Noisecreep

Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
ROCK MUSIC
mailplus.co.uk

Music: One man lets down the band and sadly, that’s Bob Dylan

BOB Dylan is back on his never-ending tour, giving us the first chance in recorded history to go to a concert by an octogenarian Nobel Laureate. It ought to be an occasion, but you soon find, to paraphrase David Bowie, that the gig is a saddening bore. It does have...
MUSIC
E! News

Watch Ozzy Osbourne Ditch His Cane for Slow Dance With Wife Sharon at Her 70th Birthday Party

Watch: Sharon Osbourne's "Heart Breaks" for Husband Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy Osbourne is not letting his health stop him from dancing with his wife Sharon Osbourne. The Black Sabbath singer—who has been dealing with several health ailments in the last few years, including Parkinson's disease—took to the floor Oct. 8 to enjoy a slow dance with his wife at her Great Gatsby-themed 70th birthday party.
THEATER & DANCE
mailplus.co.uk

In which Liz is berated by the Rock Star

Liz and Nic are taking themselves on a virtual trip to Paris this week - via the North York Moors and Albert Square! Liz is in trouble with the Rock Star after her antics in last week’s column, and the pair are totting up all the money Liz has ever spent on fashion - was really worth it?
BEAUTY & FASHION
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Eurythmics

Once Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart parted ways with their post-punk band, The Tourists, in 1980, both continued on and needed to find a band name that defined their sound, and movement, and one that would pique some curiosities. Eurythmics, which was also spelled as eurhythmics, referred to a late...
ROCK MUSIC
NME

Glastonbury Festival 2023 ticket prices revealed

Glastonbury festival has revealed its ticket prices for the 2023 festival. Tickets for next year’s event will cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee – an increase of £55. In 2022, the tickets cost £280 plus a £5 booking fee. When the tickets originally went on sale in 2020 they were priced at £265, but the cancellation of the festival plus inflation led to an increase. You can read more about the prices here.
BUSINESS
mailplus.co.uk

How could Helen’s husband betray her so brutally?

AS anyone who has ever lost in love knows, breaking up is hard to do. This was only too clear when an apparently blind-sided Helen Skelton announced in April that she was ‘very sad to say’ she and her husband of eight years, Richie Myler were ‘no longer a couple’.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
mailplus.co.uk

Shirley proves she DOES like women

SHIRLEY Ballas last night put paid to trolls’ claims that she is ‘anti-women’ by praising Fleur East, the singer she said she would have sent home from the dance-off last week. This time head judge Shirley gave Fleur, 34, nine out of ten for her Argentine Tango,...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘Have You Got It Yet?’ Brilliant, Troubled Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett Focus Of New Documentary From Mercury Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Mercury Studios has completed work on a documentary about the co-founder of one of the greatest rock n’ roll bands of all time. Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd explores the enigmatic Barrett, who wrote Pink Floyd’s first two hits and even came up with the band’s name (a mashup of obscure blues players Pink Anderson and Floyd Council). In 1968, only a few years after the group’s founding, Barrett was forced out of Pink Floyd when his bandmates became alarmed about his mental stability and use of psychedelic drugs.  Barrett recorded a couple...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Late Taylor Hawkins Reminisces on the First Time He Played the Drums in Final On-Camera Interview

Taylor Hawkins reflected on his love for the drums in his final on-camera interview. On Thursday, Greenwich Entertainment released the trailer for Let There Be Drums!, a documentary about the world’s greatest percussionists, and it features a sit-down chat with the late Foo Fighter. “The second I sat on the drums, it was like a bolt of lightning went through my body,” he says in the trailer. “I’ll never forget that day.” The two-minute trailer teases interviews from some of his fellow iconic musicians, including the Beatles’ Ringo Star, Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann, and Guns N’ Roses’ Matt Sorum. Filmmaker Justin...
MUSIC
NME

Watch Arctic Monkeys perform ‘Body Paint’ on German TV

Arctic Monkeys have brought recent single ‘Body Paint’ to German TV ahead of the release of new album ‘The Car’ this Friday (October 21) – see the performance below. ‘Body Paint’ was released last month as the second single from the band’s seventh album, following first taster ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’.
MUSIC
NME

Liam Gallagher announces new ‘Knebworth 22’ documentary

Liam Gallagher has announced a new documentary based around his huge Knebworth shows this summer. Knebworth 22 is a feature-length film documenting the Oasis singer’s return to Knebworth Park, 26 years after his band’s iconic gigs at the Hertfordshire venue. The film will come to select UK cinemas...
MOVIES

