hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Lumpia with a Vengeance’ comic book flick celebrates Filipino superhero
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie opened in Honolulu theaters this weekend featuring a Filipino superhero and a popular Filipino food, in time for Filipino American History Month. It’s called “Lumpia with a Vengeance,” and it’s a comic book action film about a Filipino crime-fighter whose weapon is, you guessed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu’s most colorful celebration ‘rooted in pride’ shows out in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a 3 year hiatus, the 2022 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival is back — bigger and better. Over 8,000 people were expected to take part in the celebration on Saturday. It’s the first in-person celebration since 2019. The parade kicked off from Magic Island...
Want to learn Eskrima? Free Filipino Martial Art class offered at FilCom Center
WAIPAHU (KHON) – Have you heard of “eskrima?” It’s an ancient form of martial art that originated in the Philippines, and in honor of Filipino-American History Month, a free class will be taught at the Filcom Center in Waipahu on Saturday, October 15 from 12:30pm to 2pm. The free class will be taught by the […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waioli Tea Room in Manoa marks 100 years of serving food ― and second chances
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Manoa Valley, a historic restaurant draws in diners with delicious food and garden views. A century old, it serves the same helping of hope it did when the Salvation Army first built it. The Waioli Tea Room was built 100 years ago as a vocational training...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A decade after disbanding, this once-great school theater group is raising the curtain
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For more than 40 years, McKinley High School’s theater program flourished under the direction of renowned drama teacher James Nakamoto. But after he died in 2013, the McKinley Theater Group disbanded. “Unfortunately, ever since then we haven’t quite had the director that was able to carry...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mark your calendars: Popular Honolulu City Lights event set to ring in holiday season
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s almost time to get into the holiday spirit because the popular Honolulu City Lights event is officially returning this year!. The city announced Thursday that the 38th annual event will be happening at Honolulu Hale. The month-long event kicks off Dec. 3 with a jam-packed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Four stones sit in Waikiki. Their story? Unknown to most who pass by
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the side of Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki, four stones sit behind a black fence. Thousands of people pass them every day. “But those people, very few of them know the true story about what the stones represent,” Bishop Museum Historian and Archives Curator DeSoto Brown said.
KITV.com
Plan to house the homeless living outside Waianae Boat Harbor
WAIANAE, HAWAII (KITV4) – The Pu'uhonua O Wai'anae Farm Village is continuing their fight to end homelessness on Oahu. Village leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony on a project for the dozens of houseless people who called the Waianae Boat Harbor home for years. They will rehome approximately 250 people living in tents – many who are kupuna, and working families with children.
KITV.com
Get spooked at a local haunted drive-through and help out a good cause
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)- Are you feeling daring this spooky season?. Habilitat is returning this Halloween season to bring you "The Aftermath", a haunted drive-through at the Aloha Stadium.
honolulumagazine.com
Locals Share Spine-Chilling Ghost Stories, Just in Time for Halloween
Growing up in Hawaiʻi, we learned not to take home lava rocks from Hawai‘i Island, were told of the legend of Morgan’s Corner, and knew to lie down and not look up if we heard the sounds of drums approaching in the dead of night. And while many of us may never have a run-in with a restless spirit or angry Pele, plenty of people say they have. And that likely includes some of your own co-workers, neighbors, cousins, or just people you walk past every day.
KHON2
The Doctors of Waikiki Welcomes Patients from All Walks of Life
Honolulu (KHON2) – The Doctors of Waikiki are taking appointments for patients from different backgrounds as part of their new slogan. Founded in 2018, the Doctors of Waikiki provide quality medical care that is genuine, friendly and compassionate. “We have cared for over 200,000 patients since our opening. It...
mymmanews.com
Trinity Kings 11 – LIVE Stream from Honolulu, Hawaii
On October 15th, Trinity Kings 11 is live on FITE+ straight from Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The fight card is projected to have close to 18 matches, and Nohili Kahepuu vs Ben Santiago will serve as the night’s main event of the evening. The event begins at...
KevinMD.com
Singing doctors in the operating room
An excerpt from Fifty Years a Doctor: The Journey of Sickness and Health, Four Plagues and the Pandemic. It took me years to fully realize what a unique residency program I had enjoyed in my one-year general surgical training in Honolulu. Early in this residency, we had state-mandated education in...
Hawaiian Airlines experiences brief computer outage
Computer outages are impacting the HNL, Maui and Headquarters.
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Fresh Bites Hawaii
Fresh Bites Hawaii is celebrating their one-year anniversary! They are a hidden gem in the McCully area that serve up a variety of fresh, made-to-order dishes. They have a large brunch menu which features mochi waffle benedicts, avocado toast, sandwiches and more. They also serve up fresh fish all-day long and have poke bowls, sushi, and donburi! It is a wonderful mix of offerings, and they are all delicious! Kelly went to Fresh Bites to check out the offerings with the owner of Fresh Bites, Gaven Wu, in today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen.
KITV.com
Queen's Health System hosts job fair
HONOLULU, O'ahu (KITV4) -- The Queen's Health System wants to hire you!. What: The Queen’s Health System Recruitment Event. Where: Moani Waikīkī (2330 Kalakaua Ave.) at International Market Place. When: Friday, October 14, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration: Interested attendees can pre-register at www.queens.org/join/.
hawaiinewsnow.com
City puts up warning signs following rockfall at popular East Oahu lookout
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has finally installed warning signs nearly two weeks after a rockfall at Lanai Lookout. The ledge collapsed between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. No one was hurt. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. This story will be updated. Copyright...
Hawaii’s climbing rental prices: ‘Oh, shoot’
"I have to sacrifice doing the stuff I want to and instead, doing the stuff I need to, 24/7," Makiki resident Neal Solbach said. "I could use a little decrease in rent."
These desserts are back at Leonard’s Bakery!
From its famed hot malasadas to its other mouthwatering desserts, Leonard’s Bakery is the place to go to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Incoming cold front to disrupt trade winds once more
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Fair weather conditions are expected during the next few days with trade winds weakening Monday into Tuesday allowing for sea breezes to develop during the day and land breezes at night. An unsettled weather pattern will begin Wednesday onward as a front pushes through the western half of the state and stalls […]
