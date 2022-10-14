Read full article on original website
City officials inviting community to upcoming grand opening of new Orange Recreation Center
ORANGE, Texas — Orange community members will soon be able to attend a ribbon cutting for a facility that officials hope everyone will use and enjoy. (Editor's note: he above video is from an August 8, 2022 newscast.) The City of Orange has invited the community to attend the...
Dancing 'witches' celebrate life every Halloween on Crystal Beach for organ donation awareness
BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Each October, it's a weekend full of no tricks, just treats on Crystal Beach. A group a spirited witches dance on the beloved beach each year, honoring a woman who says she's alive today thanks to an organ donor. The life they celebrate is of...
Beto O'Rourke visited four Southeast Texas churches, Gov. Greg Abbott holding upcoming roundtable in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott and Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke are making stops across the state ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election, including some in Southeast Texas. O'Rourke visited three churches in Beaumont and one in Port Arthur Sunday. He shared photos of his visits in a...
New Whataburger coming to Orange Summer 2023
ORANGE, Texas — Orange is getting a Texas favorite added to their list of fast-food restaurants. The Orange City Council approved an EDC incentive with Whataburger for a restaurant at 3124 N. 16th Street, according to a release from the City of Orange. The amount approved is not to...
Husband of missing Alvin woman asking Southeast Texans with any information to come forward
ALVIN, Texas — The husband of a missing Alvin woman is asking Southeast Texans for help in bringing her back home. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was last seen on September 22 by her family, but a photo taken on September 23 shows her walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.
All of Southeast Texas under burn bans, what you need to know
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid drastically dry weather, all of Southeast Texas is under burn bans. The bans are designed to be a preventative measure to reduce the risk of homes and properties catching fire and to protect area residents. Officials in Liberty County issued a burn on Wednesday. Hardin...
Taco Rey joins Neches Restaurant Group lineup with Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
NEDERLAND, Texas — A new addition has been made to the Neches Restaurant Group, the managing company of multiple restaurant brands in Southeast Texas. Taco Rey now joins Crown Pizza and Willy Burger as part of the restaurant lineup. The award-winning, family-owned restaurant will bring their Tex-Mex favorites to...
Liberty County deputies going to Florida to assist victims of Hurricane Ian, asking for donations
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Texans are no strangers to severe storms and are always ready to help after extreme weather brings destruction and devastation others. Several Liberty County Sheriff's Office deputies are going to Florida on Tuesday to help after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the state. Hurricane Ian...
'We love you Van' : Southeast Texas motorcycle community mourning loss of director of Cowboy HOG Chapter
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas motorcycle community are mourning the loss of a beloved man who they described as amazing. Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr. died at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to his obituary. He was 56 years old. Rev. Jordan is...
Jefferson County Clerk's office offering training on how to use new voting machines
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several Southeast Texas civic groups are collaborating with the Jefferson County Clerk's office to teach voters about the county's new voting machines. The new machines will be put into use later this month when early voting begins. The demonstrations are happening over the next week at...
MONEY MONDAY: Financial hacks can help parents deal with rising costs while trying to feed the family
BEAUMONT, Texas — Parents are struggling with the rising costs of feeding their families, but two Southeast Texas moms have tips on dealing with inflation without breaking the bank. Meredith Perry is a mom of three and a budget coach with her husband at One City Church. Over the...
Beaumont foundation collectively donated more than $2M to non-profit over the last 16 years
BEAUMONT, Texas — After 16 years of donating to a non-profit organization, a Beaumont foundation has reached a major milestone while helping more than 11,000 children. The Beaumont Foundation of America has donated more than $2 million to Buckner Children and Family Services. The foundation reached this milestone following their second installment of a $95,700 donation pledge for 2022.
'Marijuana has become a late entry' : Political issues will bring voters to polls ahead of 2022 Texas midterm election, experts say
BEAUMONT, Texas — Election officials in Jefferson County are preparing for a big turnout ahead of the 2022 Texas midterm election. Experts believe the governor’s race will bring a lot of voters to the polls and big area races will keep them there. "At contest here for the...
