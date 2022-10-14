we have the same problem but the city is not going to do anything except raise taxes and continue to let home owners abandon houses that they dont want and then they wonder why the city loosing money it's because the city don't care until they want the public to help they should just dotheir job and just maybe a lot of things eould change
Same here.. I have contacted the city, A supervisor and the mayors office... And noone has even bothered to reach back out.. Yes, The news needs to get us some answers.. I don't even like cats but Im thinking about getting 1.. Just not sure how my 6yr old dog is going to react... Smh.. 😓
Yes...I often see new beautification and remodeling projects proposed for the lake, downtown, etc. but nothing for the neighborhoods themselves. It really bothers me that people call Cleveland one of the poorest crime ridden cities in the nation.
Comments / 31