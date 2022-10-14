ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Alex Scott reveals she learned of ex Kelly Smith's issues with alcohol on the second date of their eight-year relationship - after star claimed her father 'bullied and abused' her

Alex Scott learned her ex Kelly Smith had a drinking problem at the start of their eight-year relationship. The former couple enjoyed their first date together but Alex, 37, said Kelly drank heavily during their second outing when they went to see Mary Poppins in the West End. Writing in...
CELEBRITIES
Slate

Help! My Son Caught His Fiancé in Bed With His Brother.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) Two months ago, my older son “Carl” was supposed to get married to his fiancé “Lisa.” Unfortunately, the night before, Carl discovered Lisa having sex in her hotel room with his older brother “Brad.” This was not out of character for Brad, who I have been estranged from for several years but who Carl remained in touch with. Of course, I was supportive of Carl immediately ending things with Lisa, and I managed the logistics of the canceled wedding.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

73-year-old man takes 'final trip' with his mom as he flies helicopter 3,000 miles to spread her ashes

After his mother Marie passed away in November 2019, 73-year-old Andrew Greenhalgh decided to make one last trip with her. Just two months after receiving his helicopter license, he left Great Baddow, Essex, for an eight-day journey around the United Kingdom. He flew to the Shetland Islands, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man, heading southward to Wales, the Scilly Isles, Cornwall and Jersey, dispersing his 95-year-old mom Marie's ashes along the coastal route. He always wanted to take his mother to new places on a final journey. Just before the pandemic, Andrew transported some of his mother's ashes to the Arctic Circle, where he was able to disperse them.
U.K.
Mary Duncan

Teen babysitter fired for rearranging all the furniture in house instead of watching babies

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Courtney has three kids under the age of five, and all of them were born within the last five years. This means she went through pregnancies and infancies during the pandemic. She isolated herself from pretty much everyone for years because of this, and after a while she became very lonely and wanting for company.
Daily Mail

When London's streets ran with blood: The vest King Charles I was wearing when he was beheaded and chilling cages where dead criminals' decaying bodies were on display form part of exhibition charting 700 years of public executions in the capital

For nearly 700 years, from before the invention of the printing press until after the dawn of photography, London's streets ran with the blood of those who had been executed in public - as thousands of Britons watched on. Perhaps the most famous of the tens of thousands who were...
POLITICS

