Angela Lansbury Makes Final Movie Appearance in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
Angela Lansbury is set to grace movie screens one last time. The iconic actress, who died Tuesday at 96, will make her final film appearance in Netflix's upcoming Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Lansbury appears in a brief cameo that nods to her Murder, She Wrote heyday. Stephen Sondheim,...
‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Review: Darkness Behind Barney the Dinosaur
In an era of true crime documentaries and a society obsessed with dark secrets, it’s only fitting for a documentary to finally come out about one of the most beloved children’s television series of all time: Barney & Friends. Barney the purple dinosaur took families hostage with its messages of unconditional love, support, and friendship… or at least that’s what the documentary I Love You, You Hate Me wants us to believe.
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley; Marple: Twelve New Stories – review
Agatha Christie was arguably the first modern literary celebrity, and it follows that her long writing life, from her first published novel in 1920 to her death in 1976 at the age of 85, has been thoroughly picked over, not only by journalists during her lifetime but by the author herself in her autobiography. Any biographer wishing to bring a new perspective to Christie’s story is therefore working within obvious limitations, not least that many of the most intimate and revealing letters written or received by her were destroyed by family or associates. Barring the miraculous discovery of a hitherto unknown cache of documents, then, the best a new biography can hope to do is to offer a fresh interpretation of some very well-thumbed material.
Noel Duggan Dies: Founding Member of Irish Folk Group Clannad Was 73
Noel Duggan, who helped bridge traditional Celtic music and pop as one of the founding members of Clannad, has died. A tweet from the group said he was 73 and “died suddenly in Donegal” on Saturday evening. The group said it was “heartbroken” by the news, which it shared on its Twitter account. Clannad was formed in 1970 in Gweedore, County Donegal by siblings Ciarán, Pól, and Moya Brennan and their uncles Noel and Padraig. “Noel will be forever remembered for his outstanding guitar solos, his love of music and his dedication to the band,” said the statement from Clannad. Clannad came to...
Inside ‘Frasier’ Co-Creator David Lee’s Modernist Palm Springs Home Renovation
While Paramount+’s reboot of Frasier, which just received a series order, has the full blessing of original show creator David Lee, it will not be front of mind. Lee — who started Frasier alongside Peter Casey and the late David Angell, his colleagues in Grub Street Productions — is not involved; it’s being reimagined by star Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet Productions, CBS Studios and scribes Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Frasier' Sequel Officially a Go at Paramount+Why 'Frasier' Co-Creator Pledged $5M to Save Palm Springs' Plaza TheatreJustin Timberlake Covers Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder During Children's Hospital L.A. Fundraiser in...
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
A Sondheim favourite dies, at 96
The death was reported tonight of the Anglo-American actress Angela Lansbury. She appeared in Stephen Sondheim’s first success, Anyone Can Whistle, and later in Gypsy, Sweeney Todd and A Little Night Music. She was never less than terrific.
Breaking: Legendary Actress And Singer Angela Lansbury Dies At Age 96
Actress and singer Angela Lansbury has passed away. Her family announced the sad news that she has died at the age of 96. The iconic actress is best known for her roles in ‘Murder She Wrote’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast.’. Angela Lansbury has reportedly passed away...
The English: Emily Blunt ‘loved’ working with ‘freak genius’ director Hugo Blick
Emily Blunt has said that she “loved” working with “freak genius” writer and director Hugo Blick in their upcoming western television drama The English. The British actress stars in the six-part series set in in 1890s America which explores the unlikely connection between an aristocratic Englishwoman (Blunt) and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, played by Chaske Spencer.
Check Out This Historic Graceland Path, A Glimpse Into Elvis Presley’s Life
Elvis Presley’s Graceland home has been one of the most visited landmarks since it first opened to visitors over four decades ago. This allows fans to relive moments about the life of the King, who has a rich music history embedded in the house. Also, lovers of the King...
Dan Levy Feature Directorial Debut ‘Good Grief’ At Netflix Sets Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Luke Evans & More
Good Grief, the feature directorial debut from Schitt’s Creek multi-Emmy winner Dan Levy, has set its cast including Loving Oscar nominee Ruth Negga, Yesterday‘s Himesh Patel, Beauty and the Beast‘s Luke Evans as well as Celia Imrie (Better Things, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Arnaud Valois (BPM (Beats Per Minute), Spring Blossom), David Bradley (Harry Potter, Game of Thrones) and Jamael Westman. The pic follows Marc Dreyfus. He’s chosen to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage. But when his husband also dies, unexpectedly, Marc is forced to finally confront the grief he’s tried so hard...
Priscilla Presley Responds To Sofia Coppola’s Planned Biopic About Her Life
The life and image of Elvis Presley have drawn creative minds year after year, leading to reenactments, song covers, and plenty of movies. But Presley was also associated with plenty of fascinating people in their own right – one of the most famous perhaps being Priscilla Presley, and it is she who Sofia Coppola wants to make the subject of her next movie.
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series Finale Recap: A Wedding, a Proposal, and a Baby
The last-ever episode of Hallmark Channel's 'Chesapeake Shores' featured a wedding for Megan and Mick, and a proposal and baby news for two other characters.
Happy Jack Harlow Halloween with double duty as host and musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live'
Jack Harlow is making his return to the ‘Saturday Night Live’ stage, but this time along with performing some musical samplings, he’ll also be “HOSTINGGGGGG.”
Review: 'The Banshees of Inisherin' stands high with the best movies of the year
"The Banshees of Inisherin" is reviewed as a stunning achievement, brimming over with dark comic magic.
In which Liz is berated by the Rock Star
Liz and Nic are taking themselves on a virtual trip to Paris this week - via the North York Moors and Albert Square! Liz is in trouble with the Rock Star after her antics in last week’s column, and the pair are totting up all the money Liz has ever spent on fashion - was really worth it?
My Father’s Dragon turns a bizarre book into a bigger and deeper movie
This review was published in conjunction with the movie’s premiere at the 2022 BFI London Film Festival. My Father’s Dragon will debut on Netflix in November. My Father’s Dragon is one of those classic children’s books that seems to come straight from the subconscious. For children, it probably feels comforting and full of wonder, but if you come to it as an adult — as I did recently, reading it to my 5-year-old after a friend gave us a copy — it just feels overwhelmingly strange. (Actually, my kid thought it was weird, too.) Written by Ruth Stiles Gannett in 1948, it tells the story of a young boy who runs away after a disagreement with his mother to Wild Island, where he must outwit some tragicomic talking animals to rescue the candy-striped young dragon they have enslaved.
How could Helen’s husband betray her so brutally?
AS anyone who has ever lost in love knows, breaking up is hard to do. This was only too clear when an apparently blind-sided Helen Skelton announced in April that she was ‘very sad to say’ she and her husband of eight years, Richie Myler were ‘no longer a couple’.
‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ review: another magical and multi-layered whodunnit
“This shit doesn’t happen in Cluedo,” says one of Glass Onion’s key players, ticking off suspects, motives and locations on a grid that looks exactly like the one you get in the board game. “That’s because it’s a terrible game”, drawls super-sleuth Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig). If you want a better way to spend Christmas afternoon with the family then how about Rian Johnson’s immaculate whodunnit – a slick celebrity selection box full of secrets that’ll be even more fun watched a second and third time.
Why do friends ditch me and cut all ties after I have offered them help?
I WONDER if you can help. I am young, confident and successful with a happy home life, nice family and lovely husband. However, I keep choosing friends who are troubled. I’m asked to give all the help I can — then, once I’ve served my purpose, I get ditched.
