday morning to extinguish a large brush fire in North Topeka. The blaze was reported around 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of N. Kansas Avenue. The fire’s location was east of the Kansas Avenue Bridge and immediately north...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Pizza Hut to open another location in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new Pizza Hut is on its way to the Capital City. 13 NEWS spoke Tuesday with a foreman at Burlingame Crossing, located at 37th and Burlingame. He said the former Little Caesar’s building at that address is being cleared out to become a delivery/carryout-only Pizza Hut location.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia animal rescue largest director has ever experienced

EMPORIA (KSNT) – “We need all the good vibes and prayers we can get,” Stephanie Achille, Director of the Humane Society of the Flint Hills told KSNT 27 News after rescuing 85 cats and two dogs from an Emporia home earlier this week. Now the shelter is doing everything it can to find foster homes, […]
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Quik Trip project in front of Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission during Tuesday’s monthly meeting

The Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals are holding back-to-back meetings Tuesday. The Planning Commission will consider recommending approval of a preliminary plat for Flint Hills Crossing, the project bringing Quik Trip to Emporia just west of the Flint Hills Technical College main campus. The board will also discuss proposed new zoning regulations.
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy