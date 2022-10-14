Read full article on original website
Police standoff in Lewiston Sunday morning
Lewiston, Maine — Authorities responded to 116 Oxford Street in Lewiston as part of an investigation into a weapons complaint early on Sunday morning. They had received information that 21-year-old Abdiraham (also known as "Gino") Duale was inside an apartment in the building. Duale is wanted for a May shooting he was allegedly involved in on Knox Street, also in Lewiston.
Police still searching for wanted man after shutting down Lewiston street Sunday
LEWISTON (WGME) – Lewiston police are still looking for a wanted man Monday morning after their search forced them to shut down Oxford Street Sunday. Officers were investigating a weapons complaint when they learned that 21-year-old Abdirahman Duale was inside 116 Oxford Street. Duale is currently wanted for a...
Crews on scene of fiery crash between truck, sedan on I-95
FALMOUTH (WGME) -- Falmouth EMS has confirmed that they are on the scene of a crash between a truck and a sedan on I-95. Turnpike officials say the crash happened at mile marker 59 northbound. Falmouth EMS says the sedan is on fire in the woods off the highway. The...
Gardiner church community gathers after storm damaged steeple
GARDINER (WGME) - A church in Gardiner held their first service Sunday after being damaged from Friday's storm. A 30-year-old steeple was blown right off the roof of the Free Methodist Church. Folks with the church are hopeful that insurance will pay for the necessary repairs or replacement. "It's not...
