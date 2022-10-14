How to Watch Purdue Football's Game Against Nebraska on Saturday

Purdue football returns home for a matchup with Nebraska. The two teams are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET inside Ross-Ade Stadium.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After back-to-back wins on the road, Purdue football is back home Saturday for a matchup with Nebraska at Ross-Ade Stadium in a clash between two of the top teams in the Big Ten West standings.

A win for the Boilermakers would mark the first four-game winning streak since 2018 and just the second over the past 15 seasons while bringing them within one game of Bowl eligibility.

"I think our guys understand that every week has to be productive," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. "We have to learn from our mistakes from the week before, we can't take any shortcuts whatsoever. We gotta do all the small things.

"Every team we're going to play is a huge test. This team has a lot of talent, a lot of really good athletes. They're playing loose and free, and we're going to have to play well."

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's matchup between Purdue and Nebraska:

How to watch Purdue football vs. Nebraska:

Who: Purdue Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 2-1 in Big Ten)

Purdue Boilermakers (4-2, 2-1 in Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 2-1 in Big Ten) What: Purdue's first game at home since Homecoming. The team will play in front of a sellout crowd.

Purdue's first game at home since Homecoming. The team will play in front of a sellout crowd. When: 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 15

7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 15 Where: Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind.

Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Announcers: Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Elise Menaker (reporter)

Cory Provus (play-by-play), Matt Millen (analyst), Elise Menaker (reporter) Stream: Watch fuboTV

Watch fuboTV Radio: Purdue Sports Radio Network (96.5 FM WAZY)

Purdue Sports Radio Network (96.5 FM WAZY) Radio Announcers: Tim Newton (play-by-play), Pete Quinn (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sideline)

Tim Newton (play-by-play), Pete Quinn (analyst), Kelly Kitchel (sideline) Point spread: Purdue is a 14-point favorite over Nebraska, and the over/under is 56 points as of Friday morning, according to the SIsportsbook.com website .

Purdue is a 14-point favorite over Nebraska, and the over/under is 56 points as of Friday morning, according to the SIsportsbook.com website . Last season's records: Purdue was 9-4 overall including a 6-3 record in Big Ten play in 2021. Nebraska was 3-9 overall with a 1-8 record in the conference during the 2021 season.

Purdue was 9-4 overall including a 6-3 record in Big Ten play in 2021. Nebraska was 3-9 overall with a 1-8 record in the conference during the 2021 season. Series history: Purdue and Nebraska are tied in the all-time series between the two programs, with the Boilermakers earning a victory last season to make it 5-5.

Purdue and Nebraska are tied in the all-time series between the two programs, with the Boilermakers earning a victory last season to make it 5-5. Weather: According to weather.com , at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in West Lafayette, it's going to be around 51 degrees with a 0% chance of rain and winds from the southwest at four miles per hour.

Last meeting: Purdue 28, Nebraska 23

The last time these two teams met was on Oct. 30, 2021, inside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. Purdue came away with a 28-23 win as Cam Allen, Jalen Graham and Chris Jefferson all recorded interceptions. Graham had two takeaways, including a pick-six that helped him earn Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week accolades.

Meet the coaches

Purdue: Jeff Brohm enters his sixth season at the helm for the Boilermakers. He has posted a 32-31 overall record with the program. Brohm has a career head coaching record of 62-41. His alma mater is Louisville (1994).

Nebraska: Mickey Joseph took over as Nebraska's interim coach following a 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern in the team's third game of the season that resulted in the firing of former head coach Scott Frost. Joseph is 2-1 this season at the helm for the Cornhuskers. His alma mater is Nebraska (1993).

Purdue's 2022 stats (per game)

Points: 32.5

32.5 Points Allowed: 22.0

22.0 Rush Yards: 119.2

119.2 Pass Yards: 300.5

300.5 Total Offense: 419.7

419.7 Total Defense: 327.5

Nebraska's 2022 stats (per game)

Points: 28.5

28.5 Points Allowed: 29.3

29.3 Rush Yards: 160.2

160.2 Pass Yards: 255.3

255.3 Total Offense: 415.5

415.5 Total Defense: 449.0

Related Stories: