ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

School Custodian Secretly Recorded Women’s Bathrooms for Years, Police Say

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9kKD_0iZdfqvK00
Christopher Boswell/Getty Images

A custodian for Vancouver Public Schools in Washington state has been arrested and charged with 137 counts of first-degree voyeurism for allegedly secretly recording women’s staff bathrooms at a high school. The 38-year-old, James Mattson, had videos dating all the way back to 2013, investigators said. His roommate reportedly tipped off the school district. No cameras were found in the bathrooms of Alki Middle School, where Mattson had worked, but he had access to buildings across the district, the sheriff’s office said. That includes Skyview High School, the school Mattson’s alleged recordings came from. Mattson’s on unpaid leave pending a full termination, according to the school district. The superintendent said they were conducting searches of all bathrooms and locker rooms to be safe.

Read it at OregonLive

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

School employee charged with 137 counts of voyeurism in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash — A Vancouver Public Schools employee is facing voyeurism charges after videos taken in female staff bathrooms at Skyview high school were found that date as far back as 2013, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). James Mattson, 38, of Vancouver was arrested and booked...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work...
SALEM, OR
Chronicle

Vancouver Schools Custodian Arrested on 137 Counts of Voyeurism

An Alki Middle School custodian, who's the subject of an ongoing voyeurism investigation, was arrested Thursday after investigators say he had 137 videos secretly filmed in female staff restrooms at Skyview High School. James D. Mattson, 38, of Vancouver was booked into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of 137...
VANCOUVER, WA
clayconews.com

SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED

PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Molalla man pleads guilty to shooting at cops, injuring construction worker

CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KPTV) - A Molalla man on Thursday pled guilty to several felonies for shooting at police officers and shooting a construction worker last year. Molalla police officers went to the home of Brian Scott Mills, 49, to help the fire department with a CPR call. While there, Mills started putting on body armor, causing officers to retreat. Then Mills started shooting a .50 caliber rifle from his home, with one round hitting a nearby construction worker. He then exchanged gunfire with officers before being taken into custody.
MOLALLA, OR
kptv.com

Man accused of $300,000 retail theft arrested in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with stealing at least $300,000 worth of merchandise from stores across the metro area, Tigard police announced on Thursday. Austin Bailey was arrested after loss prevention employees in a Beaverton retail store recognized him and called police. When...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver police asking for help finding missing 12-year-old girl

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for help finding a “high-risk” missing girl on Sunday. VPD said it is looking for 12-year-old Trinity Landsiedel. She is considered “high-risk” because of her age. Landsiedel has black hair, brown eyes, is about 5-feet, 2-inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing light pink sweatpants and a light pink hoodie with the work “pink” on it.”
VANCOUVER, WA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
33K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy