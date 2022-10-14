Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Despite Blair’s departure, eight Texas A&M basketball players remain in Aggieland
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With basketball season just around the corner, newly hired women’s basketball Head Coach Joni Taylor and the Aggies are gearing up for her first season in Aggieland. Today at Reed Arena, media was able to talk to the former Georgia Head Coach for the...
WacoTrib.com
Barraez captures Ironman Waco
Cheyenne Barraez wore a big smile and slapped high-fives with fans as he crossed the Suspension Bridge to capture Ironman Waco on a sweltering Saturday afternoon. The 44-year-old didn’t look like he was laboring a bit. It was a triumphant moment for Barraez and quite a different experience than...
KWTX
No. 1 Texas Outlasts No. 18 Baylor VB in Four Sets on Saturday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Averi Carlson had her first career double-double and Elise McGhee totaled a career-high 17 kills but No. 1 Texas outlasted No. 18 Baylor volleyball in four sets (19-25, 25-22, 17-25, 19-25), in front of 5,604, the third-largest crowd in program history, on Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
ourdailybears.com
Baylor Opens as 10-Point Favorite over Kansas for Homecoming
The now-unranked (in both polls) Baylor Bears will face off this Saturday at 11 AM with the also-unranked (in both polls) Kansas Jayhawks at McLane Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. The early line for this game has been released, and it is Baylor -10 in a bit...
No. 1 Longhorns stay undefeated with 4-set win over No. 18 Baylor
It's Texas' fifth win over a ranked opponent this season, and the Longhorns hit .302 for the match while they held the Bears to a .191 hitting percentage.
KWTX
Temple High School alumna named contestant on new season of ‘Love is Blind’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple High School alumna is looking for love, but without actually seeing her soulmate. Nancy Rodriguez will be featured on the new season of the Netflix series “Love is Blind” premiering this Wednesday. “For her to tell me she’s going to get married...
10 years after nearly-fatal brain injury, man travels to Waco for IRONMAN
"It doesn't matter how hard you can hit, it matters how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward." It's Bigogno's favorite quote, one from no other than Rocky Balboa.
247Sports
Kevin Sumlin explains why Texas, Texas A&M football stopped annual rivalry
Former Texas A&M football coach Kevin Sumlin explained this week why the Aggies and Texas Longhorns ended their annual rivalry game following the 2011 season. With Texas A&M jumping to the SEC and Texas having its own lucrative agreement with the Big 12 and then some, the relationship between the two schools deteriorated and it was no longer a must every season, he claimed.
KWTX
VOTE for the Week 8 Xtra Slovacek’s Hot Play
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vote for the week eight Slovacek’s Xtra Hot Play! Voting will close Monday at noon. We’ll announce the winner during our 6pm newscast.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 8 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 14, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
News Channel 25
Fire levels downtown Marlin business
MARLIN, Texas – A structure fire leveled a business in downtown Marlin on Sunday morning. Firefighters from multiple departments – including Waco – battled the blaze at the T-shirt business in the 200 block of Live Oak. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known. In...
mediafeed.org
How much does Baylor University in Texas cost?
Baylor University is known for its high-caliber education and Christian values. Baylor University tuition is $50,232 a year (based on 2021-22 numbers). In comparison, the average tuition for four-year private nonprofit institutions is $35,807. Costs for 2021-22 ______________________. SPONSORED: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor. 1. Finding a qualified financial advisor...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Longtime B-CS resident Jimmie Weedon was a light to many, especially local youth
Bryan-College Station recently lost one of its great humanitarians with the death of Jimmie Weedon, a highly successful local rancher who was even better at steering people into successful lives. Weedon was a big supporter of the KOR Education School in College Station and Still Creek Ranch. He volunteered with...
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Waco, Texas – (With Photos)
Waco, Texas is home to some of the best breakfast joints in the state. From hearty country cooking to lighter fair, there’s something for everyone in Waco. So whether you’re looking for a leisurely weekend brunch or a quick bite before hitting the town, be sure to check out these top breakfast spots in Waco.
It’s Chow Time at the 5 Most Delicious Soul Food Spots In Killeen, Texas
When it comes to life in Killeen, Texas, there is nothing more comforting than great food. The way to anybody’s heart has always been food, especially a comfort meal like good home-cooked soul food. The expression soul food originated in the mid-1960s when soul was a common word used to describe African-American culture. So food is down home cooking that is usually passed from generation to generation here in the South and it’s definitely in my top five when it comes to foods I love to eat.
KWTX
10 Things To Do in Central Texas: Oct. 15-17
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of October 15-17. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Gordon Collier Band & Dave Innis of Restless Heart. Pivovar Biergarten. Sunday 5 – 7 PM. Caveat Art & Wine Festival...
Smile! Copperas Cove, Texas Drive-In Theater Coming Back In New Way
(Copperas Cove, Texas): Some of us long for the days when you go to a drive-in movie theater. In fact, there are still some operating in the state of Texas. But as times change, so do the buildings around us. With some properties not having any functions any more as...
Killeen, Texas in Top 10 List of Most Expensive Places Statewide
It's no secret that your dollar is buying less gas, fewer groceries, and limited services. It may still surprise you that the Killeen, Texas area is one of the most expensive places to live statewide when you compare costs across the board. The cost of goods and services in the...
WacoTrib.com
Shrinking Lake Waco: Aerial views on Oct. 14, 2022
Stage 3 water restrictions likely ahead as Lake Waco level falls. From above, land is visible dividing Lake Waco from the rivers and streams that fill it. Small pools appear cut off from the shrunken reservoir that supplies Waco's drinking water.
KBTX.com
Texas Motor Press Off-Road Invitational comes to Bryan for the first time
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When we’re looking to buy a vehicle, many of us will turn to reviews online to see what others are saying about the car, truck or SUV we want. Some journalists from around the state were in Bryan recently for an event that will help them write those pieces that will help people decide what to drive.
