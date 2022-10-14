ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky Poor People's Campaign joins national call to action

LEXINGTON, Ky. — “Forward together, not one step back” — Kentuckians are shouting for democracy as the nation gear’s up for this year’s election. Free shirts, signs in hand and inspirational songs to lead the way, supporters of the Poor People’s Campaign are marching for justice. This year, cities like Lexington are bringing attention to Amendment 2, voter rights and economic issues in the midterm election.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

County clerks leaving position amid election conspiracies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says that county clerks across the state have been hit with open records requests for a high volume of election-related documents. “It seemed like these things were directly aimed at disrupting our election process to get all of these in at...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

103 counties in green on COVID community level map

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest weekly COVID-19 Community Levels map, issued each Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, indicates the trend of a vast improvement that has occurred over the past month is continuing. The map, which is generated from data compiled by the U.S. Centers...
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Op-Ed: Vote yes on Constitutional Amendment 1

The following op-ed is written by State Senator Givens (R-Greensburg), the Senate President Pro-Tem. Kentucky has one of the most restrictive constitutional limitations on General Assembly meetings of any state in the union. Legislatures in 36 other states can meet without permission from another branch of state government, one of the truest measures of checks and balances. We convene only for a 60-day session during even-numbered years and 30-day sessions during odd-numbered years. Outside of those periods we cannot meet to enact legislation unless the governor calls us into a special session to address issues limited to what he or she feels is important.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country

(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro

One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
OWENSBORO, KY
WHAS11

Kentucky launches new food safety website

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has launched a new food safety website where people can report foodborne illnesses, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The website allows consumers to report issues directly to state officials instead of the information first going through local or regional health departments that decide whether to investigate further, according to a statement on Thursday from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Since state health officials get the information more efficiently, they can make quicker decisions on any action that might be necessary.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy