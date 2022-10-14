ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

WGAU

Man arrested for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — A man was arrested Monday night for allegedly killing his mother in Idaho. According to KTVB, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office said that a woman was found dead in her house in Middleton, Idaho, Monday evening. Levi Isaac Davis, 26, was arrested and charged with...
BOISE, ID
montanarightnow.com

Idaho man dies while fighting as volunteer in Ukraine

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man who volunteered to join the Ukrainian military has died of a shrapnel wound sustained during a Russian attack in Luhansk. Thirty-four-year-old Dane Partridge of Rexburg, Idaho died Tuesday. His sister Jenny Corry says Partridge was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and felt spiritually called to help the Ukranian forces. Corry says the family is grieving, but finds solace in a picture of the truck that his fellow soldiers used to rush Partridge to the hospital. The vehicle lost three tires on the grim trip. Corry says it shows the bravery and dedication the military unit had in trying to save Partridge's life.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

20 Incredibly Bizarre Things Idahoans Have Actually Received While Trick-or-Treating

When your kids come home and dump their pillowcases in the middle of your living room, there are certain treats you expect to see. You know the treats we’re talking about. Reese’s peanut butter cups, Snickers bars, fun-sized Mr. Good Bars, individually wrapped bags of Candy Corn, those disgusting Melster peanut butter kisses that no one wants, bubbles…and then there are treats that make you scratch your head.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Over 200 tons of hay burned in fire near Maple Grove

BOISE, Idaho — A fire burned over 200 tons of hay Saturday night, before Boise Fire firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and finally extinguished. According to a post on Boise Fire's Twitter account, the late burning fire was located at the end of Maple Grove, just south of Lake Hazel Rd.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
BOISE, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Election 2022: Teacher challenges longtime incumbent for District 22 A seat

An educator in her 30s is challenging a longtime legislator in his 70s for the District 22 House Seat A. Democrat Natalie Maclachlan, 32, is a theater teacher who lives and works in southwest Ada County and is a first-time candidate for public office. Republican John Vander Woude, 73, lives near Nampa and is in his sixth term in the House. He also served a term in 2006 to 2008, lost his bid for reelection, and then returned to the Legislature two years later.
ADA COUNTY, ID
107.9 LITE FM

If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Health Alert: Potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade, Payette River

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) Division of Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) are notifying the public of potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade in Valley County and the Payette River from Lake Cascade to Payette through Boise, Gem, Payette, and Valley counties due to harmful algal blooms.
BOISE COUNTY, ID
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boise, ID, in 2022

Sushi is one of the most popular and beloved foods worldwide, and it has a special significance in the city of Boise, ID. This vibrant and eclectic town boasts some of the best sushi restaurants in all of Idaho, offering everything from classic rolls to creative fusion creations. Whether you’re looking for simple nigiri or more elaborate rolls, you can find a wide selection of delicious options at dozens of different sushi joints around town. With its abundance of fresh seafood and expertly crafted rice, Boise’s vibrant culinary scene proves that this is truly a city that loves its Sushi. So if you need an ultimate foodie experience, be sure to add a stop at one of these amazing sushi spots to your itinerary.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Health officials warn of hazardous toxins in Lake Cascade and the Payette River

BOISE, Idaho — Health officials are warning members of the public of potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade and the Payette River. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) Division of Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have discovered algal blooms in the water, that can be harmful to both people and pets.
GEM COUNTY, ID

