ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

El Clasico live stream: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona preview, how to watch online, news, start time, odds

First-place Barcelona travel to second-place Real Madrid on Sunday in El Clasico. Top spot in La Liga is on the line as they enter with 22 points each, as both boast a 7-1-0 record. Real are flying high as they are undefeated on the season, while Barca hope to bounce back from their Champions League set back with their European lives hanging in the balance at the end of the month.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Watch: Mbappe Celebrates With Half the PSG Squad After Scoring Past Donnarumma in Training

Even amid the rumors and speculation regarding Kylian Mbappe’s displeasure at Paris Saint-Germain, he is still enjoying being around his teammates at the club. During a training session ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against Olympique de Marseille, Mbappe celebrated with half of the squad after he scored past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Manchester United Monitoring AC Milan Forward

Erik Ten Hag is very keen to add to his squad next year across both windows, reports have suggested. The Dutch manager would like to add to his forwards department at Manchester United. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the horizon, United will need to find the right...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Chelsea can extend their winning run under Graham Potter to five matches when they face Aston Villa today in the Premier League.Potter has made a fine start to life at Stamford Bridge with back-to-back wins over AC Milan in the Champions League coming in between victories over Crystal Palace and Wolves.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the Premier League action as Chelsea face Aston VillaTuesday’s 2-0 win in the San Siro, which followed Fikayo Timori’s controversial red card, also put Chelsea in control of their Champions League group.A third consecutive clean sheet has also helped Chelsea, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report Reveals PSG Has Eyes on Atlético Madrid Star to Replace Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain sporting advisor Luis Campos is injecting youth into the capital club squad. This past summer transfer window, no player that arrived was older than 26 years old, and he intends to continue this trend, which explains the possible interest in Atlético Madrid João Félix. Spanish...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

(Video) Watch Lionel Messi’s Best Moments in PSG’s Win Against Marseille

After missing three straight games due to a calf injury, Lionel Messi returned the Paris Saint-Germain starting 11 in the 1-0 win against Olympique de Marseille in Le Classique. It appears that manager Christophe Galtier and the coaching staff took a precautious approach to Messi as the 35-year-old played 79...
SOCCER
ESPN

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone rejects bullying claims after Joao Felix snub

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has rejected accusations of bullying after reports claimed Joao Felix wanted to leave the club. Felix has made just seven starts for Atletico this season and the Portugal international was an unused substitute in his side's most recent Champions League game against Club Brugge on Wednesday.
MLS
Yardbarker

Cassano gives his opinion on what is the problem at Juventus

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano insists Juventus’ problem is its manager who has passed his best. The Bianconeri are being managed by Max Allegri, who won five consecutive league titles for them in his first spell as their manager. The gaffer was considered one of the best in the...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus tracking the son of their former defender

Between 2001 and 2006, Lilian Thuram was a part of a formidable Juventus backline. The 1998 World Cup hero made the Bianconeri alongside Gianluigi Buffon from Parma, before ultimately leaving towards Barcelona amidst the Calciopoli scandal. The defender retired from the sport a long time ago, but his son Marcus...
SOCCER
CBS Sports

Sampdoria vs. Roma odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: October 17, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions

There has been a goal scored within the first 33 minutes of Roma's last 11 Italian Serie A road matches, a trend that will be put to the test when the club faces Sampdoria on Monday on Paramount+. Roma has won consecutive Serie A matches after losing two league matches in September. Sampdoria manager Dejan Stankovic will face a tough task in his second match as the newly appointed manager, as Roma have only lost once in their last eight matches against Sampdoria, winning five of those contests. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.
NFL
ESPN

Dusan Vlahovic strikes late to give Juventus narrow win over Torino in derby

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 win at local rivals Torino in Serie A on Saturday after both teams had struggled to create clear-cut opportunities. The pressure was on for Juve and manager Massimiliano Allegri after their 2-0 Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa...
MLS
Yardbarker

Video – The Top 10 saves from Mattia Perin this season

With Wojciech Szczesny back from injury, we haven’t seen Mattia Perin on the pitch recently. Nonetheless, the Italian custodian served valiantly in the Pole’s absence at the start of the campaign. Therefore, the official Juventus YouTube channel honored the second-fiddle goalkeeper by recalling his ten best saves this...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Inter Milan to compete with Juventus for Bundesliga star

Ramy Bensebaini is a player Juventus has been targeting for their left-back spot this season. The Bianconeri will allow Alex Sandro to leave at the end of this term, and they need a better player to replace him. Several names are on their radar, and Bensebaini is one of them....
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Frankfurt routs Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen 5-1 in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso endured another frustrating game as Bayer Leverkusen coach in the Bundesliga on Saturday as his team slumped to a 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. Coming after Porto’s 3-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday, Leverkusen’s second loss from Alonso’s three games in charge end the former Spain star’s honeymoon period as coach and leaves his team mired in a relegation battle.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy