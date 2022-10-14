School Custodian Secretly Recorded Women’s Bathrooms for Years, Police Say

Christopher Boswell/Getty Images

A custodian for Vancouver Public Schools in Washington state has been arrested and charged with 137 counts of first-degree voyeurism for allegedly secretly recording women’s staff bathrooms at a high school. The 38-year-old, James Mattson, had videos dating all the way back to 2013, investigators said. His roommate reportedly tipped off the school district. No cameras were found in the bathrooms of Alki Middle School, where Mattson had worked, but he had access to buildings across the district, the sheriff’s office said. That includes Skyview High School, the school Mattson’s alleged recordings came from. Mattson’s on unpaid leave pending a full termination, according to the school district. The superintendent said they were conducting searches of all bathrooms and locker rooms to be safe.

