Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New KCI Airport Terminal Set to Open Next Spring With Lots of Upgrades for PassengersEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City's historic 'Auto Coach Building' on Oak Street made history under the Hesse nameCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Loose Park in Kansas City and the English Landing in Parkville are great places to catch the falling colorsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Kansas City retirees talk about Social Security cost-of-living increase
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seniors on Social Security will get a cost-of-living increase in January because of inflation. The bump in their checks will be more than $100. Social Security is a key topic of conversation among seniors. "The expensive things that I'm seeing now of course in the...
KMBC.com
Oct. 14, 2022 Editorial: Drivers beware as deer rutting season begins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Oh, deer. Metal mangled and airbags deployed. Check out the damage done when an SUV hit a deer crossing Highway 69 in Overland Park. Luckily, the driver was OK. But that isn't always the case. Nationally, 200 people die every year from vehicle collisions with...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigating homicide on 113th Street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A call about the sound of gunshots led police officers to discover a dying man early Saturday morning. Kansas City, MO police officers say they got the call at around 7:30 a.m. and officers went to the area of 112th Street and Winchester Avenue to check it out.
KMBC.com
'Arrowhead Express' recovered after thieves stole tailgating van Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans have received the help they needed after their tailgate van was stolen Sunday morning. The 'Arrowhead Express' has been recovered. Thieves stole the decked-out van from the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in North Kansas City along Armour Road. The Kansas City community stepped up to help.
KMBC.com
Police investigating death in connection with Kansas City apartment fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are now investigating a death in connection with an apartment fire early Monday morning. The fire started at 2:28 a.m. at a three-story apartment building at 918 Benton Blvd. Firefighters said multiple people were trapped on the upper levels of the...
KMBC.com
Independence firefighter dies in crash not related to work
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence firefighter has died following a car crash that happened while he was off-duty. The City of Independence says Harold Eddins died Friday. Eddins joined the Independence Fire Department in 2010 as a firefighter and paramedic, later becoming a fire inspector and then an equipment operator.
KMBC.com
Multiple car crash leads to homicide investigation in Kansas City, North
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are opening a homicide investigation in the busy area of Northeast Vivion Road and North Oak. Officers responded to a reported shooting around 3:30 p.m. and arrived to a crash involving multiple vehicles, just north of the intersection. In one of the vehicles, officers...
KMBC.com
A clear and chilly Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City has a clear and chilly saturday ahead. Mostly sunny skies but cooler than it has been in recent memory. The highs will be close to normal in the upper 60s. At least the winds will be calmer for Saturday but pick up a little on Sunday.
KMBC.com
SIlver alert issued for 70-year-old Kansas City woman with dementia
KCPD has issued a silver alert for a missing 70-year-old woman in Kansas City. Deborah A. Johnson is was last seen in the evening hours of Friday, Oct. 14. Johnson has Dementia and easily forgets where she is. Police described her as a Black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall,...
KMBC.com
Watch KMBC's Friday Football Patrol for Oct. 14, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Here are the highlights from Friday's high school football games. Our Game of the Week featured Olathe North at Mill Valley.
KMBC.com
Pedestrian in critical but stable condition after hit-and-run incident at 23rd and Topping
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Accident investigators have responded alongside emergency personnel to a hit-and-run incident in Kansas City, Missouri. KCPD says a pedestrian is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a truck near 23rd and Topping, Monday Morning. The intersection is located next to Blue Valley...
KMBC.com
UPDATE: 15-year-old killed in Blue Springs homicide
Blue Springs police say the victim in a Saturday night homicide was a 15-year-old boy. Officers found the victim shot and killed outside of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection at around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said they...
KMBC.com
Cold and breezy Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Morning: Frost Advisory for patchy frost. Otherwise, clear cold and breezy. This Afternoon: High Fire Danger, High 49. Wind: NNW 15 g25 mph. Sunny. Tuesday IMPACT DAY for Freeze warning. 1st hard freeze of the season for KC. Low 24. High 45. Sunny. Wednesday:...
KMBC.com
KCFD shares video of what firefighters faced fighting house fire earlier this week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department's Station 23 posted video Friday of what firefighters faced while responding to a house fire early Tuesday. In a Facebook post, Station 23 said fire crews were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 3200 block of Independence Avenue.
KMBC.com
KC Current bound for the NWSL semifinals after thrilling playoff win
HOUSTON — The Kansas City Current have a playoff victory under their belt after a thrilling win over the Houston Dash. KC pulled off the win and are headed to the NWSL semifinals. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
KMBC.com
KU fans hopeful for another championship basketball season
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Friday was a historic night in Lawrence. Six NCAA National Championship banners for men's basketball now hang in Allen Fieldhouse. Thousands of fans lined up outside of the arena ahead of Late Night in the Phog, waiting on the official start of KU Basketball season. Fans...
KMBC.com
The KC Current will have to take out the top-seeded playoff team to keep its magical season going
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City current began its quest for a championship over the weekend. That quest continues after a goal from Kate Del Fava broke a tie in stoppage time to give the Current a 2-1 win over the Houston Dash in their first playoff game.
KMBC.com
Police say driver fled from crash Friday that critically injured 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said a driver fled from a crash Friday evening that critically hurt another driver. Authorities said officers were called at 5 p.m. to the wreck at East 83rd Street and Troost Avenue on a two-vehicle collision. Police said a black Pontiac G6...
Comments / 0