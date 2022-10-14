San Jose Sharks hit the ice for home opener against Hurricanes
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Sharks and the Carolina Hurricanes hit the ice in an out-of-conference matchup. The game is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the SAP Center in San Jose.
San Jose had a 32-37-13 record overall and an 18-18-5 record at home last season. The Sharks scored 211 goals while allowing 261 last season for a -50 goal differential.
Carolina went 54-20-8 overall and 25-18-4 on the road a season ago. The Hurricanes allowed 2.4 goals per game while scoring 3.4 last season.
INJURIES : Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Alexander Barabanov: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (Achilles).
Hurricanes: Ryan Suzuki: out (upper body), Jake Gardiner: out (hip/back), Brett Pesce: day to day (lower body), Dylan Coghlan: day to day (lower body), Cavan Fitzgerald: out (undisclosed), Max Pacioretty: out (Achilles).
- Carolina Hurricanes (1-0-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)
- San Jose Sharks (0-2-0, seventh in the Pacific Division)
FanDuel Sportsbook Line: Hurricanes -203, Sharks +168; over/under is 6
