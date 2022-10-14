ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

Out in Ohio: Columbus couple cultivates safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth

‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community.  COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple is cultivating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth in unlikely places, as inclusion is under debate in Ohio’s classrooms and legislature.  Amanda Erickson and her wife, Sarah, are changemakers in central Ohio. As the director of education […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Lima News

Conservative group to challenge voter registrations, ballots in Ohio

A conservative group founded by a man who attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election will challenge voter registrations and absentee ballots in Ohio and eight other states, raising concerns among election officials and voter advocates. “Spreading false claims and sowing doubt about the integrity of our...
OHIO STATE
WTOL-TV

Significant social security boost announced for 2023 amid record-high inflation

TOLEDO, Ohio — Social security recipients will see a raise of 8.7% for all of 2023 effective Jan. 1 as a cost-of-living adjustment, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday. The average check will increase by $146 to just over $1800 a month, Social Security Administration spokesperson Erin Thompson said....
OHIO STATE
WTOL-TV

Ohio State Highway Patrol changes policy to allow troopers to have arm-length tattoos while wearing long-sleeve uniforms

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Friday announced a unique change to its uniform policy. Effective immediately, all state troopers will be permitted to wear long-sleeve uniforms year-round in order to cover up any arm-length tattoos. Previously, the longer sleeves were only allowed during the cold weather, meaning those with similar long-sleeve tattoos were effectively banned from serving in the department.
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOV 9

Crash sees 4 injured in St. Clairsville

BELMONT COUNTY, OH — Four people have been transported to the hospital after a car crash early Saturday evening. The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has confirmed that it was a one vehicle crash. The accident occurred on U.S. 40, also known as National Road,...
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
Outdoor Life

Crossbow Hunter Tags 240-Inch Buck, One of the Biggest in Ohio Buckmasters Records

A hunter in Ashland County, Ohio, tagged the trophy of a lifetime last weekend while hunting with his crossbow on private land. After killing the buck on Oct. 8, Abraham Yoder had it scored by Daryl Miller, a certified Buckmasters scorer who lives roughly an hour away from Yoder in Baltic. Miller gave the deer a final score of 239 and 7/8 inches. With a total of 29 scoreable points and some seriously heavy mass, he says it could be the biggest rack he’s ever come across. With that score, it’d be the fourth biggest Ohio buck taken in the Buckmasters records.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Cheesecakes in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses. Located in southwestern Ohio, this bakery has some of the best cheesecakes in the state. At their bakery, they offer cheesecake rounds that come in a variety of flavors, ranging from a classic cheesecake with glazed strawberries, white chocolate raspberry, and pumpkin caramel to buckeye, birthday cake batter, and salted caramel truffle. They have some cheesecake rounds available in the shop for walk-in customers, but ordering ahead is strongly recommended. If you just need a little sweet treat, they offer cheesecake cupcakes at their coffee shop. Depending on the day, you can find flavors like triple berry cobbler, cherry chocolate chip, and maple brown sugar.
OHIO STATE

