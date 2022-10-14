ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

BCHS Homecoming Court

The Bridge City Cardinals celebrate Homecoming this week and will play Hardin-Jefferson on Friday. Also the Homecoming Queen will be selected from the senior court.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
John Edward Plunkett Jr.

On Thursday, October 13th, 2022, John Edward Plunkett Jr., business owner, husband, and father of four children, passed away at the age of 95 in Beaumont TX of natural causes. John was born in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania on September 2, 1927. His family eventually settled in Tennessee where John’s father worked as a carpenter. John moved to Orange, Texas after serving in the Navy during WWII and the Merchant Marines shortly after. He engaged in a number of different businesses before becoming the owner and operator of Hi-Top Roofing and B & J Construction where he served many in Orange and the surrounding areas. He was “Junior” to his siblings, but his friends knew him as “Smokey” because of his childhood home in the state of Tennessee, known for the Great Smokey Mountains. Always the collector, he enjoyed auctions and estate sales. He also loved a good deer or dove hunt which was a regular part of his life during the hunting seasons. He loved family events and being surrounded with as many family members as the house could hold. Smokey was never idle. He was a visionary and had projects in the works right up until his death. “Old” was a state of mind that he never entertained, and he never considered himself retired.
BEAUMONT, TX
OC Bands Bring Home ONES

High School bands from Orangefield, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Bridge City, and Vidor received a one for their performances at the Region X Marching Contest held Saturday at PNG High School. The results will advance OHS, LCM and BC to the Area Round. Vidor will advance to the State Military Marching Contest...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Carolyn Jo Berry

Carolyn Jo Berry, 81, of Beaumont, passed away on September 9, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 2:00 p.m.
BEAUMONT, TX
Remembering Morgan Christian

PORT NECHES-GROVES — "Hearts are aching, but we have each other." That's how Mike Tobias, the uncle of Morgan Christian and NDN Press Adviser, is describing the sudden loss of the beloved classmate and family member. It's a loss felt deeply by her family and her PN-G family. Morgan...
PORT NECHES, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Texas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice, juicy burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers that are highly praised by everyone who gets to try them.
TEXAS STATE
No shortage of points between Memorial, Goose Creek in homecoming contest

Memorial has an embarrassment of riches at the skill positions, and that was on full display Friday night as the 4th-ranked Titans routed Goose Creek Memorial 63-13 in District 8-5A Division I action at Memorial Stadium on Homecoming night. “We did what we were supposed to do,” said Memorial coach...
BAYTOWN, TX
Vidor Pirates took on a wide-open Lumberton Raider attack

LUMBERTON – The Vidor Pirates lost a crucial District 10-4A Division I matchup with the Lumberton Raiders, falling 47-21 on the road at Raider Stadium Friday night. The Pirates (3-4, 1-1) entered Friday night looking to extend their three-game win streak and claim first place in the district standings. The Raiders (6-1, 2-0) proved too much to handle though.
VIDOR, TX

