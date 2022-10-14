Read full article on original website
Eighth Street Tunnel Mural becoming a ‘shining light’ for Boise
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Eighth Street Tunnel Mural Painting is officially taking shape along the Boise River Greenbelt, adjacent to the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial. The mural, which has been in the works since the summer, is in response to...
Idaho City Resource Officer David Gomez is dedicated to helping parents raise better kids
Have you heard of Officer Gomez? His Facebook page has close to 100k followers. His goal is to help parents navigate the dangers teenagers face today.
Idaho Today: Trilogy Valor by Shea Homes
Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho. According to KTVB, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was found dead in her house in Middleton, Idaho, Monday evening. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with...
Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who volunteered to join the Ukrainian military has died of a shrapnel wound sustained during a Russian attack in Luhansk. Thirty-four-year-old Dane Partridge of Rexburg, Idaho died Tuesday. His sister Jenny Corry says Partridge was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and felt spiritually called to help the Ukranian forces. Corry says the family is grieving, but finds solace in a picture of the truck that his fellow soldiers used to rush Partridge to the hospital. The vehicle lost three tires on the grim trip. Corry says it shows the bravery and dedication the military unit had in trying to save Partridge's life.
Five men from southwest Idaho charged with over 50 wildlife violations
BOISE, Idaho — Five southwest Idaho men were charged with over 50 wildlife violations stemming from a 2021 hunting incident, which resulted in more than $21,000 in fines, 15 years in license revocations, 34 years of probation, 330 hours of community and the forfeiture of their kill. An investigation...
20 Incredibly Bizarre Things Idahoans Have Actually Received While Trick-or-Treating
When your kids come home and dump their pillowcases in the middle of your living room, there are certain treats you expect to see. You know the treats we’re talking about. Reese’s peanut butter cups, Snickers bars, fun-sized Mr. Good Bars, individually wrapped bags of Candy Corn, those disgusting Melster peanut butter kisses that no one wants, bubbles…and then there are treats that make you scratch your head.
‘Manejando Sin Miedo’: An initiative to help undocumented immigrants obtain driver’s licenses in Idaho
IDAHO, USA — The 2023 legislative session is getting closer and local organizations are starting to raise awareness for potential bills being introduced. Poder of Idaho is kicking off the ‘Manejando Sin Miedo’ Driving without Fear Initiative. Poder of Idaho’s Executive Director Estefania Mondragon said, “we want...
COVID-19 levels are back up in the Treasure Valley; 10 Idaho counties in all at medium-risk
Once again, many Idahoans are facing a greater risk of catching COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday on its COVID-19 community level dashboard that 10 Idaho counties are in the yellow zone, or at medium-risk for COVID-19. Listed in the green, low-risk category last week,...
Over 200 tons of hay burned in fire near Maple Grove
BOISE, Idaho — A fire burned over 200 tons of hay Saturday night, before Boise Fire firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and finally extinguished. According to a post on Boise Fire's Twitter account, the late burning fire was located at the end of Maple Grove, just south of Lake Hazel Rd.
Emmett Hosts Country Music Event Benefitting Idaho Police Groups
Idaho is a safe, special place that honors the service of its law enforcement community. Police officers appreciate how folks in every Idaho community take time to thank them for their work or buy them a meal. A group in Emmett is holding a special one-of-a-kind event Friday night benefitting Idaho law enforcement groups.
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think
When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
Election 2022: Teacher challenges longtime incumbent for District 22 A seat
An educator in her 30s is challenging a longtime legislator in his 70s for the District 22 House Seat A. Democrat Natalie Maclachlan, 32, is a theater teacher who lives and works in southwest Ada County and is a first-time candidate for public office. Republican John Vander Woude, 73, lives near Nampa and is in his sixth term in the House. He also served a term in 2006 to 2008, lost his bid for reelection, and then returned to the Legislature two years later.
Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
Man who allegedly drove car at two women also burned LGBTQ pride flag, Boise police say
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – Matthew Lehigh, who was arrested Wednesday after allegedly driving his vehicle at two women and yelling a homophobic slur, will face at least one new charge after he admitted to taking several actions targeting the LGBTQ community. Lehigh, 31, was charged with felony arson Friday...
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter
Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
Health Alert: Potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade, Payette River
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) Division of Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are notifying the public of potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade in Valley County and the Payette River from Lake Cascade to Payette through Boise, Gem, Payette, and Valley counties due to harmful algal blooms.
The Scary Reason Boise Residents Should Check Their Car Engines
A warning from local and national animal organizations this week is a great reason to remind folks in the Treasure Valley--it's that time of the year again. Why Every Idahoan Should Be Checking Under Their Hood. As temperatures drop around the Treasure Valley, more and more animals are roaming around...
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boise, ID, in 2022
Sushi is one of the most popular and beloved foods worldwide, and it has a special significance in the city of Boise, ID. This vibrant and eclectic town boasts some of the best sushi restaurants in all of Idaho, offering everything from classic rolls to creative fusion creations. Whether you’re looking for simple nigiri or more elaborate rolls, you can find a wide selection of delicious options at dozens of different sushi joints around town. With its abundance of fresh seafood and expertly crafted rice, Boise’s vibrant culinary scene proves that this is truly a city that loves its Sushi. So if you need an ultimate foodie experience, be sure to add a stop at one of these amazing sushi spots to your itinerary.
Health officials warn of hazardous toxins in Lake Cascade and the Payette River
BOISE, Idaho — Health officials are warning members of the public of potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade and the Payette River. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) Division of Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have discovered algal blooms in the water, that can be harmful to both people and pets.
