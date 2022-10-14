On Thursday, October 13th, 2022, John Edward Plunkett Jr., business owner, husband, and father of four children, passed away at the age of 95 in Beaumont TX of natural causes. John was born in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania on September 2, 1927. His family eventually settled in Tennessee where John’s father worked as a carpenter. John moved to Orange, Texas after serving in the Navy during WWII and the Merchant Marines shortly after. He engaged in a number of different businesses before becoming the owner and operator of Hi-Top Roofing and B & J Construction where he served many in Orange and the surrounding areas. He was “Junior” to his siblings, but his friends knew him as “Smokey” because of his childhood home in the state of Tennessee, known for the Great Smokey Mountains. Always the collector, he enjoyed auctions and estate sales. He also loved a good deer or dove hunt which was a regular part of his life during the hunting seasons. He loved family events and being surrounded with as many family members as the house could hold. Smokey was never idle. He was a visionary and had projects in the works right up until his death. “Old” was a state of mind that he never entertained, and he never considered himself retired.

