CBS Sports
El Clasico live stream: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona preview, how to watch online, news, start time, odds
First-place Barcelona travel to second-place Real Madrid on Sunday in El Clasico. Top spot in La Liga is on the line as they enter with 22 points each, as both boast a 7-1-0 record. Real are flying high as they are undefeated on the season, while Barca hope to bounce back from their Champions League set back with their European lives hanging in the balance at the end of the month.
UEFA・
CBS Sports
PSG vs. Marseille: Neymar and Kylian Mbappe combine as hosts narrowly win Le Classique
PARIS -- Paris Saint-Germain have the bragging rights over Olympique de Marseille after a 1-0 win on Sunday night at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1. Neymar scored the only goal of the game just before halftime while OM finished the encounter with 10 men after Samuel Gigot saw red.
NBC Sports
Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, start time, team news
Manchester United hopes to overcome the midweek blues when it hosts in-form Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 9am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). The Red Devils will take the pitch having to weather injuries, a suspension, and a Thursday match against Omonia in...
Yardbarker
Watch: Mbappe Celebrates With Half the PSG Squad After Scoring Past Donnarumma in Training
Even amid the rumors and speculation regarding Kylian Mbappe’s displeasure at Paris Saint-Germain, he is still enjoying being around his teammates at the club. During a training session ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against Olympique de Marseille, Mbappe celebrated with half of the squad after he scored past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Monitoring AC Milan Forward
Erik Ten Hag is very keen to add to his squad next year across both windows, reports have suggested. The Dutch manager would like to add to his forwards department at Manchester United. With the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo on the horizon, United will need to find the right...
SkySports
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag refuses to speak about officials after Cristiano Ronaldo disallowed goal
Erik ten Hag kept his counsel about the officiating after Manchester United failed to "kill" off Newcastle in a frustrating goalless draw. A packed Old Trafford witnessed a tense Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon, which started with Callum Wilson seeing a penalty appeal ignored. Joelinton twice hit the woodwork...
Aston Villa vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today
Chelsea can extend their winning run under Graham Potter to five matches when they face Aston Villa today in the Premier League.Potter has made a fine start to life at Stamford Bridge with back-to-back wins over AC Milan in the Champions League coming in between victories over Crystal Palace and Wolves.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the Premier League action as Chelsea face Aston VillaTuesday’s 2-0 win in the San Siro, which followed Fikayo Timori’s controversial red card, also put Chelsea in control of their Champions League group.A third consecutive clean sheet has also helped Chelsea, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang...
Yardbarker
Report Reveals PSG Has Eyes on Atlético Madrid Star to Replace Lionel Messi
Paris Saint-Germain sporting advisor Luis Campos is injecting youth into the capital club squad. This past summer transfer window, no player that arrived was older than 26 years old, and he intends to continue this trend, which explains the possible interest in Atlético Madrid João Félix. Spanish...
The Last Time Manchester City Faced Liverpool
Manchester City visit Anfield on Sunday to take on rivals Liverpool in one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season.
Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: Aston Villa Vs Chelsea
Ahead of this afternoon's league match between Chelsea and Aston Villa, the Chelsea Transfer Room Writers have given their score predictions for the game.
Yardbarker
(Video) Watch Lionel Messi’s Best Moments in PSG’s Win Against Marseille
After missing three straight games due to a calf injury, Lionel Messi returned the Paris Saint-Germain starting 11 in the 1-0 win against Olympique de Marseille in Le Classique. It appears that manager Christophe Galtier and the coaching staff took a precautious approach to Messi as the 35-year-old played 79...
ESPN
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone rejects bullying claims after Joao Felix snub
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has rejected accusations of bullying after reports claimed Joao Felix wanted to leave the club. Felix has made just seven starts for Atletico this season and the Portugal international was an unused substitute in his side's most recent Champions League game against Club Brugge on Wednesday.
MLS・
Yardbarker
Cassano gives his opinion on what is the problem at Juventus
Former Italy international Antonio Cassano insists Juventus’ problem is its manager who has passed his best. The Bianconeri are being managed by Max Allegri, who won five consecutive league titles for them in his first spell as their manager. The gaffer was considered one of the best in the...
Yardbarker
Juventus tracking the son of their former defender
Between 2001 and 2006, Lilian Thuram was a part of a formidable Juventus backline. The 1998 World Cup hero made the Bianconeri alongside Gianluigi Buffon from Parma, before ultimately leaving towards Barcelona amidst the Calciopoli scandal. The defender retired from the sport a long time ago, but his son Marcus...
CBS Sports
Sampdoria vs. Roma odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: October 17, 2022 Italian Serie A predictions
There has been a goal scored within the first 33 minutes of Roma's last 11 Italian Serie A road matches, a trend that will be put to the test when the club faces Sampdoria on Monday on Paramount+. Roma has won consecutive Serie A matches after losing two league matches in September. Sampdoria manager Dejan Stankovic will face a tough task in his second match as the newly appointed manager, as Roma have only lost once in their last eight matches against Sampdoria, winning five of those contests. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+.
NFL・
ESPN
Dusan Vlahovic strikes late to give Juventus narrow win over Torino in derby
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 win at local rivals Torino in Serie A on Saturday after both teams had struggled to create clear-cut opportunities. The pressure was on for Juve and manager Massimiliano Allegri after their 2-0 Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Video – The Top 10 saves from Mattia Perin this season
With Wojciech Szczesny back from injury, we haven’t seen Mattia Perin on the pitch recently. Nonetheless, the Italian custodian served valiantly in the Pole’s absence at the start of the campaign. Therefore, the official Juventus YouTube channel honored the second-fiddle goalkeeper by recalling his ten best saves this...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan to compete with Juventus for Bundesliga star
Ramy Bensebaini is a player Juventus has been targeting for their left-back spot this season. The Bianconeri will allow Alex Sandro to leave at the end of this term, and they need a better player to replace him. Several names are on their radar, and Bensebaini is one of them....
FOX Sports
Frankfurt routs Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen 5-1 in Bundesliga
BERLIN (AP) — Xabi Alonso endured another frustrating game as Bayer Leverkusen coach in the Bundesliga on Saturday as his team slumped to a 5-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. Coming after Porto’s 3-0 win in the Champions League on Wednesday, Leverkusen’s second loss from Alonso’s three games in charge end the former Spain star’s honeymoon period as coach and leaves his team mired in a relegation battle.
Ballon d'Or 2022: Where To Watch, Live Stream
Find out when and how to watch the awards ceremony to see who will take over from Lionel Messi as this year's Ballon d'Or.
