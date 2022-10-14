ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Of Orange, NJ

New Whataburger coming to Orange Summer 2023

ORANGE, Texas — Orange is getting a Texas favorite added to their list of fast-food restaurants. The Orange City Council approved an EDC incentive with Whataburger for a restaurant at 3124 N. 16th Street, according to a release from the City of Orange. The amount approved is not to...
Beaumont foundation collectively donated more than $2M to non-profit over the last 16 years

BEAUMONT, Texas — After 16 years of donating to a non-profit organization, a Beaumont foundation has reached a major milestone while helping more than 11,000 children. The Beaumont Foundation of America has donated more than $2 million to Buckner Children and Family Services. The foundation reached this milestone following their second installment of a $95,700 donation pledge for 2022.
