New York City, NY

pix11.com

Clear skies the rest of the weekend, peak fall foliage

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another bright and sunny day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s. Central Park checked in with a high of 68 degrees, three degrees above normal. The day started on a chilly note for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whereverfamily.com

NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

T Bar Opens a Splashy New Location on the Upper East Side

Tony Fontura is putting a new spin on the classic steakhouse with T-Bar on East 60th Street. Glitzy chandeliers, murals and crushed velvet seating light up the space located inside a townhouse with cozy spots for a romantic meal, as well as spaces to accommodate larger groups. The menu begins...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Huge increase in NYC rat sightings

NEW YORK - If you live in New York City, it probably comes as no surprise to hear that rats are becoming increasingly visible all across the Big Apple. Sightings of the rodents are up a stunning 70% from this time two years ago, with New Yorkers calling in some 21,557 rat sightings to the city's 3-1-1 service request line between January 1 and September 30.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Central Park Boathouse faces unclear future

Operators said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but happened due to rising costs of goods and labor, among other things. Operators said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but happened due to rising costs of goods and labor, among other things. Funeral held for New Jersey 16-year-old killed near …. Hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New York governor's race spotlight finds transit safety issue

Continuing calls for enhanced safety measures in New York City’s transit system have crossed over to the governor’s race. New York governor’s race spotlight finds transit …. Continuing calls for enhanced safety measures in New York City’s transit system have crossed over to the governor’s race....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

NYC Parks Are Showing Free Halloween Movies Every Weekend This Month

NYC is celebrating the spooky season with a slew of movie screenings across its parks. Throughout the month of October, parks across the city will be showing Halloween movies to get New Yorkers in the right mood. The initiative is part of "Movies Under the Stars," a project aimed at bringing more than 150 screenings to the parks across the five boroughs. In addition to Halloween-themed movies, New Yorkers can also find family-friendly titles as well as all-time classics and new movies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

