Read full article on original website
Related
Slate
My Parents Accuse Me of Favoring My In-Laws—They’re Probably Right
Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m struggling with what to tell my parents when they pester me about why my husband and I don’t bring our two young kids (3 and 5) to visit them more than once or twice a year. We all used to live in the same metro area, but a few months before our first child was born, my parents moved into a luxury full-service retirement facility almost four hours away. It’s so expensive, we’ll be lucky if they leave enough to cremate them. And far from enjoying themselves, they do nothing but complain about the demanding and bigoted old rich folks who populate the place.
I'm a teacher and a parent. My advice to other parents is not to make kids do homework straight after school.
Laura Linn Knight taught in elementary schools for five years and has two children of her own. Here she shares tips for parents when it comes to homework and when to have kids do theirs. This is Knight's story, as told to Lauren Crosby Medlicott.
Parents fuming as kids booted out of school for not wearing 'black enough' socks
Parents are fuming after a group of children were booted from school for not wearing ‘black enough’ socks. Headteacher Alun Ebenezer at The Deepings School in Lincolnshire defended the decision to remove the 50 students from their classes for not adhering to the strict dress code. On Monday...
Parents Demand Answers After Photos Of Autistic Son Using The Bathroom At School Posted Online
After an autistic 14-year-old boy was recorded unknowingly in a Prince George's County school bathroom, his parents are looking for those responsible to be held accountable, reports NBC Washington. A video of the freshman with his pants around his ankles while using the bathroom in Largo High School was reportedly...
Dear Therapist: We’re Cutting My Husband’s Parents Out of Our Lives
On the last Monday of each month, Lori Gottlieb answers a reader’s question about a problem, big or small. Have a question? Email her at dear.therapist@theatlantic.com. Don't want to miss a single column? Sign up to get “Dear Therapist” in your inbox. Dear Therapist,. How do I...
American parents refuse to let daughter study because she is a 'girl'
A family is usually a safe place where one isn’t differentiated and loved equally. But some families, due to their orthodox beliefs, treat their daughters differently from their sons.
Having micropreemie twins taught me it’s OK to grieve for babies who are still alive
The very small room made my already large hospital bed look massive. The room was eerily quiet. To call it drab would be an understatement. The nurses called it a recovery room, but I found myself wondering if it was instead just an empty storage closet meant for things no one needed anymore.
'I love you, mommy': 4-year-old Thai day care victim mourned
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — The little girl’s nickname was Plai Fon. In Thai, it means “the end of the rainy season” — a time of happiness. And then in one horrible burst of violence, the happiness that the chubby-cheeked 4-year-old had symbolized for her adoring family was shattered. In its place is an unfathomable agony over what happened to Plai Fon in a massacre that began at her Thai day care center and left 36 people, plus the killer, dead. “When she woke up, she would say, ‘I love you, mommy and daddy and brother,’” her 28-year-old mother, Tukta Wongsila, recalled of her daughter’s usual morning routine. Tukta’s grief over the memory soon stole her breath away. At least 24 of the victims of Thursday’s gun and knife attack in northeast Thailand were children, mostly preschoolers. One day after their short lives were snuffed out, their desperate families spent hours outside an administrative office near the day care center, waiting for their children’s bodies to be released.
Someecards
Teen gets grandparents to scold dad for forcing her to share gift with stepbrother.
Grandparents love spoiling their grandkids. Especially the ones that put the time in with them. On a popular Reddit thread, one grandchild puts in work and gets rewarded but doesn't want to share his reward. AITA for outing my dad to my grandparents because I was forced to share my...
Mom kicks out teenage daughter for being a 'bad influence' on younger siblings
Do younger children get influenced by their elder siblings?. Elder children have a profound influence on their younger siblings. Therefore, the older sibling’s habits, whether good or bad, are more likely to pass on to their younger ones.
EPISD explores returning “traditional” calendar, they’re asking for parents’ opinions
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District is receiving feedback from parents to bring back the "traditional" school calendar. Early this month, the EPISD Community Engagement Department sent an email to district parents asking for feedback on the traditional and intersession school calendar. Currently, students are given two weeks off in March The post EPISD explores returning “traditional” calendar, they’re asking for parents’ opinions appeared first on KVIA.
parentherald.com
How Many Parents Are Having a Hard Time Naming Daughters Than Sons
Giving names can be thrilling and intimidating for parents. Choosing a name is one of the first high-stakes decisions a parent can make. This could make or break the child in the future. So, parents should be mindful when making names for their kids. Research shows that naming their sons is retained by tradition for it sticks to cultural value, as per The Conversation.
achildgrows.com
Toddlers Throwing Food
One of the most stressful times as a new parent is when you spend your very last bit of energy making a meal for your toddler and they immediately start throwing it on the floor. Or even worse, they throw it at you. Mine just learned the word “yucky”. I don’t even know where he heard it. We can all worry about picky toddlers until pigs fly, but when kids start food throwing, you feel like that has to stop immediately.
KIDS・
momcollective.com
Parenting in the 1950s Versus Now Part 2: Cheaper and Less Busy
After exploring whether parenting was easier in the 1950s before the age of social media, I wanted to further examine what parenting was like in the 1950s. My grandmother shared fond memories of raising young children during the Baby Boom. At that time, single-income households were common as were single-car households. Of course, the cost of living was much lower than today. Given these circumstances, groceries and other household goods were often delivered to homes, there weren’t a lot of organized activities for young children, and most social events took place on the evenings and weekends when husbands were home.
Homeschooling On The Go: An Innovative Way To Fuse Travel With Education
You don’t have to have children to know that parenting isn’t a walk in the park. On top of the typical challenges which come with raising a small, dependent human, parents in the U.S. have other concerns. Will their child be safe at school? Not to mention malls, movie theaters, sites of worship and supermarkets? In this era of frequent mass shootings, there are no space spaces.
hiremymom.com
How to Make Money as a Stay at Home Mom with No Child Care
Many moms enjoy spending time with their children and don’t want to miss out on those precious moments by working outside the home. That’s why it’s so important to find ways to make money as a stay at home mom. There are lots of options out there that can work with your schedule — the number one type of job being a virtual assistant. But, there are tons of options beyond that! Maybe you only have a couple hours a day to yourself that you can work — there are things you can do from bookkeeping to social media management. Don’t be scared when you hear the word ‘job’ because that does not mean full time (or even part time) chained to a desk with specific hours; jobs can be just a couple of hours, flexible, and virtual so you can do them from anywhere! Here are some ways to make money as a stay at home mom with no child care:
Comments / 0