Artist Mauricio Ramirez gives tour of Milwaukee murals

Mauricio Ramirez's southside roots go deep and his imprint on the Cream City is wide.

TMJ4 The Giannis mural.

Ramirez is wanted all over the country for his vibrant depictions of humanity from him tagging walls to now people paying him to beautify spaces with his geometric gems.

Ramirez says having his artwork displayed all over Milwaukee gives his mom some bragging rights, knowing her son's creativity can be seen in every corner of the city.

TMJ4 Mauricio Ramirez mural locations in Milwaukee.

TMJ4's Shannon Sims took a city tour with him and learned more about his inspiration and connection to Milwaukee. You can watch the tour in the video at the top of this article.

Learn more about his work by visiting Mauricio Ramirez's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip