pix11.com
Clear skies the rest of the weekend, peak fall foliage
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another bright and sunny day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and low 70s. Central Park checked in with a high of 68 degrees, three degrees above normal. The day started on a chilly note for...
Mostly cloudy, some rain to start the workweek in New York City
Storm Watch Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says the feels-like temperatures will be cold Wednesday and Thursday morning – in the 30s.
Meteorologists predict a warmer and drier winter for New York City.
The Old Farmer's Almanac and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have contradictory predictions for New York City's upcoming winter for the second year in a row.
NYC Sanitation Department hiring emergency snow laborers for winter season
If you're physically fit and need to make some more money this winter, the NYC Department of Sanitation could be looking for someone just like you.
whereverfamily.com
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
Adams plans to end ‘buffet’ for rats with transformative new trash pickup plan
After reaching an accord with a powerful union, the city is expected to push garbage collection into the overnight hours.
cititour.com
T Bar Opens a Splashy New Location on the Upper East Side
Tony Fontura is putting a new spin on the classic steakhouse with T-Bar on East 60th Street. Glitzy chandeliers, murals and crushed velvet seating light up the space located inside a townhouse with cozy spots for a romantic meal, as well as spaces to accommodate larger groups. The menu begins...
Warning For New Jersey Residents Who Walk On The Beach Before Sunrise -ADJUST
I have a warning for anyone who enjoys walking along our beaches, especially before sunrise. There is a safety issue to report at a Monmouth County beach. According to News12.com, "a sinkhole on the beach [bordering] Asbury Park and Ocean Grove beach has once again become a hazard." There is...
fox5ny.com
Huge increase in NYC rat sightings
NEW YORK - If you live in New York City, it probably comes as no surprise to hear that rats are becoming increasingly visible all across the Big Apple. Sightings of the rodents are up a stunning 70% from this time two years ago, with New Yorkers calling in some 21,557 rat sightings to the city's 3-1-1 service request line between January 1 and September 30.
See It: Car erupts in flames near Chelsea Piers
NEW YORK -- A car erupted into flames near Chelsea Piers in Manhattan. It happened at around 2 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters responded quickly and put the fire out. No one was hurt.
pix11.com
Central Park Boathouse faces unclear future
Operators said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but happened due to rising costs of goods and labor, among other things. Operators said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but happened due to rising costs of goods and labor, among other things. Funeral held for New Jersey 16-year-old killed near …. Hundreds...
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. The US is supposedly obsessed with meat, we definitely do make a special occasion of seafood. We see that crab boils, fish fries, and oyster roasts are just a few food items people can die for.
Movie Shown in HV Theaters Causing Viewers to Faint
A new movie that is being screened in the Hudson Valley is supposed to be so horrifying and disgusting that it is causing movie goers to vomit and pass out. Have you seen it yet?. It's October and this is that time of year when being scared is acyually kind...
Shockingly This Is The Best City To Buy A Car In New York
If you are in the market to buy a used car there is probably one city in New York State that wouldn't even think about buying a vehicle. But it turns out that the last city you would think is a used vehicle is one of the best places in the country to score a deal on a used vehicle.
pix11.com
New York governor's race spotlight finds transit safety issue
Continuing calls for enhanced safety measures in New York City’s transit system have crossed over to the governor’s race. New York governor’s race spotlight finds transit …. Continuing calls for enhanced safety measures in New York City’s transit system have crossed over to the governor’s race....
Flu season 2022: CDC reports ‘high’ levels of flu activity in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While flu activity is relatively low overall, there are early increases happening in most of the United States — including New York City, according to Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses...
Thrillist
NYC Parks Are Showing Free Halloween Movies Every Weekend This Month
NYC is celebrating the spooky season with a slew of movie screenings across its parks. Throughout the month of October, parks across the city will be showing Halloween movies to get New Yorkers in the right mood. The initiative is part of "Movies Under the Stars," a project aimed at bringing more than 150 screenings to the parks across the five boroughs. In addition to Halloween-themed movies, New Yorkers can also find family-friendly titles as well as all-time classics and new movies.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Fully-renovated, state-of-the-art, backyard sanctuary, $2.4M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this home, located on “a quite dead-end street at 116 Fine Blvd., Todt Hill, boasts 12 rooms, a double-door entry to the grand foyer, a banquet-size dining room and a chef’s dream kitchen. Priced at $2,399,000, this...
Saturday football game between Long Branch and Neptune cancelled in aftermath of shootings
The game was to be played with no fans after being moved from Friday night because of a series of shootings in Long Branch over the last week that police say are related.
