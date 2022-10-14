Set One (L, 25-17) The Lakers dropped the first set after trading the first five points with the Griffins. Seton Hill went on run after it was 6-5 Lakers and opened the set up as they took a 11-5 lead in the opening set. Mercyhurst tried to make a run and claw themselves back but could not muster up more than two points in a row. Kate Hennesy had three kills on the Lakers last four points of the set.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO