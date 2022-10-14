ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Comments / 1

me me me
2d ago

Hopefully they help the Idahoans for a change. Because everyone seems to help illegals and never Americans or locals.

3
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Black business owners host pop-up shop in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Every Saturday for the month of October, Black business owners are hosting a pop-up shop on Ustick in Boise, from 12 - 7 p.m. "October's the perfect month to get out and do yard sales and to go out and just be out in the community and so what a better place than to stop by 6409 and support our Black businesses," said Trisha Walker, Chief Executive Director for the Idaho Black Community Alliance (IBCA).
BOISE, ID
etxview.com

Election 2022: Teacher challenges longtime incumbent for District 22 A seat

An educator in her 30s is challenging a longtime legislator in his 70s for the District 22 House Seat A. Democrat Natalie Maclachlan, 32, is a theater teacher who lives and works in southwest Ada County and is a first-time candidate for public office. Republican John Vander Woude, 73, lives near Nampa and is in his sixth term in the House. He also served a term in 2006 to 2008, lost his bid for reelection, and then returned to the Legislature two years later.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Post Register

National Guard mom surprises stepsons at Nampa School

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Surprise homecoming for two Nampa boys, Jameson and Daxton, as their step-mom Private First Class Samantha Oos returns home from training. PFC Oos completed basic training at Ft. Jackson South Carolina, and AIT at Ft. Eustis in Virginia, to become a black hawk mechanic. Oos...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Over 200 tons of hay burned in fire near Maple Grove

BOISE, Idaho — A fire burned over 200 tons of hay Saturday night, before Boise Fire firefighters were able to get the blaze under control and finally extinguished. According to a post on Boise Fire's Twitter account, the late burning fire was located at the end of Maple Grove, just south of Lake Hazel Rd.
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

AZEK reopens old ShopKo warehouse as a manufacturing plant

The monster-sized building off of East Gowen Road in Boise may be the most written-about property in the Treasure Valley. Built in 1992 and expanded in 2000, the 348,149-square-foot structure was once the giant distribution warehouse for ShopKo. Located on 50 acres in southeast Boise, the former warehouse officially opened on Oct. 12 as the ...
BOISE, ID
AOL Corp

Garden City eatery has 5 violations. See Ada County food service inspections Sept. 20-26

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County. Anser School, 202...
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Health officials warn of hazardous toxins in Lake Cascade and the Payette River

BOISE, Idaho — Health officials are warning members of the public of potentially hazardous conditions at Lake Cascade and the Payette River. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) Division of Public Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have discovered algal blooms in the water, that can be harmful to both people and pets.
GEM COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

20 Incredibly Bizarre Things Idahoans Have Actually Received While Trick-or-Treating

When your kids come home and dump their pillowcases in the middle of your living room, there are certain treats you expect to see. You know the treats we’re talking about. Reese’s peanut butter cups, Snickers bars, fun-sized Mr. Good Bars, individually wrapped bags of Candy Corn, those disgusting Melster peanut butter kisses that no one wants, bubbles…and then there are treats that make you scratch your head.
IDAHO STATE
waste360.com

Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County

Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
105.5 The Fan

There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE

