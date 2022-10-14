Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Poor People's Campaign joins national call to action
LEXINGTON, Ky. — “Forward together, not one step back” — Kentuckians are shouting for democracy as the nation gear’s up for this year’s election. Free shirts, signs in hand and inspirational songs to lead the way, supporters of the Poor People’s Campaign are marching for justice. This year, cities like Lexington are bringing attention to Amendment 2, voter rights and economic issues in the midterm election.
WKYT 27
County clerks leaving position amid election conspiracies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Secretary of State Michael Adams says that county clerks across the state have been hit with open records requests for a high volume of election-related documents. “It seemed like these things were directly aimed at disrupting our election process to get all of these in at...
kentuckytoday.com
103 counties in green on COVID community level map
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The latest weekly COVID-19 Community Levels map, issued each Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, indicates the trend of a vast improvement that has occurred over the past month is continuing. The map, which is generated from data compiled by the U.S. Centers...
Kentuckians may have money in their Pandemic-EBT soon
Illinois residents should be aware some P-EBT benefits have already been issued, while other benefits do not have a set time when they will be issued.
Violence against animals on the rise in Kentucky
With violent crime on the rise in Lexington, Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control said violence against animals is, unfortunately, following the same trend.
WLKY.com
Election guide 2022: What you need to know about voting in Kentucky, Indiana
Oct. 11 - Last day to register to vote. Oct. 25 - Deadline to apply online for an absentee ballot. Nov. 3-5 - Early voting days. Nov. 8 - Election Day. 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. If you are in line at 6 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
Kentucky Board of Education has no choice but to approve regulations related to public charter schools
The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) approved 10 regulations relating to public charter schools in Kentucky during its two-day meeting this week. The regulations were previously approved by the Local Superintendents Advisory Council. Updates to the regulations are necessary to conform to the requirements set by House Bill (HB) 9,...
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Abortion rights group outraises opponents
Abortion rights supporters continue to outraise opponents in the fight over Kentucky’s anti-abortion constitutional amendment.
Kentuckians will vote on abortion in November, but what exactly does their vote do?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky is one of six states addressing abortion in this election cycle, the most on record in a single year according to Ballotpedia. At the bottom of their ballots, Kentuckians will see an option to either vote 'yes' or 'no' on Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2. It...
Abortion question on Kentucky’s Nov. 8 ballot may be confusing, but it becomes clearer when you look at the possible outcomes
FRANKFORT, Ky. – What would it mean if Kentucky voters changed the state constitution Nov. 8 to say that nothing in the document shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion, or funding of it?. It means Kentucky judges would not be allowed to find in...
Vast improvement in COVID numbers — 103 counties in green zone; now in ‘living-with-COVID’ phase
The latest weekly COVID-19 Community Levels map, issued each Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health, indicates the trend of a vast improvement that has occurred over the past month is continuing. The map, which is generated from data compiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
Election ’22: NKY to decide two state Senate races on Nov. 8 — Williams, Barton; Frommeyer, Heinrich
20th Senate District: Gex Williams and Teresa Azbill. In what is considered the most competitive race for the Kentucky Senate this fall, a former state senator and a former county judge-executive are battling each other in the newly drawn 20th District that stretches from Kenton County to Franklin County. The...
linknky.com
Op-Ed: Vote yes on Constitutional Amendment 1
The following op-ed is written by State Senator Givens (R-Greensburg), the Senate President Pro-Tem. Kentucky has one of the most restrictive constitutional limitations on General Assembly meetings of any state in the union. Legislatures in 36 other states can meet without permission from another branch of state government, one of the truest measures of checks and balances. We convene only for a 60-day session during even-numbered years and 30-day sessions during odd-numbered years. Outside of those periods we cannot meet to enact legislation unless the governor calls us into a special session to address issues limited to what he or she feels is important.
Study: Kentucky one of the unhappiest states in the country
(TOP DATA) – According to a recent study, people in Kentucky live in one of the unhappiest states in the country, as they have the lowest rate of physical activity per capita, sleep fewer hours, and quit more of their jobs. Top Data says the study was conducted by market research firm TOP Data that […]
wymt.com
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a Team Kentucky update on Thursday. He updated Kentuckians on economic development, infrastructure improvements and the state’s response to Eastern Kentucky flooding.
10 Kids Are Still Actively Missing From 2022 in Kentucky & One is From Owensboro
One of a parent's worst nightmares is to have their child go missing. Kentucky has several kids still activity missing and one of these kiddos is from right here in Owensboro. Growing up my mother was constantly reminding me to stay with her in stores and to be aware of my surroundings. She basically stamped it on my brain. I always thought the main reason for kids going missing was because they were kidnapped but statistics show there are several different reasons a child may go missing.
Kentucky launches new food safety website
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has launched a new food safety website where people can report foodborne illnesses, Gov. Andy Beshear said. The website allows consumers to report issues directly to state officials instead of the information first going through local or regional health departments that decide whether to investigate further, according to a statement on Thursday from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Since state health officials get the information more efficiently, they can make quicker decisions on any action that might be necessary.
wdrb.com
National report shows Kentucky has 3rd highest number of officers shot in the line of duty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 250 police officers have been shot in the line of duty so far this year, according to a new report that details an escalating trend that's one of many issues leading to staffing shortages nationwide. According to the report from the National Fraternal Order...
Kentuckians Admit to Putting These Weird Ingredients in their Chili
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 0