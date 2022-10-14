Read full article on original website
Christian Bale Had to ‘Isolate’ From Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Frequent method actor Christian Bale typically has no problem morphing into his characters on set. But on his latest film, David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” he ran into an obstacle: his co-star Chris Rock. Bale says the director had Rock tell him some stories while on set, but...
How Rich Was Angela Lansbury Upon Her Death at Age 96?
Beloved British-American actress Angela Lansbury, best known for her role as mystery novelist Jessica Fletcher on the long-running "Murder, She Wrote," passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in...
Where Is Lionel Dahmer, Jeffrey Dahmer's Father, Now?
Netflix's latest true-crime series, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," is revisiting the chilling murders of the notorious serial killer. The 10-part limited series delves into Jeffrey's childhood and the psychological behavior that preceded his unnerving string of sexual assaults and murders, which he carried out over a decade before finally getting caught in 1991. Jeffrey horrifically raped, killed, and dismembered 17 known victims, most of whom were underage males of color, between 1978 and 1991.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness Explained Why Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Never Got Married
'Gunsmoke' characters Marshal Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty shared a lot of chemistry. Here's what James Arness had to say about why they never got married.
‘The Quiet Man’: The 1 Scene John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara Had to Get in a Single Take or He ‘Would Have Strung Us Up by Our Toes’
John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara had to get 'The Quiet Man's most romantic scene filmed to perfection in just one take.
Paul Newman recalls losing his only son Scott to addiction in memoir: ‘I never thought it would be fatal’
Scott Newman passed away in 1978 at age 28 from a drug and alcohol overdose. His father Paul Newman reflected on the tragedy in a memoir published posthumously.
TheWatcher's grisly John Graff murder sequence is based on true story of a family massacre
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Watcher. As if a fact-based story about a family plagued by maniacal letters from an anonymous stalker wasn't terrifying enough, Ryan Murphy's The Watcher series also drew narrative inspiration from a true story about a mass murder that took place in the same New Jersey town as the 2018 Cut article the show is based on.
‘The Addams Family’: Jackie Coogan Was a Former Child Star Before Taking on Uncle Fester Role
Long before he became Uncle Fester on 'The Addams Family," Jackie Coogan was a child star discovered by Charlie Chaplin.
Angela Lansbury’s Husband: Meet The Late Actress’ Peter Shaw, Who Predeceased Her
Angela Lansbury is known for her decades-spanning career, including her 12-year run on “Murder, She Wrote” in the 1980s and 1990s. Angela was married twice in her life, for one year to Richard Cromwell, and 53 years to Peter Shaw. She believed she and Peter had the “perfect...
Chilling true story behind Netflix's terrifying new horror series The Watcher
If you thought that Netflix was done dropping terrifying stories, you're in for a shock. The streaming service's latest haunt, The Watcher, takes a look at the real-life story of a New Jersey family taunted by letters from a mysterious person watching their new home. And if that wasn't enough...
Woman starts wedding after dad forgets, sparks debate
What would you do if your father was late to your wedding for 'selfish' reasons?. The bride's entrance down the aisle is one of the most cherished parts of any wedding day. The marriage adventure begins as guests—and frequently even the soon-to-be spouse—see the wedding dress for the first time. Fathers traditionally accompany their daughters down the aisle. She is then offered to her spouse for marriage when they arrive at the altar.
Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury
In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
Kathleen Turner Recalls Losing 1990 Tony Award to Maggie Smith — and How Dustin Hoffman Stepped In
Kathleen Turner may have lost at the 1990 Tony Awards, but she did gain a new friend that night — her competition, Maggie Smith. Stars on Broadway "I can tell you a funny story. The first time I was nominated for best actress in a Tony was Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. And that […]
Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82
Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
Angela Lansbury, Broadway star and spunky detective in ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ dies at 96
It was the classic but lighthearted whodunit “Murder, She Wrote” that rocketed Angela Lansbury to lasting television stardom, a literate and easy-to-track mystery show that made her and her impeccable manners welcome guests in living rooms across America. But it was her deep roots in the theater and...
Angela Lansbury: the scene-stealing grande dame of stage and screen for 75 years
Best-known as the novelist-sleuth Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote, Lansbury’s winning charm and towering talent stretches all the way back to the days of Noël Coward and Judy Garland
Michelle Phillips Finally Reveals the Secret History of the Mamas and the Papas
There’s a modest home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Cheviot Hills, with a stucco roof, a jacaranda tree out front, and a 1989 Mercedes 560SL in perfect condition resting in the driveway. Beyond a front porch with wind chimes and a couch pillow that reads “This is our happy place,” past a kitchen with copper pots hanging above the sink, you’ll find a living room with a floral stained-glass lamp standing in a corner. It’s the very lamp that Michelle Phillips seized from her Bel Air mansion in 1969, when she decided to leave her husband behind. “I...
Tom Jones Made Heartbreaking Promise to Late Wife Linda in Final Days Before Her Tragic Death
Tom Jones isn’t coy about the meaning behind his new song “I Won’t Crumble With You If You Fall.” It’s a tribute to his late wife, Linda, to whom he was married for 59 years. “This song is trying to tell you that people that you love, sometimes they need to be backed up,” he said before performing it on The Voice UK recently. “You need to give them strength and encouragement.”
Paul Newman Book Reveals Racy Details of Marriage
In a posthumous memoir, Paul Newman says that his wife Joanne Woodward turned him into a “sexual creature,” People magazine reports. Newman wrote about his marriage to Woodward in The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, a memoir being published next week by Knopf. The book was assembled by editor David H. Rosenthal from tape-recorded conversations the actor conducted with close friend Stewart Stern. A critic for Kirkus praised the book’s “intimate reflections on an extraordinary life steeped in sadness.”
'Just woke up what did I miss?': Robbie Coltrane's son shows he shares father's sense of humour in jokey tribute while daughter posts tender picture of her cuddling the Harry Potter star
Robbie Coltrane's son showed he shares his father's sense of humour with a jokey tribute reading: 'Just woke up what did I miss?', while the actor's daughter posted a tender picture. Robbie, who played Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter series, passed away yesterday aged 72 following a long health...
