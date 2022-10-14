What would you do if your father was late to your wedding for 'selfish' reasons?. The bride's entrance down the aisle is one of the most cherished parts of any wedding day. The marriage adventure begins as guests—and frequently even the soon-to-be spouse—see the wedding dress for the first time. Fathers traditionally accompany their daughters down the aisle. She is then offered to her spouse for marriage when they arrive at the altar.

4 DAYS AGO