San Jose, CA

San Jose Sharks hit the ice for home opener against Hurricanes

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks and the Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice in an out-of-conference matchup. The game is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the SAP Center in San Jose.

San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and an 18-18-5 record at home last season. The Sharks scored 211 goals while allowing 261 last season for a -50 goal differential.

Carolina went 54-20-8 overall and 25-18-4 on the road a season ago. The Hurricanes allowed 2.4 goals per game while scoring 3.4 last season.

INJURIES : Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Alexander Barabanov: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (Achilles).

Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Brett Pesce: day to day (lower body), Dylan Coghlan: day to day (lower body), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (Achilles).

  • Carolina Hurricanes (1-0-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)
  • San Jose Sharks (0-2-0, seventh in the Pacific Division)

FanDuel Sportsbook Line: Hurricanes -203, Sharks +168; over/under is 6

