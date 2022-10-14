Read full article on original website
This lovely video of Ozzy Osbourne leaving his cane behind to dance with wife Sharon will warm your blackened heart
Ozzy and Sharon shared a romantic moment at a birthday celebration on Friday - and you can now watch the video
Dave Mustaine Says Megadeth Used to ‘Laugh About’ Bands They Toured With During Nu-Metal Explosion
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine is still making the interview rounds in support of the thrash legends' latest album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! and in a recent interview with 89.5FM WSOU, the band leader looked back at a time where he catered to the desire of others, which lead to some tour packages that prompted him and the rest of the group to "laugh" about the bands they shared the road with, particularly the nu-metal artists.
mailplus.co.uk
Music: One man lets down the band and sadly, that’s Bob Dylan
BOB Dylan is back on his never-ending tour, giving us the first chance in recorded history to go to a concert by an octogenarian Nobel Laureate. It ought to be an occasion, but you soon find, to paraphrase David Bowie, that the gig is a saddening bore. It does have...
The Monkees: The Real Reason Only Two of its Stars Appeared in Every Episode of The Series
Only two of 'The Monkees' stars appeared in every episode of the series, these are the reasons why.
Watch Ozzy Osbourne Ditch His Cane for Slow Dance With Wife Sharon at Her 70th Birthday Party
Watch: Sharon Osbourne's "Heart Breaks" for Husband Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy Osbourne is not letting his health stop him from dancing with his wife Sharon Osbourne. The Black Sabbath singer—who has been dealing with several health ailments in the last few years, including Parkinson's disease—took to the floor Oct. 8 to enjoy a slow dance with his wife at her Great Gatsby-themed 70th birthday party.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Sgt. Pepper’ Changed the English Language
Paul McCartney said one of the songs from The Beatles' 'Sgt. Pepper' was inspired by a profession which upset people.
Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Widow Alison Requested Their Wedding Song From Queen’s Brian May at Tribute Concert
Paying tribute to a legend. Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters took the stage in California to honor the band’s late drummer, Taylor Hawkins, with friends and family – including Queen’s Brian May. May, 75, was one of many stars who contributed to The Taylor Hawkins Tribute...
mailplus.co.uk
In which Liz is berated by the Rock Star
Liz and Nic are taking themselves on a virtual trip to Paris this week - via the North York Moors and Albert Square! Liz is in trouble with the Rock Star after her antics in last week’s column, and the pair are totting up all the money Liz has ever spent on fashion - was really worth it?
Behind the Band Name: Eurythmics
Once Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart parted ways with their post-punk band, The Tourists, in 1980, both continued on and needed to find a band name that defined their sound, and movement, and one that would pique some curiosities. Eurythmics, which was also spelled as eurhythmics, referred to a late...
Happy Jack Harlow Halloween with double duty as host and musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live'
Jack Harlow is making his return to the ‘Saturday Night Live’ stage, but this time along with performing some musical samplings, he’ll also be “HOSTINGGGGGG.”
Guns, drugs and Australia: the story of The Lemonheads' It's A Shame About Ray
It's A Shame About Ray turned Lemonheads frontman Evan Dando into alt.rock’s new god, but in typical rock’n’roll fashion, that’s when things started to go wrong
NME
Glastonbury Festival 2023 ticket prices revealed
Glastonbury festival has revealed its ticket prices for the 2023 festival. Tickets for next year’s event will cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee – an increase of £55. In 2022, the tickets cost £280 plus a £5 booking fee. When the tickets originally went on sale in 2020 they were priced at £265, but the cancellation of the festival plus inflation led to an increase. You can read more about the prices here.
mailplus.co.uk
How could Helen’s husband betray her so brutally?
AS anyone who has ever lost in love knows, breaking up is hard to do. This was only too clear when an apparently blind-sided Helen Skelton announced in April that she was ‘very sad to say’ she and her husband of eight years, Richie Myler were ‘no longer a couple’.
mailplus.co.uk
Shirley proves she DOES like women
SHIRLEY Ballas last night put paid to trolls’ claims that she is ‘anti-women’ by praising Fleur East, the singer she said she would have sent home from the dance-off last week. This time head judge Shirley gave Fleur, 34, nine out of ten for her Argentine Tango,...
Today's Heardle answer — Monday, October 17, #235
Find out what today's Heardle answer is and see the solutions to previous games.
‘Have You Got It Yet?’ Brilliant, Troubled Pink Floyd Co-Founder Syd Barrett Focus Of New Documentary From Mercury Studios
EXCLUSIVE: Mercury Studios has completed work on a documentary about the co-founder of one of the greatest rock n’ roll bands of all time. Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd explores the enigmatic Barrett, who wrote Pink Floyd’s first two hits and even came up with the band’s name (a mashup of obscure blues players Pink Anderson and Floyd Council). In 1968, only a few years after the group’s founding, Barrett was forced out of Pink Floyd when his bandmates became alarmed about his mental stability and use of psychedelic drugs. Barrett recorded a couple...
Late Taylor Hawkins Reminisces on the First Time He Played the Drums in Final On-Camera Interview
Taylor Hawkins reflected on his love for the drums in his final on-camera interview. On Thursday, Greenwich Entertainment released the trailer for Let There Be Drums!, a documentary about the world’s greatest percussionists, and it features a sit-down chat with the late Foo Fighter. “The second I sat on the drums, it was like a bolt of lightning went through my body,” he says in the trailer. “I’ll never forget that day.” The two-minute trailer teases interviews from some of his fellow iconic musicians, including the Beatles’ Ringo Star, Grateful Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann, and Guns N’ Roses’ Matt Sorum. Filmmaker Justin...
NME
Watch Arctic Monkeys perform ‘Body Paint’ on German TV
Arctic Monkeys have brought recent single ‘Body Paint’ to German TV ahead of the release of new album ‘The Car’ this Friday (October 21) – see the performance below. ‘Body Paint’ was released last month as the second single from the band’s seventh album, following first taster ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’.
NME
Liam Gallagher announces new ‘Knebworth 22’ documentary
Liam Gallagher has announced a new documentary based around his huge Knebworth shows this summer. Knebworth 22 is a feature-length film documenting the Oasis singer’s return to Knebworth Park, 26 years after his band’s iconic gigs at the Hertfordshire venue. The film will come to select UK cinemas...
