The following op-ed is written by State Senator Givens (R-Greensburg), the Senate President Pro-Tem. Kentucky has one of the most restrictive constitutional limitations on General Assembly meetings of any state in the union. Legislatures in 36 other states can meet without permission from another branch of state government, one of the truest measures of checks and balances. We convene only for a 60-day session during even-numbered years and 30-day sessions during odd-numbered years. Outside of those periods we cannot meet to enact legislation unless the governor calls us into a special session to address issues limited to what he or she feels is important.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO