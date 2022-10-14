ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs’ Rashad Fenton out, Harrison Butker back vs. Bills on Sunday

By PJ Green
KSN News
 2 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without several key players in the secondary on Sunday.

As the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills, they will be without starting cornerback Rashad Fenton and backup safety rookie Bryan Cook due to injury. Fenton has a hamstring injury, while Cook is out with a concussion.

But kicker Harrison Butker is back and will be kicking after missing four games due to an ankle injury. Offensive guard Trey Smith and defensive end Mike Danna have been full participants in practice all week and will be back to play as well.

How fans are handling expensive ticket prices for Chiefs vs. Bills game Sunday

Rookie Joshua Williams will start in place of Fenton, while another rookie corner Jaylen Watson will likely step in also.

Watson has started in three games this season and has lots of snaps, but Williams will start at corner. Williams has 17 snaps on defense, but most of his snaps so far this season have been on special teams.

All of the Chiefs’ key players will be needed on Sunday as they face Josh Allen and the high-powered Buffalo Bills.

Community Policy