The focus of the Pac-12 title race gets a bit clearer on Saturday night as No. 7 USC visits No. 20 Utah in a pivotal midseason matchup. It’s the first meeting between newcomer Lincoln Riley and conferences elder statesman Kyle Whittingham. The Trojans are off to a 6-0 start for the first time since 2006, under Pete Carroll. It won’t be easy for Caleb Williams and Co. at Rice-Eccles Stadium, where the Utes are 81-25 under Whittingham. The Utes were picked to win the Pac-12 by the media in a preseason poll. They had their seven-game Pac-12 conference winning streak halted by No. 11 UCLA last weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO