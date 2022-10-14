Read full article on original website
Former Cove School set to be turned into park and walking trail
ORANGE, Texas — Land that a school in Orange used to sit on could soon have a new purpose. The former Cove School may be transformed into a park and walking trail. The planning director for the City of Orange told 12News the city is taking steps to turn this vision into a realty.
kogt.com
OC Taste of the Holidays
Orange County Disaster Rebuild is EXCITED about our 4th Annual Taste of the Holidays event!!. It will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center from 5pm to 8pm. You will be able to taste delicious samplings from Orange County’s finest. Whether you...
East Texas News
33rd Annual Tyler County Harvest Festival Album
This year's annual Tyler County Harvest Festival was held October 14 and 15 at Heritage Museum in Woodville, Tx. The weather was perfect, as was the entertainment and demonstrations celebrating Tyler County history. Booster photopher Jim Powers wondered around out there both days, and came back with a few photos.
Book sale benefits Beaumont Public Library System with $2 sacks of books
BEAUMONT, Texas — If you're a book lover and want to add more titles to your shelves while supporting libraries in Beaumont you won't want to miss this sale. The Friends of the Beaumont Public Library will be holding its annual book sale in November to benefit the city's libraries according to the group's president Elaine Wikstrom.
kogt.com
OC Bands Bring Home ONES
High School bands from Orangefield, Little Cypress-Mauriceville, Bridge City, and Vidor received a one for their performances at the Region X Marching Contest held Saturday at PNG High School. The results will advance OHS, LCM and BC to the Area Round. Vidor will advance to the State Military Marching Contest...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont health care center Saturday presented car show that thrilled residents
BEAUMONT — The College Street Health Care Center teamed up with SETX Motorsport on Saturday for a car show. SETX Motorsport hosted the Beaumont event, which brought joy and smiles to the faces of residents.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Pecan Fest kicks off to a happy crowd
The 53rd anniversary of the Groves Pecan Festival kicked off this at Lions Park with food, carnival rides, games and more. The festival continues Saturday and Sunday with a full slate of events, including live entertainment, Pet Show, Cooking with Pecans contest, Horseshoe Tournament and more.
Port Arthur News
ON THE MENU — Go inside Pedro’s Tacos and Tequila Bar for unique experience, fresh food
Pedro’s Tacos and Tequila Bar in Port Arthur is looking to give patrons a unique experience with a variety of drinks and meals. The eatery has been open for a month, and manager Nelson Sanchez said the restaurant is doing well. “So far, it has been unbelievable,” he said....
LIST | Festivities, food and music Southeast Texans can enjoy during 2022 Groves Pecan Festival
GROVES, Texas — The 53rd anniversary of the Groves Pecan Festival began this week, and there is plenty of food and activities for everyone to enjoy. The 2022 Groves Pecan Festival is a four-day event that runs from Thursday, October 13, 2022 to Sunday, October 16. The festival will open in Lion’s Park located at 6279 Jackson Boulevard each day.
fox4beaumont.com
The Agape Way Foundation in Beaumont bringing awareness to violence against women of color
BEAUMONT — A Beaumont domestic violence foundation hosted its inaugural ball to not only honor trailblazing women in the community, but to advocate for women of color who have experienced domestic violence. Tara Parramore is the organizer of the Inaugural Black Monarch Ball held Sunday and presented by The...
'We light a light for Morgan' : Candlelight service planned as Port Neches-Groves ISD mourns sudden loss of student
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches-Groves Independent School District staff and students are mourning the sudden loss of one of their own. Morgan Christian was a senior at Port Neches-Groves High School and a member of the Purple Pride Band and NDN Press. She was 17 years old. A...
ketk.com
Low water level at Lake Sam Rayburn will make last Bassmaster open of 2022, ‘interesting’
JASPER, Texas (KETK) – The St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open is going to be “interesting” this year because of below average water levels at Lake Sam Rayburn, according to a Bassmaster press release. “We haven’t had rain in weeks and the water is way down,” Bassmaster Elite...
Port Arthur News
RELIGION BRIEFS — Charlotte’s Cupboard to host drive-thru food pantry
Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church 1919 Jefferson Drive in Port Arthur. The Annual Bazaar hosted by the United Women of Faith will be held at First United Methodist Church, 1826 Nall Street in Port Neches, from 9 to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visitors will find wonderful jams, jellies and baked goods, along with crafts, books, antiques and plants for sale. Proceeds fund programs and activities that inspire, influence and impact local and global communities. For more information call 409-722-8357.
Government Technology
Beaumont, Texas, Contemplates Future of E-Scooter Program
(TNS) — The city of Beaumont's new electric scooter program has seen a significant increase in ridership in less than a year, but the council has safety concerns about a spike in underage riding. Bird Rides Inc. Account Manager, Michael Ellis, provided an update during the regular council meeting...
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Gambling in Orange stopped almost as soon as it started
In January 1953, an unsigned letter arrived at the Orange police station. It said: “Want to bet on a horse race? Go down to the club in the alley, through a little back door. They’ll cover any size bet, any horse, on any track.”. The “little club” was...
Texas Woman Captures Moment She’s Gored By A Bison At Caprock Canyons State Park
On the shortlist of animals I definitely don’t want to encounter in the wild, bison is pretty high up there. With adult males clocking in at over 2,000 pounds, and with a top speed of about 35 miles per hour, there’s not a whole lot you can do if you come across an aggressive one.
Port Arthur News
PHOTO FEATURE — Port Neches-Groves High crowns Homecoming Queen
Senior Olivia Zeig on Friday was named Homecoming Queen for Port Neches-Groves High School. She was escorted by Carson Barrett. Both students are seniors. Zeig is the daughter of Bradley and Allison Zeig.
One of the Most Beautiful Places in Texas You’ve Likely Never Experienced
We may have found one of the most beautiful places in Texas you may have never seen. Well, it isn't too hard to believe that even for Texas natives, in a state so vast and diverse as the Lone Star State is, it's quite possible that there are many truly unique and stunningly beautiful places we have yet to behold.
City council votes to continue efforts in bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Council passed a motion Tuesday that would allow the city to continue to pursue bringing Battleship Texas to Beaumont. This motion doesn’t authorize city to spend any money yet, but only to look further into what will be needed to bring Battleship Texas to the area.
Dancing 'witches' celebrate life every Halloween on Crystal Beach for organ donation awareness
BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Each October, it's a weekend full of no tricks, just treats on Crystal Beach. A group a spirited witches dance on the beloved beach each year, honoring a woman who says she's alive today thanks to an organ donor. The life they celebrate is of...
12NewsNow
