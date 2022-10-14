State Street Digital’s TradeNeXus Platform Teams Up with Capitolis to Introduce Integrated Portfolio Optimization Offering

NYDIG, a Bitcoin gateway platform providing various crypto services, has quietly reduced its employee account, according to a recent report. WSJ.com writes that about one-third of its staff, or 110 individuals, have been let go. The move follows a change in executive leadership that was announced on October 3, 2022. At that time, NYDIG said that Tejas Shah and Nate Conrad had been promoted to the roles of CEO and President, respectively. CEO Robert Gutmann and outgoing President Yan Zhao were expected to remain at Stone Ridge Holdings Group, the parent company of NYDIG.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO