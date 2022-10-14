ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

Fire breaks out near shut down fire station prompting area crews to respond

By Chelsea Swift
 2 days ago

When fire breaks out, every second counts.

But what happens when the nearest fire station is shut down and under investigation by the Attorney General’s office?

Well on Thursday, that scenario played out.

Chelsea Swift was live in the control room after speaking with fire officials and witnesses.

The assistant fire chief from Vernon Central Hose Company said area crews responded very quickly.

Crawford County volunteer fire department shut down, under investigation

A house fire broke out around 2:15 p.m. Thursday on Vernon Street in Crawford County, just blocks away from the closed Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department #27.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a two-story home. Fire officials said no one was injured and the property owner was not home.

One next door witness said he was impressed with the response time of the crews.

“Within about one minute of seeing smoke, I saw trucks pulling up the road, I saw several men reeling out the hoses. After that more backup arrived, there was probably a good 10, 15 helpers, volunteers, firefighters, multiple trucks,” said Michael Ratchford, Vernon Township resident.

Erie Police name suspect in July 2021 shooting that killed sleeping man

The Vernon Central Hose Company Department #23 responded in less than six minutes. However the home is considered a loss due to the fire damage on the second floor.

“It was a blaze, the flames were ripping out of the windows. They seemed to have it out within about 10 minutes,” said Ratchford.

The Assistant Fire Chief at Station #23 said there were staffing issues at Station #27. He said area residents are still in good hands.

“The extra couple miles isn’t really going to make a difference. You’re not going to see a difference, the township residents are safe as they’ve ever been. We responded yesterday with a full complement of equipment, along with assistant companies. So the township residents can rest assured that their fire protection and rescue needs are in good hands here at Station 23,” said Doug Sekerski, assistant chief, Vernon Central Hose Company Department #23.

At this time, the fire has been ruled accidental.

