State Street Digital’s TradeNeXus Platform Teams Up with Capitolis to Introduce Integrated Portfolio Optimization Offering

Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Services Firm Five FS Finalizes $3.5M Seed Round
Dubai-based financial services platform Five FS has officially launched in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia and also secured $3.5 million in seed funding. Five FS’ investment round was reportedly led by Romanian VC firm Zeyshare Ventures “at a $30 million valuation.”. As noted in the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm OKX Teams Up with Pyth Network
OKX, which claims to be the world’s “second largest” cryptocurrency exchange (presumably after Binance), announced that it is partnering with Pyth network, a next-generation Oracle solution built on the Solana blockchain and designed “to provide trusted and verifiable market data to decentralized applications.”. Pyth operates “one...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mastercard Partners with Paxos to Offer Crypto Trading Services
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has partnered with leading digital asset platform Paxos to offer crypto trading to banking firms. According to a statement by Mastercard, “Crypto Source” is a new feature that provides an option for traditional financial services to offer crypto trading services. Walter Hessert, Head of Strategy at...
crowdfundinsider.com
Going Digital: ICICI Bank Launches Four Digital Banking Units
ICICI Bank says it has launched four digital banking units, or DBUs. ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India with a market cap of around $74 billion. According to the Bank, its launch of these DBUs aligns with the government’s plan to launch 75 DBUs commemorating India’s 75th year of independence.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Infrastructure Firm CANVAS Launches L2 Scaling Solution for “Gasless” DeFi Transactions
CANVAS, a DeFi infrastructure company, is pleased to announce the testnet launch of CANVAS Connect, the Layer 2 scaling solution “built for the digital economy.”. CANVAS Connect was “built in partnership with StarkWare, using the company’s STARK Proofs to batch DeFi transactions.” The new service will “remove the need for individuals to pay prohibitively high gas costs when accessing all Layer 1 dApps on the Ethereum network.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Equitybee Introduces Second Quarterly Fund
Equitybee, the employee-focused stock options funding solution, announced its second quarterly fund, the VC5 Fund, which “leverages Equitybee’s unique deal flow and inherent advantages to offer accredited investors a new and unique investment channel.”. The latest fund will “follow VC firms Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Founders Fund, Khosla Ventures,...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL: Compass Enhances Buy Now Pay Later Operations
Compass, the Mediobanca Group’s consumer credit arm, has reportedly “completed two deals in the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) segment.”. The rationale for the deals is “to accelerate the bank’s growth in the deferred payment business using digital channels, which it has entered successfully with the launch of its PagoLight product.”
Imprivata Expands Its Integrated Digital Identity Platform
– Digital identity company, Imprivata, today announced the extension of its integrated digital identity platform, creating the only solution to accelerate identity intelligence through simplified visibility of user activity. – Currently, an alarming 51% of organizations don’t monitor access to critical systems and data, making it extremely difficult to remain...
crowdfundinsider.com
Astra Secures $10M in Series A Funding with a $30M Line of Credit
Astra, a provider of instant card-to-card funding as a service in the U.S., announced a $10 million Series A funding round led by FPV Ventures, with participation from Slow Ventures and Allegis Capital, as well as a $30 million line of credit through CoVenture in order “to support the company’s rapid expansion in the payments industry.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Services Firm YuLife Welcomes T. Rowe Price as New Investor
YuLife, the tech-driven financial services brand on a mission to inspire life, recently announced that funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. have joined as investors in the company, “having participated in YuLife’s recent Series C funding round.”. The investment, along with YuLife’s existing investors,...
Benzinga
Leader in Emerging Liquid Private Equity Alternatives Space, PEO Partners, Appoints Ray Joseph to Its Advisory Board
PEO Partners, LLC ("PEO"), a leader in the emerging Liquid Private Equity Alternatives space, has recently announced the addition of Ray Joseph to its Advisory Board. Ray's appointment is consistent with PEO's strategic plans to build its institutional capabilities and to position the potentially significant role of Liquid PE in portfolio management.
