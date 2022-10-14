ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Decider.com

What Happened to Officer Balcerzak Is One of the Most Horrifying Parts of ‘Dahmer’

Watching Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is like witnessing a never-ending list of horrors. But there’s one aspect that’s particularly upsetting, while also being one of the most ignored elements of this case. In one of Monster‘s strongest moments, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s miniseries shows what happened to officers John Balcerzak and Joseph Gabrish. And it’s a chapter of this tragic saga that’s infuriating. With the exception of a few dramatic flourishes and imagined conversations, Monster‘s portrayal of Balcerzak (played by Scott Michael Morgan) and Gabrish (played by Matthew Alan) is fairly accurate. The two officers were...
TheDailyBeast

Jeffrey Dahmer’s Secret Interviews About His Serial-Killing Spree Will Give You Nightmares

Ryan Murphy and Joe Berlinger are two sides of the same Netflix coin, creating (respective) fiction and non-fiction cottage industries out of notorious true-crime tales. It’s apt, then, that both have simultaneously turned their attention to the most infamous serial killer of the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, Jeffrey Dahmer—Murphy with his Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Berlinger with his new Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes. The third installment in his Conversations documentary series (following 2019’s Ted Bundy and 2022’s John Wayne Gacy efforts), which boasts audio interviews with the madmen themselves, Berlinger's latest...
WhatToWatch

Emily review — a fresh and atmospheric take on the Wuthering Heights author, Emily Brontë.

A fresh and atmospheric take on the Wuthering Heights author and creation story. Actress Frances O'Connor (Mansfield Park, The Conjuring 2) takes on directing duties for this period drama that “imagines” what author Emily Brontë’s life might have been like. Assuming, that is, she’d poured her life and personality into that of her famous Wuthering Heights heroine, Catherine Earnshaw. Brontë scholars and fans will know that some of the film’s events (including the central romance) are pure inventions but, on the whole, they don’t seem too jarring. Unlike the recent Netflix “adaptation” of Jane Austen’s Persuasion, which painted the eighteenth-century heroine as a wisecracking millenial, Emily keeps to the essence of what makes Brontë-land tick: high passion, and high emotion. It’s fairly conventional in structure too — no fourth-wall-breaking here — although there is a clever attempt (that could go further) to align the camera with Emily’s perspective, creating oddly angled constantly moving shots that recreate her state of mind and point-of-view.
Salon

Murder, she edited: In PBS' "Magpie Murders," Lesley Manville is a publishing world mystery sleuth

Move over, Jessica Fletcher. A new amateur sleuth has arrived, but instead of writing mysteries, she's editing them. In PBS' "Magpie Murders," Lesley Manville plays book editor Susan Ryeland, who becomes embroiled in two mysteries when her top novelist dies under peculiar circumstances. Before his death, author Alan Conway (Conleth Hill) turned in the manuscript of his final novel . . . except it's missing the last chapter that reveals the killer. Susan believes that finding that chapter is the key to answering questions about Alan's death.
Parade

How to Stream 'It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' for Halloween 2022!

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is one of the most beloved Halloween specials ever, and let's be honest: We could all use some adorable, wholesome distractions for Halloween. The Peanuts special, which originally aired on CBS in 1966 (earning an Emmy nomination) wasn't just famous for its Halloween theme, but also for Snoopy's iconic air-battle with the unseen Red Baron.
The Hollywood Reporter

Italian Star Matilda De Angelis on Netflix’s ‘Robbing Mussolini’

Matilda De Angelis is having a bit of a moment. The Italian actress, who roared onto the European film scene as a race car driver in Matteo Rovere’s Italian Race (2016) and has been a regular feature since, named one of the European Shooting Stars in Berlin in 2018 and winning the David di Donatello honour for best actress in Venice for her performance in Rose Island in 2020. US audiences may recognise her from her supporting role in David E. Kelley’s HBO series The Undoing alongside Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, or as Caterina da Cremona, a fictional noblewoman and...
Variety

‘Baron Noir’ Helmer Ziad Doueiri to Partner With Screenwriter Eric Benzekri, Canal+ on ‘Fievre’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ziad Doueiri, the French-Lebanese filmmaker of the Oscar-nominated movie “The Insult” who made his TV debut with the hit series “Baron Noir,” will next direct “Fièvre” (“Fever”). “Fièvre” was penned by “Baron Noir” screenwriter Eric Benzekri and has been co-developed by French pay TV group Canal+’s Creation Originale label. The show is being produced by Quad, the Paris-based company behind Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache’s “Intouchables” and the series “The Bonfire of Destiny.” “Fievre” is headlined by two female characters played by Nina Meurisse, who notably starred in Celine Sciamma’s Berlinale competition film “Petite Maman,” and Julia Piaton, from Emmanuel Mouret’s...
mailplus.co.uk

From Cracker to Hagrid, he was a true giant of the screen

AS fans of Harry Potter and James Bond knew well, Robbie Coltrane could be a hero one minute and a villain the next. He was avuncular Hagrid, the lumbering giant gamekeeper at Hogwarts in the Harry Potter films, but also the unscrupulous ex-KGB agent and Mafia boss Valentin Zukovsky in two Bond films, GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.
