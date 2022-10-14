ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Barraez captures Ironman Waco

Cheyenne Barraez wore a big smile and slapped high-fives with fans as he crossed the Suspension Bridge to capture Ironman Waco on a sweltering Saturday afternoon. The 44-year-old didn’t look like he was laboring a bit. It was a triumphant moment for Barraez and quite a different experience than...
WACO, TX
KWTX

No. 1 Texas Outlasts No. 18 Baylor VB in Four Sets on Saturday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Averi Carlson had her first career double-double and Elise McGhee totaled a career-high 17 kills but No. 1 Texas outlasted No. 18 Baylor volleyball in four sets (19-25, 25-22, 17-25, 19-25), in front of 5,604, the third-largest crowd in program history, on Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
WACO, TX
ourdailybears.com

Baylor Opens as 10-Point Favorite over Kansas for Homecoming

The now-unranked (in both polls) Baylor Bears will face off this Saturday at 11 AM with the also-unranked (in both polls) Kansas Jayhawks at McLane Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. The early line for this game has been released, and it is Baylor -10 in a bit...
WACO, TX
247Sports

Kevin Sumlin explains why Texas, Texas A&M football stopped annual rivalry

Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

Fire levels downtown Marlin business

MARLIN, Texas – A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. In...
MARLIN, TX
mediafeed.org

How much does Baylor University in Texas cost?

Baylor University is known for its high-caliber education and Christian values. Baylor University tuition is $50,232 a year (based on 2021-22 numbers). In comparison, the average tuition for four-year private nonprofit institutions is $35,807. Costs for 2021-22 ______________________. SPONSORED: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor. 1. Finding a qualified financial advisor...
WACO, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Longtime B-CS resident Jimmie Weedon was a light to many, especially local youth

Bryan-College Station recently lost one of its great humanitarians with the death of Jimmie Weedon, a highly successful local rancher who was even better at steering people into successful lives. Weedon was a big supporter of the KOR Education School in College Station and Still Creek Ranch. He volunteered with...
BRYAN, TX
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)

Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
WACO, TX
B106

It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas

When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022

Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Texas Motor Press Off-Road Invitational comes to Bryan for the first time

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When we’re looking to buy a vehicle, many of us will turn to reviews online to see what others are saying about the car, truck or SUV we want. Some journalists from around the state were in Bryan recently for an event that will help them write those pieces that will help people decide what to drive.
BRYAN, TX

