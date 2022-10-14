ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Is Lionel Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer's Father, Now?

Netflix's latest true-crime series, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," is revisiting the chilling murders of the notorious serial killer. The 10-part limited series delves into Jeffrey's childhood and the psychological behavior that preceded his unnerving string of sexual assaults and murders, which he carried out over a decade before finally getting caught in 1991. Jeffrey horrifically raped, killed, and dismembered 17 known victims, most of whom were underage males of color, between 1978 and 1991.
Woman starts wedding after dad forgets, sparks debate

What would you do if your father was late to your wedding for 'selfish' reasons?. The bride's entrance down the aisle is one of the most cherished parts of any wedding day. The marriage adventure begins as guests—and frequently even the soon-to-be spouse—see the wedding dress for the first time. Fathers traditionally accompany their daughters down the aisle. She is then offered to her spouse for marriage when they arrive at the altar.
Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury

In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82

Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
Michelle Phillips Finally Reveals the Secret History of the Mamas and the Papas

There’s a modest home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Cheviot Hills, with a stucco roof, a jacaranda tree out front, and a 1989 Mercedes 560SL in perfect condition resting in the driveway. Beyond a front porch with wind chimes and a couch pillow that reads “This is our happy place,” past a kitchen with copper pots hanging above the sink, you’ll find a living room with a floral stained-glass lamp standing in a corner. It’s the very lamp that Michelle Phillips seized from her Bel Air mansion in 1969, when she decided to leave her husband behind. “I...
Tom Jones Made Heartbreaking Promise to Late Wife Linda in Final Days Before Her Tragic Death

Tom Jones isn’t coy about the meaning behind his new song “I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall.” It’s a tribute to his late wife, Linda, to whom he was married for 59 years. “This song is trying to tell you that people that you love, sometimes they need to be backed up,” he said before performing it on The Voice UK recently. “You need to give them strength and encouragement.”
Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage

In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
'Just woke up what did I miss?': Robbie Coltrane's son shows he shares father's sense of humour in jokey tribute while daughter posts tender picture of her cuddling the Harry Potter star

Robbie Coltrane's son showed he shares his father's sense of humour with a jokey tribute reading: 'Just woke up what did I miss?', while the actor's daughter posted a tender picture. Robbie, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, passed away yesterday aged 72 following a long health...
