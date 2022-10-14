Community mourns fallen officers

Bristol, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - There has been a steady stream of mourners and supporters of Bristol Police in the days since two of their own were gunned down in an ambush shooting.

People have been laying flowers and balloons and bringing food to the Bristol police department since the deaths of Sergeant Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.

Today, the remains of the two policemen were taken to funeral homes in procession.

Sergeant Demonte's remains were transported to a funeral home in North Haven.

Officer Hamzy was driven to Scott Funeral Home in Terryville.

The medical examiner says both officers died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Arrangements for the fallen officers have not yet been announced.

State Police say it appears the two and Officer Alec Iurato were shot after answering a bogus 911 call reporting a domestic incident.

The gunman was killed in the exchange of fire.