Orange, TX

kogt.com

OC Taste of the Holidays

Orange County Disaster Rebuild is EXCITED about our 4th Annual Taste of the Holidays event!!. It will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center from 5pm to 8pm. You will be able to taste delicious samplings from Orange County’s finest. Whether you...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
East Texas News

33rd Annual Tyler County Harvest Festival Album

This year's annual Tyler County Harvest Festival was held October 14 and 15 at Heritage Museum in Woodville, Tx. The weather was perfect, as was the entertainment and demonstrations celebrating Tyler County history. Booster photopher Jim Powers wondered around out there both days, and came back with a few photos.
WOODVILLE, TX
kogt.com

OC Bands Bring Home ONES

High School bands from Orangefield, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Bridge City, and Vidor received a one for their performances at the Region X Marching Contest held Saturday at PNG High School. The results will advance OHS, LCM and BC to the Area Round. Vidor will advance to the State Military Marching Contest...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Port Arthur News

PHOTO GALLERY — Pecan Fest kicks off to a happy crowd

The 53rd anniversary of the Groves Pecan Festival kicked off this at Lions Park with food, carnival rides, games and more. The festival continues Saturday and Sunday with a full slate of events, including live entertainment, Pet Show, Cooking with Pecans contest, Horseshoe Tournament and more.
GROVES, TX
Port Arthur News

RELIGION BRIEFS — Charlotte’s Cupboard to host drive-thru food pantry

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church 1919 Jefferson Drive in Port Arthur. The Annual Bazaar hosted by the United Women of Faith will be held at First United Methodist Church, 1826 Nall Street in Port Neches, from 9 to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visitors will find wonderful jams, jellies and baked goods, along with crafts, books, antiques and plants for sale. Proceeds fund programs and activities that inspire, influence and impact local and global communities. For more information call 409-722-8357.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Government Technology

Beaumont, Texas, Contemplates Future of E-Scooter Program

(TNS) — The city of Beaumont's new electric scooter program has seen a significant increase in ridership in less than a year, but the council has safety concerns about a spike in underage riding. Bird Rides Inc. Account Manager, Michael Ellis, provided an update during the regular council meeting...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

Beaumont, TX
