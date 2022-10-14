Read full article on original website
Investigation underway after North Little Rock officer discharges weapon
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of October 15, officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Velvet Ridge Drive. When officers arrived, they encountered several male subjects with firearms, and one of the officers discharged his service weapon. The...
Jacksonville police investigating shooting on S. James Street
JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South James Street on Sunday night. According to police, the incident happened on the 1000 block of South James Street, but there's currently no information on the victim, any potential suspects, or motives behind the shooting.
Benton police issue warrants for gas station shootout suspects
BENTON, Ark. — On the afternoon of September 23, officers with the Benton Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Highway 67 Big Red Valero. Following an investigation, officials determined that a disturbance between two drivers escalated into shots being fired. Warrants have been issued for...
Little Rock family continues search for loved one a year after his disappearance
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On October 2, 2021, Kim McCourt had plans to watch the Razorbacks with her son, instead, she learned that her son had disappeared. Though it has been over a year since her son's disappearance, McCourt said she still remembers every detail of that day. "I...
Suspect arrested in September Cleburne County shooting
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. — On the evening of September 23, 2022, deputies with the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to an address on Hiram Road in reference to a vehicle driving through the caller's fence. Shortly after the call, deputies learned that the driver of the vehicle had...
Little Rock sees 21% rise in homicides despite drop in violent crime
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Homicides in Little Rock have risen by 21% since this time last year, despite the city seeing a 6% decrease in overall violent crime for the year. According to the City of Little Rock, the data compares data taken from Jan. 1 until Oct. 10 for both 2021 and 2022. The city saw 53 homicides during that span of time last year, in comparison to the 64 that we're currently seeing in 2022.
Police searching for two missing Garland County girls
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
Inmate found dead in cell at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On the evening of October 11, a deputy at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility (PCRDF) discovered an unresponsive inmate while conducting cell checks. 48-year-old Floyd Jackson of Little Rock was found slumped over in his wheelchair, and the facility's Medical Unit responded to...
Suspect arrested in Bryant apartment shooting that left one dead, investigation underway
BRYANT, Ark. — Bryant police are now investigating what authorities are calling a "deadly shooting" that happened at an apartment complex. Reports state that 31-year-old Tevin Turner has been charged with 1st-degree murder. He was taken into custody at the Kroger store on I-30 after he called 911 to turn himself in.
Homicide in Little Rock leaves 19-year-old dead, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 200 block of 4th street on Sunday. According to reports, when officers arrived at the scene they found a 19-year-old male with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital...
Two teenagers injured in shooting near River Market District
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting in the area near the River Market District. According to reports, when officers arrived they found two teenagers who were both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Details...
Businesses react to downtown Little Rock shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a violent weekend in the city, evidence markers litter the area near 4th street in downtown Little Rock. Though they have served as a reminder of the violence, businesses in the area explained that though the violence has worried them, they certainly won't allow it to stop them.
Jacksonville police investigating shooting on Marshall Road that left one dead, several injured
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Jacksonville police are currently investigating a homicide that happened on -Sunday shortly after 10:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Marshall Road. According to reports, when officers arrived, they found four victims, including one who was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was...
'It’s unacceptable': Mayor Frank Scott speaks on fatal shootings in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a weekend of violent crimes in Little Rock that left two teenagers injured and one 19-year-old dead Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is speaking out about the violence. "LRPD is actively working leads to bring to justice those responsible for the senseless shootings and homicide...
Arkansans remember former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The community of Pine Bluff, as well as students, and staff at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff have been in mourning after the death of former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus, Dr. Lawrence A. Davis, Jr. The university announced that he passed away on Saturday...
Little Rock mayoral candidates share plans to lower crime
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With the November election just a few weeks away, the race for Little Rock Mayor has had a lot of eyes on it. During a mayoral forum on Monday night, candidates addressed the issue of violent crime. "The most dangerous city in America is Little...
Suspect caught after two killed, one injured in Conway shootings
CONWAY, Ark. — Update: The Conway Police Department arrested 32-year-old Princemichael Ajetunmobi in connection to three separate but related shootings. Officers received a call just before 5 p.m. of a shooting at Salem Road and Highway 64. Upon arrival, they located a 25-year-old female victim who was flown to a local hospital by helicopter.
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. speaks on weekend violence
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a weekend of violent crimes in Little Rock that left two teenagers injured and one 19-year-old, dead Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is speaking out about the violence. "LRPD is actively working leads to bring to justice those responsible for the senseless shootings and homicide...
Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
Police: W. 13th Street open after suspect taken into custody
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Police have said that streets in the 1700 block of W. 13th have reopened after the armed subject surrendered themselves into police custody. The North Little Rock Police Department dispatched officers to the 1700 block of W. 13 Street in reference to a...
