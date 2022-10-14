After his mother Marie passed away in November 2019, 73-year-old Andrew Greenhalgh decided to make one last trip with her. Just two months after receiving his helicopter license, he left Great Baddow, Essex, for an eight-day journey around the United Kingdom. He flew to the Shetland Islands, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man, heading southward to Wales, the Scilly Isles, Cornwall and Jersey, dispersing his 95-year-old mom Marie's ashes along the coastal route. He always wanted to take his mother to new places on a final journey. Just before the pandemic, Andrew transported some of his mother's ashes to the Arctic Circle, where he was able to disperse them.

