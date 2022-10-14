Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc16.com
Two children dead, due to a house fire in Prineville
PRINEVILLE, Ore. — According to the Crook County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, two children are dead after being trapped inside of a house fire in Prineville, Oregon. On Saturday, October 15, at approximately 5:52 a.m., deputies from the Crook County Sheriff's Office and Crook County Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in Juniper Acres, off of SE Cascade Way and SE Reservoir Road.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
KTVZ
Humane Society of C. Oregon takes in 14 Florida cats to assist Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of Central Oregon joined the animal rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Last Sunday, an emergency airlift brought 181 animals from Florida to the West Coast for make room for the influx of animals in the wake of the hurricane.
Two killed in crash on Highway 26, closing 20-mile stretch on Warm Springs Reservation
Two people were killed in a crash that prompted an extended closure of a 20-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 20 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The post Two killed in crash on Highway 26, closing 20-mile stretch on Warm Springs Reservation appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Drivers react positively to Highway 20 Bend-Tumalo speed change
The Oregon Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo from 55 mph to 45 mph as of Friday. And while drivers we spoke to reacted positively to the change, some on social media largely went the other direction. The decrease comes ahead...
Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness
An Oregon Mayors Association task force of 25 mayors, including the mayors of Bend and Sisters, submitted a letter Friday to Oregon’s three gubernatorial candidates and the Legislature, outlining a plan they said would successfully address the current statewide homelessness crisis. The post Bend, Sisters mayors among 25 pitching $123.5 million-a-year plan to tackle homelessness appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair
A 15-year-old Warm Springs resident has been arrested on burglary charges involving recent break-ins at a Madras gas station and cannabis dispensary and weapons charges stemming from a fight last July at the Jefferson County Fair, authorities said Tuesday. The post Warm Springs 15-year-old arrested in Madras business burglaries, fight at Jefferson County Fair appeared first on KTVZ.
Homeless resident arrested in two NE Bend arson fires that damaged business, burned dumpster
A 47-year-old homeless Bend resident was arrested Tuesday on two counts of arson for a fire last Saturday that damaged a Northeast Third Street wireless business and one earlier this year that burned a dumpster behind a nearby restaurant, police said. The post Homeless resident arrested in two NE Bend arson fires that damaged business, burned dumpster appeared first on KTVZ.
cohaitungchi.com
50 Romantic Things to do in Bend Oregon for Couples
Looking for Romantic Things to do in Bend Oregon for Couples?. You are reading: Things to do in bend oregon for couples | 50 Romantic Things to do in Bend Oregon for Couples. Being one of the best places in the USA for a mountain getaway, it is the perfect place to go for an adventurous couple who love activity.
Deschutes County SO identifies weekend homicide victim as Bend real estate investor, developer
Deschutes County sheriff's deputies on Monday identified a 70-year-old Bend man who was killed in a homicide just east of the city early Sunday morning, The post Deschutes County SO identifies weekend homicide victim as Bend real estate investor, developer appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
At surprise assembly, Three Rivers teacher Maria Leistad named Bend-La Pine Schools Educator of the Year
SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- During a surprise school-wide assembly Friday afternoon, Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook named Maria Leistad, second-grade teacher at Three Rivers School, the school district's Educator of the Year. Leistad is entering her ninth year as a teacher at the school and is known for her...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Slow down! New speed limit on Highway 20 between Bend, Tumalo starts Friday
Be prepared for slower driving on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo starting Friday. The Oregon Department of Transportation will be lowering the speed limit to 45 mph between Robal Lane and Gerking Market Road. The speed reduction is to keep construction workers safe along the highway for the upcoming...
New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up
The master plan for a new 52-acre commercial retail and development on the north end of Bend, including a 188,000-square-foot relocated Costco, won support Monday evening from the city's Planning Commission and goes before the City Council next month. The post New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3 former Bend mayors make endorsement in this year’s mayoral race
A group former Bend mayors announce a major endorsement in this years mayoral race. Sally Russell, Bruce Abernethy and Casey Roats announced their support for Chris Piper as Bend’s next mayor. The trio said Piper “works with people across all sectors in our community; he has done this consistently...
Comments / 3