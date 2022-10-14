ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Questions and Game Predictions in AFC South Rematch

By John Shipley,Brett Hawn
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0flNZl_0iZdg9ST00

Can the Jaguars topple the Colts and get back on track in Week 6?

It is hard to understate what Week 6 means for both the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1).

For the Jaguars, it is a chance to snap a two-game losing streak and get back into the thick of things in the AFC South. For the Colts, it is a chance to show the Jaguars' 24-0 domination in Week 2 was a fluke.

So, how do we at Jaguar Report see Sunday playing out? John Shipley and Brett Hawn weigh in below.

1) Does Week 2 really factor into this rematch, or should the Jaguars throw it out completely when it comes to expectations for Sunday?

John Shipley: It does and it doesn't. This isn't the same Colts team because this team will actually have its two top receivers. The Jaguars were able to key in on the Colts' running game in Week 2 because they had zero threat on the outside, and that won't be the case this week. With that said, there is a reason the Jaguars were able to push around the Colts' offensive line and torch their defense. This will be a different game, but there are still some similarities to draw from.

Brett Hawn: The only factors that are relevant in this rematch is the familiarity with personnel, play calling, and tendencies. These will help the Jaguars form a complete game plan and have a chance at snapping their two-game skid. Offensive coordinator Press Taylor has made it clear that the Jaguars are treating this week like a brand new Colts team despite playing them for the second time in four weeks. Expect the Jaguars to come out Sunday with a new game plan and approach to their second meeting.

2) Can this be the week Trevor Lawrence gets back on track?

John Shipley: I think so, but that honestly has more to do with Doug Pederson than Trevor Lawrence. I think Pederson is going to once again scheme up Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and his Cover 3 defense. There is nothing that tells me that Bradley is going to do anything too different than in Week 2 when Pederson toyed with him for four quarters and moved the ball at will.

Brett Hawn: Every week presents a possibility for Trevor Lawrence to regain the mojo he had through the first four weeks of the season. In Week 2 against the Colts, Lawrence went 25-30 with 235 passing yards and 2 touchdowns and no turnovers, looking comfortable in the pocket and through his progression. The familiarity with the Colts defense presents a nice bounce back opportunity for Lawrence, but expect the Colts to adjust their defensive game plan from their last encounter.

3) Who is the most important player on offense and defense?

John Shipley: On offense, I will go with Christian Kirk. Trevor Lawrence isn't yet the kind of quarterback who can consistently carry an offense on his back, so he is going to need support from the skill positions. Kirk is Lawrence's most trusted option and is the player the Jaguars have shown an ability to scheme up the best mismatches for. It is no coincidence they had a season-high in drops last week while Kirk had a season-low in targets.

On defense, I will go with Tyson Campbell. If the Colts are going to produce any points this week, it will be by relying on Michael Pittman Jr. to make big plays. The Colts' running game has been sluggish all year, so stopping Pittman is the key to limiting how dangerous the Colts can be, which means this is a big week for Campbell.

Brett Hawn: On offense, this game rides on Trevor Lawrence. His 7 turnovers in the last two games have been detrimental for the Jaguars, losing to the Texans and Eagles by less than 10 points. If Lawrence has issues with turnovers again this week there is a high probability that it can cost them another win.

On defense, it’ll be up to Josh Allen and the Jaguars defensive line to consistently put pressure on Matt Ryan and try to successfully neutralize Jonathan Taylor again. Expecting the Jags to limit Taylor to 4 first half rushing yards again would be a little much, but if they’re able to disrupt the run and force Matt Ryan to act fast, a Colts offense that struggles to score points will continue to do so.

4) Biggest storyline entering Sunday?

John Shipley: Can Trevor Lawrence get out of his own way?

There is no doubt that Lawrence has shown improvement and high-level talent this season, but he has made critical mistakes in each of the Jaguars' three losses, including seven turnovers in the last two weeks. The tape shows Lawrence wasn't half as bad as most thought last Sunday, but his red-zone interception to Derek Stingley Jr. highlighted his tendency to play hero ball when it isn't needed. Lawrence can be as good as he wants to be, but he will have to finally make sure one of his mistakes isn't the reason the Jaguars lose.

Brett Hawn: Will the Jaguars offense find their spark?

The offense needs to wake up. Putting up 6 points against a struggling Houston Texans team was completely unacceptable and the Jaguars let the game slip from their grasp as a result. While the Colts have had their fair share of struggles offensively, they have the personnel to put opposing defenses on their heels, it just hasn’t all clicked for them yet. The Jaguars have those pieces too, they just need to get out of their own way and find their early-season groove.

5) Score prediction?

John Shipley: I just get the feeling this will be a game the young Jaguars team feels like they should have won ... but don't. Colts 20, Jaguars 17.

Brett Hawn: The Jaguars have had the Colts' number at times for years now and I am fully confident that trend will continue Sunday. Trevor Lawrence will have the bounce-back performance many expect and the running back committee of Etienne and Robinson will set the tone early, resulting in a 24-14 victory in favor of the Jaguars.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Colts make surprising decision with QB depth chart

Matt Ryan officially has a new understudy. The Indianapolis Colts made the surprising decision on Friday to elevate quarterback Sam Ehlinger to No. 2 on the depth chart behind their starter Ryan. Ehlinger displaces former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, who is now set to be inactive for Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans (per Mike Chappell of FOX59 in Indianapolis).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Florida Times-Union

Game recap: Indianapolis Colts beat Jacksonville Jaguars on late Alec Pierce touchdown

The Jacksonville Jaguars hit the road for an AFC South matchup in Week 6, traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium to meet the Indianapolis Colts in their second meeting of the 2022 NFL season. At 2-3, the Jaguars are suddenly showing signs of struggle after their strong start, including their 24-0 shutout of the Colts in Week 2. Second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence lost five turnovers two weeks ago against the Philadelphia Eagles and failed to move the offense...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 ruled out, 6 questionable in Colts vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their final injury reports Friday, included with game designations for the Week 6 matchup. The Colts ruled out two players on the final injury report while three others are listed as questionable. The Jaguars have five players listed on the injury report, all of which are listed as questionable for the game.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts make several roster moves for Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts signed wide receiver Keke Coutee from the practice squad to the active roster, waived offensive tackle Luke Tenuta, and elevated running backs Phillip Lindsay and D’Vonte Price ahead of the Week 6 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Saturday. Given the news that both...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Jaguars: Inactive players for Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) released their lists of inactive players ahead of the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Leading into Sunday morning, the Colts ruled out four players while one player was listed as questionable. The Jaguars had two players ruled out and another three players listed as questionable going into morning of the game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Former Colts coach Chuck Pagano pounds anvil

INDIANAPOLIS – Fans lined up for autographs and selfies with former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium. “These people are incredible. Hoosier hospitality,” Pagano told FOX59 before the Colts and Jaguars game. Pagano was back in the building for the Colts’ “Crucial Catch” game. “Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” is […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Ryan leads Colts to comeback win over Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) erased an 11-point deficit to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium, by a score of 34-27 on Sunday. Despite being down 11 and eight points at different times of the game, the Colts offense finally showed what they can do. With 17 seconds left and down one point, Matt Ryan found rookie Alec Pierce for a 32-yard touchdown catch.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
879
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy