shiftedmag.com

FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed

If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
FIFA
Yardbarker

Brazil will use Juventus training ground to prepare for World Cup

The Brazil national team has reached an agreement with Juventus to use their training ground to prepare for the World Cup. The competition kicks off in November in Qatar and the South Americans are one of the favourites to win it. Every nation would look for a base where their...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 36: Antonio Rüdiger

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Eight years ago at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Germany were crowned the champions of international soccer. Antonio Rüdiger, who was 21 at the time, wasn't part of that team, but he was part of the team that got knocked out of the tournament in the group stage four years later in 2018.
FIFA
ESPN

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: India end campaign with 0-5 defeat against Brazil

India's U-17 Women's World Cup campaign came to an end with a 5-0 defeat against Brazil at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday. After losses to the USA and Morocco, India were already out of the contention for quarterfinals. The team had hoped for a better performance against Brazil, with an aim to score their first goal in the tournament but that didn't happen.
FIFA
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco schedule, fixtures, rankings

Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco comprise a World Cup group which could produce any combination of knockout rounds entrants, even if there’s a sincere favorite. Roberto Martinez’s loaded Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA, will be widely-ticketed to emerge out of World Cup 2022’s Group F, with Kevin De Bruyne capable of putting a Ballon d’Or on his mantle with a strong individual and team performance.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Luis Suarez will NEVER be forgiven in Ghana for his infamous 2010 handball on the goal-line that broke the hearts of a continent... but now they finally have a chance for revenge at the Qatar World Cup

No team taking the field at the Qatar World Cup will be more motivated to enact revenge. It's perfectly possible that the meeting of Ghana and Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 2, on the final day of group fixtures, will decide who makes it through to the last-16.
FIFA
mailplus.co.uk

Evans grabs gold to win first world title

NEAH EVANS won Great Britain’s third gold on the last day of the Track Cycling World Championships as the team took their final medal tally to 10. The Scot, 32, claimed her first major individual title with victory in the women’s points race to go with the silver she secured in the team pursuit.
CYCLING
BBC

Scotland & Wales both book a place at Netball World Cup in Cape Town

Scotland and Wales have both booked a place at next year's Netball World Cup in Cape Town in a European qualifying tournament in Glasgow. The round-robin event, which had two spaces up for grabs, saw the unbeaten Welsh finishing top and the hosts coming in second. Northern Ireland were third,...
SPORTS
BBC

BBC Sport Africa TV: David Wiese - One Man Two Countries

Former South Africa star David Wiese tells BBC Sport Africa all about representing two African nations as he prepares for another crack at cricket's T20 World Cup with Namibia. The 37-year-old Roodepoort-born all-rounder debuted for the Proteas in 2015 but switched to the country of his father, Namibia, in time...
WORLD
The Guardian

Namibia earn shock win against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup opener

Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup campaign got off to a disastrous start on Sunday as the former champions crashed to a 55-run defeat by Namibia in Geelong. Arriving as surprise Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka had hoped to make an early statement against the African associate side in front of thousands of expectant supporters on a sun-bathed afternoon at Kardinia Park.
