WOUB
Environmental groups petition federal government to revoke Ohio’s authority over injection wells
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Ohio Statehouse News Bureau) – A collection of environmental advocates and local government officials argues that Ohio’s regulation on injection wells falls short of protecting safe drinking water and that the U.S. EPA should revoke the state’s authority. The petition alleges that Ohio’s Class II...
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, Ohioans might have money waiting for them
The funding for the P-EBT program comes from federal COVID-19 relief packages, but the distribution and management has been handled by individual states with the approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
wktn.com
Ohio Law Prohibits Open Burning During Set Times in March, April, May, October and November
Ohio Revised Code prohibits outdoor open burning statewide in unincorporated areas during the months of March, April, May, October, and November between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. This ban includes burning of yard waste, trash, and debris, even in a proper burn barrel. In the fall, fire...
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
What really happened when police said a bear attacked a car in Ohio
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Genoa Township police followed up Sunday evening on a warning to residents to keep their car doors locked, saying the incident prompting it never happened. Earlier the same day, the Genoa Township Police Department posted photos of a damaged vehicle and a bear they said was involved. While it’s unlikely a […]
$3,000 stimulus payment could be coming for millions of Ohio residents
As we all know, soaring prices on every item, such as gas prices, grocery prices, and high inflation, put lots of financial pressure on the residents of Ohio, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of Ohio residents will receive a stimulus payment of $3,000.
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
DETROIT — (AP) — Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars and other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships and even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars less than their value, according to authorities and court records. For one...
Ohio farmers call for help
Ohio farmers and groups representing them say that they need access to foreign labor not just to get their products to market or to ease inflation.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Ohio
A big winning ticket was sold in Ohio in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
cleveland19.com
Crashes, weather closures impact northern Ohio’s roads during waves of overnight rain
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rounds of heavy rain moved through Northeast Ohio overnight, likely factoring into several crashes and closures on the area’s roadways. Ponding in lanes on Cleveland-area interstates and city streets caused temporary closures. In one incident, a Cleveland Division of Police cruiser was struck while blocking...
Out in Ohio: Columbus couple cultivates safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth
‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple is cultivating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth in unlikely places, as inclusion is under debate in Ohio’s classrooms and legislature. Amanda Erickson and her wife, Sarah, are changemakers in central Ohio. As the director of education […]
Lima News
Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio
A conservative group founded by a man who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election will challenge voter registrations and absentee ballots in Ohio and eight other states, raising concerns among election officials and voter advocates. “Spreading false claims and sowing doubt about the integrity of our...
WTOL-TV
Significant social security boost announced for 2023 amid record-high inflation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Social security recipients will see a raise of 8.7% for all of 2023 effective Jan. 1 as a cost-of-living adjustment, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday. The average check will increase by $146 to just over $1800 a month, Social Security Administration spokesperson Erin Thompson said....
WTOL-TV
Ohio State Highway Patrol changes policy to allow troopers to have arm-length tattoos while wearing long-sleeve uniforms
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Friday announced a unique change to its uniform policy. Effective immediately, all state troopers will be permitted to wear long-sleeve uniforms year-round in order to cover up any arm-length tattoos. Previously, the longer sleeves were only allowed during the cold weather, meaning those with similar long-sleeve tattoos were effectively banned from serving in the department.
Ohio’s largest hotel now open
While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they're committed to central Ohio locality.
WTOV 9
Crash sees 4 injured in St. Clairsville
BELMONT COUNTY, OH — Four people have been transported to the hospital after a car crash early Saturday evening. The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that it was a one vehicle crash. The accident occurred on U.S. 40, also known as National Road,...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost shoots down new attempt to amend Ohio Constitution for $15 an hour minimum wage
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday rejected an Ohio Constitutional amendment proposal that would increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 by Jan. 1, 2028. The petitioners are allowed to work on the issues Yost found with the proposal and resubmit it. The proposal...
Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records
A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses. Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.
