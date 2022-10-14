ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, ME

Comments / 0

Related
WPFO

Police standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning

Lewiston, Maine — Authorities responded to 116 Oxford Street in Lewiston as part of an investigation into a weapons complaint early on Sunday morning. They had received information that 21-year-old Abdiraham (also known as "Gino") Duale was inside an apartment in the building. Duale is wanted for a May shooting he was allegedly involved in on Knox Street, also in Lewiston.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Crews on scene of fiery crash between truck, sedan on I-95

FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Falmouth EMS has confirmed that they are on the scene of a crash between a truck and a sedan on I-95. Turnpike officials say the crash happened at mile marker 59 northbound. Falmouth EMS says the sedan is on fire in the woods off the highway. The...
FALMOUTH, ME
WPFO

Gardiner church community gathers after storm damaged steeple

GARDINER (WGME) - A church in Gardiner held their first service Sunday after being damaged from Friday's storm. A 30-year-old steeple was blown right off the roof of the Free Methodist Church. Folks with the church are hopeful that insurance will pay for the necessary repairs or replacement. "It's not...
GARDINER, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy