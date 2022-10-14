ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Lumpia with a Vengeance’ comic book flick celebrates Filipino superhero

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie opened in Honolulu theaters this weekend featuring a Filipino superhero and a popular Filipino food, in time for Filipino American History Month. It’s called “Lumpia with a Vengeance,” and it’s a comic book action film about a Filipino crime-fighter whose weapon is, you guessed...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Plan to house the homeless living outside Waianae Boat Harbor

WAIANAE, HAWAII (KITV4) – The Pu'uhonua O Wai'anae Farm Village is continuing their fight to end homelessness on Oahu. Village leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on a project for the dozens of houseless people who called the Waianae Boat Harbor home for years. They will rehome approximately 250 people living in tents – many who are kupuna, and working families with children.
WAIANAE, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Locals Share Spine-Chilling Ghost Stories, Just in Time for Halloween

Growing up in Hawaiʻi, we learned not to take home lava rocks from Hawai‘i Island, were told of the legend of Morgan’s Corner, and knew to lie down and not look up if we heard the sounds of drums approaching in the dead of night. And while many of us may never have a run-in with a restless spirit or angry Pele, plenty of people say they have. And that likely includes some of your own co-workers, neighbors, cousins, or just people you walk past every day.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

The Doctors of Waikiki Welcomes Patients from All Walks of Life

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Doctors of Waikiki are taking appointments for patients from different backgrounds as part of their new slogan. Founded in 2018, the Doctors of Waikiki provide quality medical care that is genuine, friendly and compassionate. “We have cared for over 200,000 patients since our opening. It...
HONOLULU, HI
mymmanews.com

Trinity Kings 11 – LIVE Stream from Honolulu, Hawaii

On October 15th, Trinity Kings 11 is live on FITE+ straight from Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The fight card is projected to have close to 18 matches, and Nohili Kahepuu vs Ben Santiago will serve as the night’s main event of the evening. The event begins at...
HONOLULU, HI
KevinMD.com

Singing doctors in the operating room

An excerpt from Fifty Years a Doctor: The Journey of Sickness and Health, Four Plagues and the Pandemic. It took me years to fully realize what a unique residency program I had enjoyed in my one-year general surgical training in Honolulu. Early in this residency, we had state-mandated education in...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Fresh Bites Hawaii

Fresh Bites Hawaii is celebrating their one-year anniversary! They are a hidden gem in the McCully area that serve up a variety of fresh, made-to-order dishes. They have a large brunch menu which features mochi waffle benedicts, avocado toast, sandwiches and more. They also serve up fresh fish all-day long and have poke bowls, sushi, and donburi! It is a wonderful mix of offerings, and they are all delicious! Kelly went to Fresh Bites to check out the offerings with the owner of Fresh Bites, Gaven Wu, in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Queen's Health System hosts job fair

HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- The Queen's Health System wants to hire you!. What: The Queen’s Health System Recruitment Event. Where: Moani Waikīkī (2330 Kalakaua Ave.) at International Market Place. When: Friday, October 14, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration: Interested attendees can pre-register at www.queens.org/join/.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Incoming cold front to disrupt trade winds once more

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Fair weather conditions are expected during the next few days with trade winds weakening Monday into Tuesday allowing for sea breezes to develop during the day and land breezes at night. An unsettled weather pattern will begin Wednesday onward as a front pushes through the western half of the state and stalls […]
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy