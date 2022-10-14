ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

nbc16.com

Two children dead, due to a house fire in Prineville

PRINEVILLE, Ore. — According to the Crook County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, two children are dead after being trapped inside of a house fire in Prineville, Oregon. On Saturday, October 15, at approximately 5:52 a.m., deputies from the Crook County Sheriff's Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in Juniper Acres, off of SE Cascade Way and SE Reservoir Road.
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Drivers react positively to Highway 20 Bend-Tumalo speed change

The Oregon Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo from 55 mph to 45 mph as of Friday. And while drivers we spoke to reacted positively to the change, some on social media largely went the other direction. The decrease comes ahead...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness

An Oregon Mayors Association task force of 25 mayors, including the mayors of Bend and Sisters, submitted a letter Friday to Oregon’s three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature, outlining a plan they said would successfully address the current statewide homelessness crisis. The post Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kptv.com

Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair

A 15-year-old Warm Springs resident has been arrested on burglary charges involving recent break-ins at a Madras gas station and cannabis dispensary and weapons charges stemming from a fight last July at the Jefferson County Fair, authorities said Tuesday. The post Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Homeless resident arrested in two NE Bend arson fires that damaged business, burned dumpster

A 47-year-old homeless Bend resident was arrested Tuesday on two counts of arson for a fire last Saturday that damaged a Northeast Third Street wireless business and one earlier this year that burned a dumpster behind a nearby restaurant, police said. The post Homeless resident arrested in two NE Bend arson fires that damaged business, burned dumpster appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
cohaitungchi.com

50 Romantic Things to do in Bend Oregon for Couples

Looking for Romantic Things to do in Bend Oregon for Couples?. You are reading: Things to do in bend oregon for couples | 50 Romantic Things to do in Bend Oregon for Couples. Being one of the best places in the USA for a mountain getaway, it is the perfect place to go for an adventurous couple who love activity.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up

The master plan for a new 52-acre commercial retail and development on the north end of Bend, including a 188,000-square-foot relocated Costco, won support Monday evening from the city's Planning Commission and goes before the City Council next month. The post New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 3 former Bend mayors make endorsement in this year’s mayoral race

A group former Bend mayors announce a major endorsement in this years mayoral race. Sally Russell, Bruce Abernethy and Casey Roats announced their support for Chris Piper as Bend’s next mayor. The trio said Piper “works with people across all sectors in our community; he has done this consistently...
BEND, OR

