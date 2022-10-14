Read full article on original website
Dame Laura Kenny suffers a horror crash in Paris to bring an unfortunate end to the Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist's dreams of an eighth world championship
Dame Laura Kenny suffered a horror high-speed crash in Paris last night as her dreams of an eighth world championship title ended in tears. Kenny was into the penultimate lap of the 120-lap madison when she collided with New Zealand’s Michaela Drummond, sending them both flying. The five-time Olympic...
FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedules Revealed
If you are looking forward to the 22nd edition of the quadrennial international men’s football championship, you may be wondering how the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule will work. The matches will be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18. The Lusail Iconic Stadium will be the venue for all the action.
GB's Neah Evans claims stunning first world title on final day of Track World Championships
Great Britain finishes with 10 medals, after Madison silver and elimination race bronze
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers – All 32 Teams Competing
The FIFA World Cup 2022 will feature 32 teams from across the globe with Qatar qualifying as hosts and France heading to the Middle East to defend the trophy.
Brazil will use Juventus training ground to prepare for World Cup
The Brazil national team has reached an agreement with Juventus to use their training ground to prepare for the World Cup. The competition kicks off in November in Qatar and the South Americans are one of the favourites to win it. Every nation would look for a base where their...
Top 50 players at 2022 World Cup, No. 36: Antonio Rüdiger
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Eight years ago at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Germany were crowned the champions of international soccer. Antonio Rüdiger, who was 21 at the time, wasn't part of that team, but he was part of the team that got knocked out of the tournament in the group stage four years later in 2018.
Track Cycling World Championships: GB's Ethan Hayter wins second successive omnium title
Great Britain's Ethan Hayter successfully defended his world omnium title on day four of the Track Cycling World Championships in France. The 24-year-old, who started the final points race top of the standings, ended on 146 points, 20 points clear of Benjamin Thomas of France. "There was more pressure coming...
Focus for Saudi, Qatar players is already on World Cup
While the likes of Lionel Messi could come under pressure to play for European club teams leading right into the World Cup, players from Argentina’s opening-game opponent Saudi Arabia will have much more time to focus on the global event. The Saudi league finishes Sunday. On Monday, 32 players...
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: India end campaign with 0-5 defeat against Brazil
India's U-17 Women's World Cup campaign came to an end with a 5-0 defeat against Brazil at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Monday. After losses to the USA and Morocco, India were already out of the contention for quarterfinals. The team had hoped for a better performance against Brazil, with an aim to score their first goal in the tournament but that didn't happen.
World Cup 2022 Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco schedule, fixtures, rankings
Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco comprise a World Cup group which could produce any combination of knockout rounds entrants, even if there’s a sincere favorite. Roberto Martinez’s loaded Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA, will be widely-ticketed to emerge out of World Cup 2022’s Group F, with Kevin De Bruyne capable of putting a Ballon d’Or on his mantle with a strong individual and team performance.
Luis Suarez will NEVER be forgiven in Ghana for his infamous 2010 handball on the goal-line that broke the hearts of a continent... but now they finally have a chance for revenge at the Qatar World Cup
No team taking the field at the Qatar World Cup will be more motivated to enact revenge. It's perfectly possible that the meeting of Ghana and Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 2, on the final day of group fixtures, will decide who makes it through to the last-16.
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 Group D looks pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide. That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers. France and Denmark are expected to glide through to the last 16 as the reigning...
Evans grabs gold to win first world title
NEAH EVANS won Great Britain’s third gold on the last day of the Track Cycling World Championships as the team took their final medal tally to 10. The Scot, 32, claimed her first major individual title with victory in the women’s points race to go with the silver she secured in the team pursuit.
Scotland & Wales both book a place at Netball World Cup in Cape Town
Scotland and Wales have both booked a place at next year's Netball World Cup in Cape Town in a European qualifying tournament in Glasgow. The round-robin event, which had two spaces up for grabs, saw the unbeaten Welsh finishing top and the hosts coming in second. Northern Ireland were third,...
BBC Sport Africa TV: David Wiese - One Man Two Countries
Former South Africa star David Wiese tells BBC Sport Africa all about representing two African nations as he prepares for another crack at cricket's T20 World Cup with Namibia. The 37-year-old Roodepoort-born all-rounder debuted for the Proteas in 2015 but switched to the country of his father, Namibia, in time...
Track Cycling World Championships: Filippo Ganna sets world record to win individual pursuit gold
Italy's Filippo Ganna set a new world record as he claimed men's individual pursuit gold on day three of the Track Cycling World Championships in France. It comes a week after the Ineos Grenadiers rider broke cycling's hour world record - registering 56.792km in 60 minutes in Switzerland. Ganna received...
World Cup 2022 Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea schedule, fixtures, rankings
Expect fireworks when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group this November. All World Cup groups have megastars but Portugal and Uruguay will be considered contenders if not favorites to reach the semifinals in Qatar. Premier...
Jake Maizen’s hat-trick helps Italy stun Scotland in Rugby League World Cup
Jake Maizen scored three tries as Italy defeated Scotland 28-4 in Pool B, while there were Pool C wins for New Zealand and Ireland
Namibia earn shock win against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup opener
Sri Lanka’s T20 World Cup campaign got off to a disastrous start on Sunday as the former champions crashed to a 55-run defeat by Namibia in Geelong. Arriving as surprise Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka had hoped to make an early statement against the African associate side in front of thousands of expectant supporters on a sun-bathed afternoon at Kardinia Park.
British Superbikes: Bradley Ray wins title as Glenn Irwin triumphs in Brands Hatch opener
Bradley Ray has claimed his maiden British Superbike Championship title after finishing fifth in the opening race at Brands Hatch. Northern Ireland's Glenn Irwin won ahead of Peter Hickman and Andrew Irwin. Ray's fifth place was enough to secure the crown with two races left. A tribute was held on...
