purewow.com

All 5 of ​​King Charles’s Grandchildren, from Oldest to Youngest

To the world, King Charles III is ruler of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms. But to Prince William and Prince Harry’s children, he’s simply grandpa. His Majesty has a total of five grandchildren, and he has previously spoken out about the tight-knit bond he shares with them. Per Hello! Magazine, he said, "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest…It is very important to create a bond when they are very young." Sounds like there’s never a dull moment between the royal kids and their grandpop.
TENNIS
anothermag.com

Emma Mackey on Playing Emily Brontë: “It Took a Lot Out of Me”

From Sex Education to period transformation, Emma Mackey’s filmography is showcasing her versatility. To most people, the 26-year-old French-British actor is Maeve, the stand-out character of Netflix’s sitcom Sex Education. From 2019 until early 2022, Mackey didn’t have much else to her name – other than a TV film and a viral clip about being mistaken for Margot Robbie. This year, though, Mackey metaphorically kills in Death on the Nile, she climbs dramatic heights in Eiffel, and she embodies Emily Brontë in Frances O’Connor’s revisionist period-drama Emily.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Graham Norton Rails on John Cleese for Having a Hard Time With Cancel Culture: ‘Suddenly, There’s Some Accountability’ (Video)

”It’s free speech, but it’s not consequence-free,“ the TV stalwart said. Graham Norton understands why a certain U.K. comedy legend is having a difficult time adjusting to modern expectations of ethics in comedy. In a wide-ranging sit-down interview with Radio Times posted Wednesday, the late night host and television fixture railed on “Monty Python” icon John Cleese for not getting with the times and deriding so-called “cancel culture.”
CELEBRITIES
mailplus.co.uk

Revolving door at No. 10

■ WILL Mike Tindall really be the first member of the Royal Family to say: ‘I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!’?. IAN MACDONALD, Billericay, Essex. ■ IF THE Sunak/Remainer MPs succeed in their endeavours to change the Tory leadership, as they did with Boris, they will get a lesson on democracy at the next election.
POLITICS
mailplus.co.uk

How could Helen’s husband betray her so brutally?

AS anyone who has ever lost in love knows, breaking up is hard to do. This was only too clear when an apparently blind-sided Helen Skelton announced in April that she was ‘very sad to say’ she and her husband of eight years, Richie Myler were ‘no longer a couple’.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
mailplus.co.uk

From Cracker to Hagrid, he was a true giant of the screen

AS fans of Harry Potter and James Bond knew well, Robbie Coltrane could be a hero one minute and a villain the next. He was avuncular Hagrid, the lumbering giant gamekeeper at Hogwarts in the Harry Potter films, but also the unscrupulous ex-KGB agent and Mafia boss Valentin Zukovsky in two Bond films, GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.
MOVIES
mailplus.co.uk

Shirley proves she DOES like women

SHIRLEY Ballas last night put paid to trolls’ claims that she is ‘anti-women’ by praising Fleur East, the singer she said she would have sent home from the dance-off last week. This time head judge Shirley gave Fleur, 34, nine out of ten for her Argentine Tango,...
THEATER & DANCE
mailplus.co.uk

Fury as Netflix refuses to back down in Crown storm

NETFLIX last night refused to add a disclaimer to The Crown amid a furious row over ‘malicious’ storylines. The hit show is to depict King Charles as a disloyal schemer who plotted against his own mother in a new series to be aired next month - nine weeks after the Queen’s death.