Accenture Named a Leader in Data and Analytics Services by Analyst Firm Everest Group
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named as the overall Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s report, “ PEAK Matrix® for Data and Analytics (D&A) Service Provider 2022,” for the fourth consecutive year. The company ranked highest in Market Impact and Vision & Capability out of 30 established service providers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005110/en/ Accenture is a Leader and star performer in data and analytics services, according to Everest Group. (Graphic: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Platform NYDIG Reduces Staff: Report
NYDIG, a Bitcoin gateway platform providing various crypto services, has quietly reduced its employee account, according to a recent report. WSJ.com writes that about one-third of its staff, or 110 individuals, have been let go. The move follows a change in executive leadership that was announced on October 3, 2022. At that time, NYDIG said that Tejas Shah and Nate Conrad had been promoted to the roles of CEO and President, respectively. CEO Robert Gutmann and outgoing President Yan Zhao were expected to remain at Stone Ridge Holdings Group, the parent company of NYDIG.
crowdfundinsider.com
Multi Asset Crypto ETP Listed on Boerse Frankfurt by Valour, Vinter
Valour Inc. has partnered with Valour to list its first “multi-asset crypto exchange-traded product (ETP). The fund will trade on the Boerse Frankfurt Zertifikate AG (ISIN: CH1149139623). Valour is a firm seeking to bridge digital and traditional capital markets, including DeFi. Vinter is a Sweden-based index provider. The Valour...
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
Exodus Movement: First Company to Raise $75 Million Under Reg A+, Schedules Earnings Call for November
Exodus Movement (tZERO: EXOD, Securitize Markets: EXOD), the first company to reach the funding cap under Reg A+ – raising $75 million, has scheduled its earnings call for November 9 at 330PM ET. Exodus, a firm that trades a digital security, raised capital from over 6800 investors in the issuance of 2.733 million “EXIT” shares. Exodus initially raised approximately $60 million in the first five days of offering the securities.
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Source Bitcoin (BTC) Focused Fintech Initiative Now Live
ZEBEDEE, a Fintech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, announced a new initiative that “contributes open source code and products to the Bitcoin Lightning space.”. The new not-for-profit and completely open source initiative “has already resulted in several products and code repositories that push the frontier of...
ffnews.com
Backbase Rebrand Reflects Growth, Investment and Engagement Banking Vision
After years of growth and recent investment, Backbase refreshes brand to reach evolving banking industry. Backbase’s entrepreneurial culture is driving organic growth across the world, in terms of revenue and customers, as the company’s mission to re-architect banking around the customer through Engagement Banking is gaining global traction. That culture, growth and mission were externally validated by the €120 million investment Backbase received in June 2022, and now it will be reflected in a refreshed brand.
salestechstar.com
Everstream Analytics Recognized as a 2022 ‘50 to Know’ Provider by Spend Matters
Supply Chain Risk Analytics Company Independently Selected by Analyst Team on Factors Including Innovation, Market Presence, Tech Competency, and Solution Delivery. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, announced it has been named a 2022 ‘50 to Know’ provider by Spend Matters. Each year, the 50 Providers to Know list recognizes the best-in-class companies in the procurement and supply chain market. Companies selected for the ’50 to Know’ list lead the charge on new procurement technologies and services, setting the industry standard.
AECC and SBD Automotive to Host Webinar “Coordinating the Connected Car and Network Edge to Avoid Breaking the Internet” on October 20
WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC), a non-profit consortium of cross-industry players working to address the data transfer requirements of the growing connected vehicle services ecosystem, and analyst firm SBD Automotive have issued an open invitation to the upcoming webinar, “ Coordinating the Connected Car and Network Edge to Avoid Breaking the Internet.” The event takes place on Thursday, October 20 at 10 a.m. Eastern and is free to attend, but advanced registration is required. Attendees will receive a complimentary AECC and SBD Automotive white paper titled “Advancing Connected Vehicle Technology at the Network Edge,” detailing Proof of Concepts (PoCs) and best practices for addressing the connected vehicle services market opportunity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005112/en/ Register for AECC and SBD Automotive’s upcoming webinar on Thursday, October 20 at 10 a.m. Eastern. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0