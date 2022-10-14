ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Artist Mauricio Ramirez gives tour of Milwaukee murals

By Shannon Sims
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076t0H_0iZdjxft00

Mauricio Ramirez's southside roots go deep and his imprint on the Cream City is wide.

TMJ4
The Giannis mural.

Ramirez is wanted all over the country for his vibrant depictions of humanity from him tagging walls to now people paying him to beautify spaces with his geometric gems.

Ramirez says having his artwork displayed all over Milwaukee gives his mom some bragging rights, knowing her son's creativity can be seen in every corner of the city.

TMJ4
Mauricio Ramirez mural locations in Milwaukee.

TMJ4's Shannon Sims took a city tour with him and learned more about his inspiration and connection to Milwaukee. You can watch the tour in the video at the top of this article.

Learn more about his work by visiting Mauricio Ramirez's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
On Milwaukee

What you knead to know: Milwaukee-style pizza

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. In this series, we’re exploring various types of pizza –from...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bay View 'Halloween House' back with 'Beetlejuice' theme

MILWAUKEE - Spooky season is in full swing, and a beloved Bay View Halloween-themed house is back with big decorations. At Clement and Idaho, "A & J’s Halloween House" has returned for another year of creepy and scary fun. The theme this year for Jamie Beauchamp’s haunted house is "Beetlejuice."
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

More than Cats in Trees: Firefighters Fight for Livelihood in Milwaukee

Milwaukee is in a budget crisis. Political insiders have known for years that the city of Milwaukee was on the verge of a fiscal cliff (read bankruptcy). For decades the Milwaukee Fire Department has borne the brunt of public service budget cuts and frankly, they are tired of it (and so am I). According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, “the trend of closing firehouses began in 2014, as one firehouse closed that year. In 2017, five more firehouses were closed. The 2019 budget also called for the closure of another firehouse. It’s not clear yet what firehouses would be closed, but the budget proposes one close on Jan. 1, 2023, and another halfway through the year” (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, 2022).
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer: Delafield Brewhaus

’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. This weekend I got to check out the Delafield Brewhaus...
DELAFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

8 Milwaukee fires, 4 crashes in 3 days for MFD

MILWAUKEE - It was a busy weekend for the Milwaukee Fire Department, responding to eight fires and four crashes Friday, Oct. 14-Sunday, Oct. 16. Two of the incidents were fatal. MFD said on social media on Sunday evening, they responded to a fire at a home near 6th and Chambers....
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee charity honored with bench

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee resource center, Repairers of the Breach, was honored with a bench Saturday morning. The bench serves as a celebration for the center's 20th year of service. The Epsilon Kappa Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated donated the bench and 200 cases of water...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee south side controversial video: 'Let go of his neck'

MILWAUKEE - A viral video taken on Milwaukee's south side Monday, Oct. 10 has led to protests and online outrage. The video shows one man grabbing another man by the neck and accusing him of theft. Deangelo Wright said as a father, he felt compelled to intervene and protect the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

9 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 14-16

Opening night of this celebration of Wisconsin ghost stories is on Oct. 14. The schedule celebrates local legends with discussions, film screenings, ghost stories and more covering all things paranormal in Wisconsin, including an update on the Beast of Bray Road. Frequent Milwaukee Magazine writer Tea Krulos is even moderating a panel called “Macabre Milwaukee.” The conference ends with an American Walks Bloody Third Tour – attend to hear ghost stories about the Historic Third Ward.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

A reader's question on Milwaukee's "secret sidewalks" answered

Recently I got this question from reader Mark Grauer: “What's the story behind the ‘secret’ sidewalk that connects 13th to 20th Streets between Morgan and Wilbur? I've not seen this kind of passage before. I suspect that it was created partially for kid traffic to Morgandale School.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee Is The Drunkest City In America

MILWAUKEE – SEPTEMBER 13: Partial view of the Milwaukee skyline on September 13, 2015 in Milwaukee, … [+] Wisconsin. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images) Milwaukee ranks as the drunkest city in America. Clever Real Estate recently published a new composite study The Drunkest Cities in America: 2022 Data,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Public Schools multimillion dollar schoolyard makeover

MILWAUKEE — Recess is back in session at Hawthorne Elementary in Milwaukee. School staff joined together, Thursday, with district and city leaders, students and their families, to cut the ‘green’ ribbon on the school’s multimillion dollar schoolyard makeover. What was once just a sheet of asphalt...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy