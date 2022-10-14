Read full article on original website
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Wisconsin state Rep. Steve Doyle on referendums, school funding, budget surplus
Wisconsin state Assembly Rep. Steve Doyle in the WIZM studio last week. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
UW-La Crosse Chancellor Gow, College Democratic president comment on hate speech written by College Republicans, shared to social media
A day after the chair of UW-La Crosse College Republicans resigned over racist, anti-Semitic messages written in chalk on campus and shared — then deleted — on social media, both the chancellor and the UW-L Democratic president have come out with statements. Grace Florence, the UW-L College Democratic...
La Crosse School budget up for public hearing Monday night
Taxpayers in the La Crosse School District will get a chance Monday night to speak out on spending for this school year. A public hearing on the district’s operating budget will start at 6 p.m., just before the regular school board meeting at the Hogan Administrative Center. This summer,...
La Crosse family walks for cancer survivor
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)–Though Steppin’ Out in Pink was rained out earlier last month, one area family decided to talk the walk into their own hands. One woman’s sister was determined to not let the rain stop them from walking. Dozens of people turned up to walk with them for cancer awareness. Jackie Sands has been breast cancer free for...
La Crosse community comes together to clean the River Marsh
UW-La Crosse students lent a helping hand to the La Crosse River Marsh Sunday.
Racist language in text thread shared to social media, leads to resignation of co-owner of La Crosse’s Popcorn Tavern
After a thread of racist and anti-Semitic texts between the manager of the Popcorn Tavern in La Crosse and staff, the bar’s social media page posted that Dan Parisey has resigned. The texts were posted from a former manager of the tavern from April of this year. In the...
Comedian Charlie Berens on La Crosse: “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done”
Charlie Berens said his first show in La Crosse was one to remember. “Prolly one of the most unique shows I’ve ever done,” Berens said. Crowd members bringing him drinks, Berens selling off those drinks, the mayor giving him the key to the city and it all culminated in the comedian having nowhere to put crowd-funded cheese curds.
Coulee Christian School seeking funding for new building, expansion
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — A community school is looking to expand. Jennifer McKinney’s parents created Coulee Christian school 40 years ago to provide a Christian faith-based school option for their kids. It has only grown since then– it already moved once from downtown La Crosse to its current spot in West Salem. McKinney, whose kids now attend Coulee Christian, said...
Holmen, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Record-Breaking funds raised for CMN Hospitals at Gundersen during Mid-West Family Radiothon
Over the course of two days this week, listeners on Mid-West Family stations heard from local children and families helped by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. The 24 hour live broadcast from the lobby of Gundersen Health System in La Crosse encouraged our community to call, text, or click to donate to support their cause.
Former western Wisconsin Postal Service employee charged, converted $1K+ in money orders
ALMA, Wis. (WFRV) – While an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, a 45-year-old from Alma, Wisconsin, converted more than $1,000 in U.S. Postal money orders to her own use. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Megan Torrez was charged with two counts of Misappropriating Postal Funds. The...
Former Lewiston Woman Sentenced For Deadly Xmas Eve Hit and Run
Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former Lewiston woman has been sentenced to 50 days in jail and five years probation for a deadly hit-and-run that occurred on Christmas Eve in 2019. Court records indicate 38-year-old Brittany Robb, who now lives in Houston, will serve her jail sentence over the...
This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
Rice Lake Man Arrested After Police Discover Marijuana, Open Intoxicants In Vehicle
JACKSON COUNTY -- Rashun L. Mitchell, 33 years of age, from Rice Lake, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP).
Wauzeka Woman Given Prison Time For Mailing Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Correctional
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman who mailed an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional was sentenced to 16 months in prison Wednesday. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate in August. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope...
