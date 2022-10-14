ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse School budget up for public hearing Monday night

Taxpayers in the La Crosse School District will get a chance Monday night to speak out on spending for this school year. A public hearing on the district’s operating budget will start at 6 p.m., just before the regular school board meeting at the Hogan Administrative Center. This summer,...
La Crosse family walks for cancer survivor

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)–Though Steppin’ Out in Pink was rained out earlier last month, one area family decided to talk the walk into their own hands. One woman’s sister was determined to not let the rain stop them from walking. Dozens of people turned up to walk with them for cancer awareness. Jackie Sands has been breast cancer free for...
Coulee Christian School seeking funding for new building, expansion

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — A community school is looking to expand. Jennifer McKinney’s parents created Coulee Christian school 40 years ago to provide a Christian faith-based school option for their kids. It has only grown since then– it already moved once from downtown La Crosse to its current spot in West Salem. McKinney, whose kids now attend Coulee Christian, said...
High School Football PRO

Holmen, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Reedsburg Area High School football team will have a game with Holmen High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
Travel Maven

This Wisconsin Buffet Was Just Named One of the Best in the Entire Country

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Wisconsin is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Mashed. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and La Crosse's North Country Steak Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
