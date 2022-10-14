Read full article on original website
Volleyball Drops PSAC West Match With Seton Hill
Set One (L, 25-17) The Lakers dropped the first set after trading the first five points with the Griffins. Seton Hill went on run after it was 6-5 Lakers and opened the set up as they took a 11-5 lead in the opening set. Mercyhurst tried to make a run and claw themselves back but could not muster up more than two points in a row. Kate Hennesy had three kills on the Lakers last four points of the set.
Women's Hockey Engineers Weekend Sweep of RPI
Troy, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Women's Hockey Team closed out their first road trip of the season with a 4-1 win over RPI. In the first period neither team scored until the 18:18 mark of the period as RPI struck first. Despite trailing 1-0 after the first period the Lakers were out shooting the Engineers 18-5.
Fast Five: Field Hockey Prepares For A Pair of Conference Games
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Field Hockey team comes home this weekend after playing their first PSAC game on the road at Bloomsburg. The Lakers host No. 4 Millersville for their first PSAC home game of the season. On Tuesday, they go on the road to face IUP. 1. All-Time vs...
Men's Hockey Can't Earn Weekend Split with No. 20 Penn State
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Men's Hockey team welcomed No. 20 Penn State Nittany Lions for the back half of a home and home series. The Lakers held tough but ultimately fell 4-1 to the Nittany Lions. How it Happened. The two teams played a back and forth game for the...
Mercyhurst Football Returns Home for Clarion
Erie, Pa. - After taking a loss on the road to 20th-ranked Slippery Rock in week six, the Lakers come back to their friendly confines to host the Golden Eagles. Coach Riemedio and company look for win number three of 2022 against Clarion on Saturday, October 15th as Mercyhurst celebrates their senior class.
Mercyhurst Falls to Clarion on Last-Second Field Goal
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Football was back in action Saturday night with them hosting the Golden Eagles of Clarion. The Lakers were unable to get the win on their home turf as a last-second field goal by Clarion sealed the 23-21 win. How it Happened. The first period proved to...
Field Hockey Falls to No. 4 Millersville
Erie, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Field Hockey fell in their first PSAC home game of the season against No. 4 Millersville by a score of 2-0 on Saturday. The Marauders opened the scoring early in the game as they scored just 41 seconds into the game to take the early lead.
Volleyball Drops First Match of the Weekend
Erie, Pa—The Mercyhurst Volleyball team fell to Clarion on Friday night. The Golden Eagles sweep the season series over the Lakers with tonight's win. The Lakers and the Golden Eagles started set one in a tight battle tying things at six early on; However, the Clarion offense came to life going up 18-13. Kate Hennessy had two late kills, but the Lakers couldn't come back dropping set one 25-19.
Cross Country Gears Up for Race in the Park
Erie, Pa. – Mercyhurst Cross Country won't have too far to travel for their upcoming race as they are set to compete in Pleasure Ridge Park on Saturday, October 15th. The Lakers compete against Gannon in their annual Race in the Park to round out their regular season schedule.
