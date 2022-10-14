Read full article on original website
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
Patty Murray Seeks Reelection After 30 Years in U.S. Senate for Washington
Editor's Note: For a story focused on the candidacy of Republican Tiffany Smiley, click here. In the 1992 election, Patty Murray became the first woman to represent Washington in the U.S. Senate. Thirty years later, the “mom in tennis shoes” — a title she’s long embraced after saying a state...
Smiley campaign eyes upset of Sen. Murray as election day approaches
(The Center Square) – With the Nov. 8 general election less than a month away, the Tiffany Smiley campaign is doing everything in its power to pull off an upset against longtime U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell. Recent developments over the last several days have contributed to the notion...
Smiley, Murray locked in heated race for Washington’s U.S. Senate seat
SPOKANE, Wash. — In a highly pivotal race for the U.S. Senate, challenger Tiffany Smiley and incumbent Patty Murray continue to campaign for a seat in D.C. Both candidates with vastly different backgrounds. Sen. Murray is seeking re-election for a fifth consecutive time, having served in the Senate since...
Reaction from Portlanders on President Biden's visit
PORTLAND, Ore. — At around 8:00 p.m. Friday night, President Biden's motorcade rolled into downtown Portland to The Duniway Hotel on Southwest Taylor and 6th Avenue. Dozens of people stood behind police blockades — hoping to see the commander-in-chief. “It's really kind of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so I...
5 of the Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns
5 Prettiest Pacific Northwest Small Towns Less than 8 Hours Away!. When was the last time you visited a small town that was so pretty you thought it belongs in a magazine? That's what the folks at Architectural Digest thought, so they put together a list of 55 small towns in America that are picturesque. Five of those small towns are not so far away. We put the travel times according to that of leaving Central Washington. We used the city of Yakima as the starting point, so make your travel plans accordingly!
Republicans Close to Flipping a House Seat Where Democrats Least Expect it
Beyond the suburbs, there's a lot of open space between Oregon's liberal enclaves of Portland and Salem—the type of regions Republicans, in recent elections, have made their domain. Both cities voted safely Democratic in 2020. But in the surrounding counties, Democrat Joe Biden only narrowly eked out victories in...
Will parts of Oregon really secede to join Idaho?
This November, two conservative counties in Oregon will vote on ballot measures that could someday change the map of the western US.The initiatives propose merging large swathes of rural, conservative-leaning eastern Oregon with its neighbouring state to form “Greater Idaho.”“It makes more sense for Eastern Oregonians to get state-level governance coming from Idaho, where they share their values, share their culture, share their politics than it does to be governed by Western Oregon,” a spokesman for the movem, Matt McCaw, told Fox News.Will America have to reprint its maps this fall? Here’s what you need to know.What is the...
40 English labs rescued from overwhelmed eastern Washington breeder
MONROE, Wash — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a breeder in eastern Washington Wednesday and brought to shelters in western Washington. The breeder apparently reached out for local assistance, but because so many shelters are full, help wasn't available until things got out of hand. Pasado's Safe Haven...
America Reacts To Oregonians Voting To Become Part of Idaho
It may not be the breaking news for those in Idaho that several significant counties want to become part of the Gem State, but the rest of the country is now taking notice of the movement. The Greater Idaho movement has successfully worked to get referendums in Oregon counties that would begin the process of secession from Oregon to Idaho.Greater Idaho is not an organization that can be trivialized. The group has met with members of the Idaho Legislature that didn't dismiss their efforts. You can read our coverage of this movement here.
Residents in San Francisco and Seattle more likely to consider moving: Poll
Residents in San Francisco and Seattle are more likely to say they are considering moving away than any other major city in the country, likely in part due to rising crime rates and homelessness, according to a new study. About 7.6% of people living in San Francisco say they want...
Washington Supreme Court Hands WSDOT a $77 Million Win in Highway 99 Tunnel Dispute
Taxpayers are off the hook for cost overruns on the Highway 99 tunnel, after the Washington state Supreme Court turned down a hearing request Thursday from contractors on the project. The court's decision to decline to hear an appeal by Seattle Tunnel Partners also means the state can keep $77...
Mariners down 0-2 in series, Washington taxpayers down hundreds of millions
(The Center Square) – As the Seattle Mariners head into the third game of a five game series down 0 to 2 Saturday, Washington state Taxpayers have paid hundreds of millions of dollars over the last several decades to make that possible. The Center Square used widely reported numbers...
President Biden in Portland touts health care, Tina Kotek
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The last time President Joe Biden was in Portland he mostly stayed at PDX. But not this visit, which began when Air Force One touched down around 6 p.m. Friday. On Saturday he kicked off his public schedule at an event to talk about reducing...
Gov. Inslee ranked last in the Cato Institute’s fiscal policy report card
(The Center Square) – Washington state’s Jay Inslee is the worst governor in the nation in terms of taxation and spending policies since 2020, according to the Cato Institute’s recently released “Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors 2022.”. The Washington, D.C.-based libertarian think tank...
Proposed Washington Bill Would Stop Power and Water Shutoffs During Extreme Heat
Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, announced Thursday their plans to propose a bill during next year's legislative session that would protect access to electricity and running water during extreme heat. Should the bill pass, utility companies in Washington would not be able to shut off...
