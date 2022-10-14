ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
insideedition.com

Bill Murray’s Behavior Towards Geena Davis Shown in Unearthed ‘Arsenio’ Footage

A cringeworthy, long-forgotten TV appearance with Bill Murray and Geena Davis is shedding new light on Davis’ claims about Murray’s behavior. Davis told Arsenio Hall she had to audition for the heist film “Quick Change” in a hotel suite, and that “The first thing he did was take my shirt out of my pants and started tickling my stomach.” Davis also said that Murray insisted on using a massage device during the audition.
Daily Mail

Geena Davis claims Bill Murray insisted on using massaging device on her during 'bad' audition in hotel suite and later screamed at on set: 'I should have walked out'

Geena Davis has detailed her unpleasant experiences working with Bill Murray on their 1990 crime comedy Quick Change in her new memoir Dying Of Politeness. The 66-year-old acting icon revealed on Friday to The Times of London how Murray allegedly created an uncomfortable atmosphere during her audition for the film, which he starred in and also co-directed with Howard Franklin.
FanSided

Blue Bloods cast: Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods?

For over a decade, fans have been inviting the Reagan family into their households every Friday night with new episodes of Blue Bloods. The Reagan family might be fictional, but they feel like old friends at this point as we’ve been alongside the family through all the ups and downs life has brought their way over the last 12 years as they’ve protected and served the citizens of New York.
Cinemablend

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine

Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Decider.com

Bill Murray Paid “Just North Of $100,000” To Buy The Silence Of A Young Female Staffer He Kissed And Straddled On The Set Of ‘Being Mortal’: Report

Details are emerging about Bill Murray’s alleged “inappropriate behavior” that suspended production of Aziz Ansari’s Being Mortal back in April. It was reported that the Searchlight film was shut down due to a complaint against Murray, who was set to star in the film alongside Ansari, who was also writing and directing, Seth Rogen, and Keke Palmer. A new report from Puck dives into the details of Murray’s disturbing behavior, supported by multiple sources. It is alleged that Murray, 72, engaged in close contact with a “much younger woman,” and at one point, started “kissing her body and straddling her.” The female...
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
