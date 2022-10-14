Read full article on original website
'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup
Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
realitytitbit.com
Honey Boo Boo fans 'jealous' as she gets her latest fix with stunning lashes
Honey Boo Boo is feeling herself! Having nails and false eyelashes have become part of her trademark look, leaving fans “jealous”. In the past, the teenager has been criticized for having long nails, fake lashes, and wearing a full face of makeup at such a young age. Many of her followers were “begging” the star to ditch those, though she has continued to sport them despite their opinions. It’s her choice!
Alexis Mitchell On Getting Married At First Sight - Exclusive Interview
Getting married is a huge decision for anyone, but it's a much bigger leap of faith when you don't know the person you're meeting at the end of the aisle. That's exactly what the couples on Lifetime's "Married At Frist Sight" signed on for. A team of experts selects cast members and their future partners, and the couples don't meet or even see each other until the moment of their wedding.
Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo Is Not Happy Craig Conover Revealed She Has a New Boyfriend After Whitney Fling: ‘What the Hell?’
Spilling the beans! Naomie Olindo got real about whether she gave Craig Conover permission to share her current relationship status. The Southern Charm star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, that she was surprised Craig, 33, revealed that she is dating someone new. “I know, what the...
'Pawn Stars' spinoff to premiere on History Nov. 9
The "Pawn Stars" spinoff series, "Pawn Stars Do America," is slated to premiere on the History Channel Nov. 9.
Married At First Sight’s Matt Murray reveals ‘awful’ thing producers made him do saying ‘it’s my biggest regret’
MARRIED At First Sight UK star Matt Murray has revealed the "awful" thing producers made him do - saying it was his "biggest regret". Matt, 32, who rose to fame on the controversial E4 dating show alongside his on-screen wife Gemma, 30, has hit out that he was banned from speaking to her for a period of time.
Days Of Our Lives Star Lauren Koslow's Latest Post Has Fans Happy For Her Daughter
As her "Days of Our Lives" character Kate Roberts, Lauren Koslow has often been the center of many relationship mishaps. She's had dramatic romances with the likes of Victor Kiriakis, Roman Brady, John Black, Clyde Weston, Rafe Hernandez, Daniel Jonas, Stefano DiMera — who was involved in some of her favorite "Days of Our Lives" stories — and many more.
Netflix Fans Demand Trigger Warning for New Movie
The new Netflix movie starring Mila Kunis has been a success for the streamer, but it's not without its critics. Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the novel by Jessica Knoll and centers on a woman who endured a series of traumatic events as a teenager, from surviving a school shooting to being gang-raped at 14. Although the movie has an R rating, some viewers were completely unprepared for the level of violence and are demanding a trigger warning be added.
mailplus.co.uk
Music: One man lets down the band and sadly, that’s Bob Dylan
BOB Dylan is back on his never-ending tour, giving us the first chance in recorded history to go to a concert by an octogenarian Nobel Laureate. It ought to be an occasion, but you soon find, to paraphrase David Bowie, that the gig is a saddening bore. It does have...
Fans are just noticing a Made In Chelsea star was on new episode of The Kardashians
A blast from Made in Chelsea's past was featured on The Kardashians, season two. We love a good cross-over, it's the meeting of two worlds we didn't even imagine existing in the same universe. Check out the bizarre cameo here:. So, when our beloved Kardashians returned to the small screen,...
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series Finale Recap: A Wedding, a Proposal, and a Baby
The last-ever episode of Hallmark Channel's 'Chesapeake Shores' featured a wedding for Megan and Mick, and a proposal and baby news for two other characters.
mailplus.co.uk
Maxine is horrible. Place it top of your Don’t Watch list
☆☆☆☆☆ (for now, or ever in my lifetime) THE TV schedules are awash with true-crime dramas, far too many to even list, but our appetite for true crime was ever thus, so there’s no point getting uppity about it. (The first pamphlets detailing ‘the most shocking and sensational murders’ go back to the mid-1400s when movable type was first invented.)
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Reflects on Feeling ‘Fearless’ After Bed-and-Breakfast Price Backlash
Moving forward. Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a self-reflective quote just days after she faced backlash for her bed-and-breakfast retreat’s sky-high prices. “Once you become fearless, life becomes limitless,” the message read, which the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner, 51, posted to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, October 15.
mailplus.co.uk
How could Helen’s husband betray her so brutally?
AS anyone who has ever lost in love knows, breaking up is hard to do. This was only too clear when an apparently blind-sided Helen Skelton announced in April that she was ‘very sad to say’ she and her husband of eight years, Richie Myler were ‘no longer a couple’.
mailplus.co.uk
In which Liz is berated by the Rock Star
Liz and Nic are taking themselves on a virtual trip to Paris this week - via the North York Moors and Albert Square! Liz is in trouble with the Rock Star after her antics in last week’s column, and the pair are totting up all the money Liz has ever spent on fashion - was really worth it?
Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel Join Dan Levy Directorial Debut ‘Good Grief’
Dan Levy has set his cast for his feature directorial debut Good Grief, tapping Oscar nominee Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Luke Evans and Celia Imrie. Arnaud Valois, David Bradley and Jamael Westman will also appear in the Netflix movie that was written and directed by Levy, who will also lead the movie.More from The Hollywood ReporterEmmys: 2022 Nominees Share How They Approached New Onscreen "Thank You" Text Featured During ShowDan Levy Joins 'Sex Education' Season 4 (Exclusive)Olivia Colman, Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn Join Voice Cast of Netflix's 'Scrooge: A Christmas Carol' Animation The logline for the film reads: “Marc...
'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Spot Clue Lucas Adams' Mom Will Be Revealed Very Soon
"Okay I really want to know which sister is Lucas's mom," wrote one "Grey's Anatomy" fan after the latest dramatic episode.
mailplus.co.uk
Revolving door at No. 10
■ WILL Mike Tindall really be the first member of the Royal Family to say: ‘I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!’?. IAN MACDONALD, Billericay, Essex. ■ IF THE Sunak/Remainer MPs succeed in their endeavours to change the Tory leadership, as they did with Boris, they will get a lesson on democracy at the next election.
VIDEO: Glasgow Man Speaks Turkey Like He's One Of Them!
VIDEO: Glasgow Man Speaks Turkey Like He's One Of Them! outdoor Weird ...
mailplus.co.uk
Shirley proves she DOES like women
SHIRLEY Ballas last night put paid to trolls’ claims that she is ‘anti-women’ by praising Fleur East, the singer she said she would have sent home from the dance-off last week. This time head judge Shirley gave Fleur, 34, nine out of ten for her Argentine Tango,...
