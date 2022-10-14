ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Jacksonville police investigating shooting on S. James Street

JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South James Street on Sunday night. According to police, the incident happened on the 1000 block of South James Street, but there's currently no information on the victim, any potential suspects, or motives behind the shooting.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
Benton police issue warrants for gas station shootout suspects

BENTON, Ark. — On the afternoon of September 23, officers with the Benton Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Highway 67 Big Red Valero. Following an investigation, officials determined that a disturbance between two drivers escalated into shots being fired. Warrants have been issued for...
BENTON, AR
Suspect arrested in September Cleburne County shooting

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. — On the evening of September 23, 2022, deputies with the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to an address on Hiram Road in reference to a vehicle driving through the caller's fence. Shortly after the call, deputies learned that the driver of the vehicle had...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
Little Rock sees 21% rise in homicides despite drop in violent crime

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Homicides in Little Rock have risen by 21% since this time last year, despite the city seeing a 6% decrease in overall violent crime for the year. According to the City of Little Rock, the data compares data taken from Jan. 1 until Oct. 10 for both 2021 and 2022. The city saw 53 homicides during that span of time last year, in comparison to the 64 that we're currently seeing in 2022.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Police searching for two missing Garland County girls

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
Two teenagers injured in shooting near River Market District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting in the area near the River Market District. According to reports, when officers arrived they found two teenagers who were both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Details...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Businesses react to downtown Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a violent weekend in the city, evidence markers litter the area near 4th street in downtown Little Rock. Though they have served as a reminder of the violence, businesses in the area explained that though the violence has worried them, they certainly won't allow it to stop them.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansans remember former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The community of Pine Bluff, as well as students, and staff at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff have been in mourning after the death of former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus, Dr. Lawrence A. Davis, Jr. The university announced that he passed away on Saturday...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Suspect caught after two killed, one injured in Conway shootings

CONWAY, Ark. — Update: The Conway Police Department arrested 32-year-old Princemichael Ajetunmobi in connection to three separate but related shootings. Officers received a call just before 5 p.m. of a shooting at Salem Road and Highway 64. Upon arrival, they located a 25-year-old female victim who was flown to a local hospital by helicopter.
CONWAY, AR
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. speaks on weekend violence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a weekend of violent crimes in Little Rock that left two teenagers injured and one 19-year-old, dead Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is speaking out about the violence. "LRPD is actively working leads to bring to justice those responsible for the senseless shootings and homicide...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
