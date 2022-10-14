ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

pix11.com

Central Park Boathouse faces unclear future

Operators said the shuttering was extremely unfortunate but happened due to rising costs of goods and labor, among other things.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Manhattan borough president on crime, housing, migrants, and more

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss several issues facing the island, including gun violence, subway crime, congestion pricing, rising evictions, and the influx of migrants to New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New York governor's race spotlight finds transit safety issue

Continuing calls for enhanced safety measures in New York City's transit system have crossed over to the governor's race.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Tony Award-winning actress honored on Broadway

From Sweeney Todd to Gypsy to Mame, Angela Lansbury was a Broadway legend. The six-time Tony Award-winning actress performed on Broadway for six decades. And because she was such a legend, the Broadway theater owners' committee dimmed the lights on Saturday night at 7:45 in her honor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Unity walk attempts to curb hate crimes

FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — As hate crimes in New York City increase, communities are looking for solutions to prevent the crimes from happening. One group believes that altering people’s beliefs may be the answer. Today, individuals from various racial and religious backgrounds came together in Flushing, Queens, to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New York Hall of Science is fully reopening

The New York Hall of Science is fully reopening this Saturday, having finally repaired all damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wabcradio.com

Two Vicious Day Time Beatings In The City

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Cops are looking for the men behind two vicious day time attacks in Queens and Brooklyn. The first took place on Thursday in Middle Village, Queens around 1:30 p.m. A 66-year-old man was jumped from behind and then dragged along the sidewalk on on 71st Street near Juniper Valley Road.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Family grieves man fatally shot by police in NYC

Police shot and killed Joel Capellan, 29, in Inwood on Sunday. His family told PIX11 News he was getting his life together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Pregnancy later in life

What women need to know about getting pregnant in their late 40's and 50's.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYS Music

Westchester Producer Highlights Local Rap and Hip Hop Scene

When you think of Westchester, you may not picture a thriving rap and hip hop scene; one local producer is looking to change that. John Darling aka Poncho is a producer turned entrepreneur, who highlights local artists on his Youtube show, the Encore Podcast. Growing up in Cortlandt Manor, Poncho...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Gotham Gazette

With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?

The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
BRONX, NY
Saveur

Black Americans Are Leading a Vegan Movement

For these Harlem restaurants, embracing the power of plants is a delicious—and necessary—form of resistance. A blender noisily blitzes a concoction of chopped fruit and kale at Uptown Veg in New York City’s East Harlem, the sound punctuated by the thud of knives butchering ingredients on chopping blocks. But the cleavers aren’t chopping meat. Known for its Caribbean-inspired meals, this family-owned restaurant, which has been dishing out customizable platters from a hot-food bar for over a decade, only serves plant-based dishes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Enter to win the AKC Museum of the Dog giveaway

NEW YORK — The Museum of the Dog will be giving away a dual level membership ($95 value) to three lucky winners! Entries have 6 weeks to enter. This membership includes the following perks:. Unlimited Museum admission for 1 year. 15% discount at the Museum store. Priority registration for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

