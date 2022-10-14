ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

My Parents Accuse Me of Favoring My In-Laws—They’re Probably Right

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m struggling with what to tell my parents when they pester me about why my husband and I don’t bring our two young kids (3 and 5) to visit them more than once or twice a year. We all used to live in the same metro area, but a few months before our first child was born, my parents moved into a luxury full-service retirement facility almost four hours away. It’s so expensive, we’ll be lucky if they leave enough to cremate them. And far from enjoying themselves, they do nothing but complain about the demanding and bigoted old rich folks who populate the place.
The Associated Press

'I love you, mommy': 4-year-old Thai day care victim mourned

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — The little girl’s nickname was Plai Fon. In Thai, it means “the end of the rainy season” — a time of happiness. And then in one horrible burst of violence, the happiness that the chubby-cheeked 4-year-old had symbolized for her adoring family was shattered. In its place is an unfathomable agony over what happened to Plai Fon in a massacre that began at her Thai day care center and left 36 people, plus the killer, dead. “When she woke up, she would say, ‘I love you, mommy and daddy and brother,’” her 28-year-old mother, Tukta Wongsila, recalled of her daughter’s usual morning routine. Tukta’s grief over the memory soon stole her breath away. At least 24 of the victims of Thursday’s gun and knife attack in northeast Thailand were children, mostly preschoolers. One day after their short lives were snuffed out, their desperate families spent hours outside an administrative office near the day care center, waiting for their children’s bodies to be released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KVIA ABC-7

EPISD explores returning “traditional” calendar, they’re asking for parents’ opinions

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Independent School District is receiving feedback from parents to bring back the "traditional" school calendar. Early this month, the EPISD Community Engagement Department sent an email to district parents asking for feedback on the traditional and intersession school calendar. Currently, students are given two weeks off in March The post EPISD explores returning “traditional” calendar, they’re asking for parents’ opinions appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
parentherald.com

How Many Parents Are Having a Hard Time Naming Daughters Than Sons

Giving names can be thrilling and intimidating for parents. Choosing a name is one of the first high-stakes decisions a parent can make. This could make or break the child in the future. So, parents should be mindful when making names for their kids. Research shows that naming their sons is retained by tradition for it sticks to cultural value, as per The Conversation.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
achildgrows.com

Toddlers Throwing Food

One of the most stressful times as a new parent is when you spend your very last bit of energy making a meal for your toddler and they immediately start throwing it on the floor. Or even worse, they throw it at you. Mine just learned the word “yucky”. I don’t even know where he heard it. We can all worry about picky toddlers until pigs fly, but when kids start food throwing, you feel like that has to stop immediately.
KIDS
momcollective.com

Parenting in the 1950s Versus Now Part 2: Cheaper and Less Busy

After exploring whether parenting was easier in the 1950s before the age of social media, I wanted to further examine what parenting was like in the 1950s. My grandmother shared fond memories of raising young children during the Baby Boom. At that time, single-income households were common as were single-car households. Of course, the cost of living was much lower than today. Given these circumstances, groceries and other household goods were often delivered to homes, there weren’t a lot of organized activities for young children, and most social events took place on the evenings and weekends when husbands were home.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TravelNoire

Homeschooling On The Go: An Innovative Way To Fuse Travel With Education

You don’t have to have children to know that parenting isn’t a walk in the park. On top of the typical challenges which come with raising a small, dependent human, parents in the U.S. have other concerns. Will their child be safe at school? Not to mention malls, movie theaters, sites of worship and supermarkets? In this era of frequent mass shootings, there are no space spaces.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
hiremymom.com

How to Make Money as a Stay at Home Mom with No Child Care

Many moms enjoy spending time with their children and don’t want to miss out on those precious moments by working outside the home. That’s why it’s so important to find ways to make money as a stay at home mom. There are lots of options out there that can work with your schedule — the number one type of job being a virtual assistant. But, there are tons of options beyond that! Maybe you only have a couple hours a day to yourself that you can work — there are things you can do from bookkeeping to social media management. Don’t be scared when you hear the word ‘job’ because that does not mean full time (or even part time) chained to a desk with specific hours; jobs can be just a couple of hours, flexible, and virtual so you can do them from anywhere! Here are some ways to make money as a stay at home mom with no child care:
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy