ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

How to Watch Purdue Football's Game Against Nebraska on Saturday

By D.J. Fezler
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5vTe_0iZdj10M00

Purdue football returns home for a matchup with Nebraska. The two teams are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Ross-Ade Stadium.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After back-to-back wins on the road, Purdue football is back home Saturday for a matchup with Nebraska at Ross-Ade Stadium in a clash between two of the top teams in the Big Ten West standings.

A win for the Boilermakers would mark the first four-game winning streak since 2018 and just the second over the past 15 seasons while bringing them within one game of Bowl eligibility.

"I think our guys understand that every week has to be productive," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "We have to learn from our mistakes from the week before, we can't take any shortcuts whatsoever. We gotta do all the small things.

"Every team we're going to play is a huge test. This team has a lot of talent, a lot of really good athletes. They're playing loose and free, and we're going to have to play well."

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup between Purdue and Nebraska:

How to watch Purdue football vs. Nebraska:

  • Who: Purdue Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 2-1 in Big Ten)
  • What: Purdue's first game at home since Homecoming. The team will play in front of a sellout crowd.
  • When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 15
  • Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Elise Menaker (reporter)
  • Stream: Watch fuboTV
  • Radio: Purdue Sports Radio Network (96.5 FM WAZY)
  • Radio Announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Pete Quinn (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sideline)
  • Point spread: Purdue is a 14-point favorite over Nebraska, and the over/under is 56 points as of Friday morning, according to the SIsportsbook.com website .
  • Last season's records: Purdue was 9-4 overall including a 6-3 record in Big Ten play in 2021. Nebraska was 3-9 overall with a 1-8 record in the conference during the 2021 season.
  • Series history: Purdue and Nebraska are tied in the all-time series between the two programs, with the Boilermakers earning a victory last season to make it 5-5.
  • Weather: According to weather.com , at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in West Lafayette, it's going to be around 51 degrees with a 0% chance of rain and winds from the southwest at four miles per hour.

Last meeting: Purdue 28, Nebraska 23

The last time these two teams met was on Oct. 30, 2021, inside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Purdue came away with a 28-23 win as Cam Allen, Jalen Graham and Chris Jefferson all recorded interceptions. Graham had two takeaways, including a pick-six that helped him earn Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week accolades.

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Jeff Brohm enters his sixth season at the helm for the Boilermakers. He has posted a 32-31 overall record with the program. Brohm has a career head coaching record of 62-41. His alma mater is Louisville (1994).

Nebraska: Mickey Joseph took over as Nebraska's interim coach following a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern in the team's third game of the season that resulted in the firing of former head coach Scott Frost. Joseph is 2-1 this season at the helm for the Cornhuskers. His alma mater is Nebraska (1993).

Purdue's 2022 stats (per game)

  • Points: 32.5
  • Points Allowed: 22.0
  • Rush Yards: 119.2
  • Pass Yards: 300.5
  • Total Offense: 419.7
  • Total Defense: 327.5

Nebraska's 2022 stats (per game)

  • Points: 28.5
  • Points Allowed: 29.3
  • Rush Yards: 160.2
  • Pass Yards: 255.3
  • Total Offense: 415.5
  • Total Defense: 449.0

Related Stories:

  • Stalwart Purdue Run Defense Looks to Slow Down Anthony Grant: The Purdue defense hasn't allowed a 100-yard rusher through the first six games of the season. Nebraska running back Anthony Grant enters Saturday's game averaging 107.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks fourth in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE
  • Cory Trice Named to Comeback Player of the Year Watch List: Purdue redshirt senior cornerback Cory Trice missed most of last year with a torn ACL. Now, he leads the Boilermakers with seven pass deflections and registered his first interception of the 2022 season in a 31-29 victory over Maryland. CLICK HERE
  • Offensive Lineman Daniel Johnson Out for Season: Daniel Johnson, an offensive line transfer from Kent State this offseason, will miss the rest of Purdue football's 2022 season with a knee injury. CLICK HERE
  • What Jeff Brohm Said Ahead of Game Against Nebraska: Purdue coach Jeff Brohm met with the media Monday for his weekly press conference to discuss the team's upcoming matchup with Nebraska. The two programs will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Football Earns 34 Votes in Latest AP Poll: Purdue defeated Maryland 31-29 on Saturday in Week 6, enough to pull in 34 votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. Four Big Ten teams were featured in the rankings, led by No. 2 Ohio State. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Mickey Joseph talks Huskers' loss on the road against Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In Mickey Joseph's fourth round as interim head coach for the Huskers, Purdue came out on top in a close game: 43-47. Nebraska is now 3-4 for the season after their loss on the road. Mickey Joseph shares his thoughts on Nebraska's execution against Purdue,...
LINCOLN, NE
GoCreighton.com

Trio Inducted Into Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame

OMAHA, Neb. —Carol Ketcham, Renae Sinkler-O'Gorman and Megan (Bober) Varasteh were inducted into the Creighton Athletics Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 15 at a ceremony held at Hilton Omaha. The selections continued Creighton's celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX and marked just the fourth all-female Creighton...
OMAHA, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nebraska

What is your favourite comfort? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side, this article is for your, especially if you live in Nebraska. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients.
NEBRASKA STATE
waynedailynews.com

Class D1, D2 Playoff Brackets Released

LINCOLN – A field of 32 eight-man football teams have qualified for both the Class D1 and Class D2 playoffs. According to a release from the NSAA, each class will be placed in two, 16-team brackets. The 16 winners from each Class will then be re-seeded 1 through 16 in their respective statewide bracket to be used moving into the second round.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Roundup: Lincoln-area high school football games, Oct. 14

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Here are the results of five of the top high school football games in the Lincoln area on Friday night. Waverly 14, Seward 0: Both defenses made big stops in this low-scoring game. All 14 points were scored in the second quarter of Channel 8’s Game of the Week.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Two Omaha area figure skaters heading to national level

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In November two local athletes are taking their talents to a national stage. A figure skater duo, 13-year-old Camille Kane and 16-year-old Thomas McClure have been a pairs team for three years. “They both skate 5-6 days a week, they are both very strong skaters to...
OMAHA, NE
BoilermakersCountry

BoilermakersCountry

Indianapolis, IN
672
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/purdue

Comments / 0

Community Policy