laconiadailysun.com
Bruce Richardson: It's great being an independent and seeing all sides of an issue
After reading the somewhat politically motivated and humorous letters Oct. 13, my first inclination is to comment how proud I am to be an independent (and New Hampshire native). My opinion states that the individual who displayed rage against Mr. Bill Jolly in the Concord parking lot, while exercising his right to an opinion, was clearly asking for a confrontation less than diplomatic. When diplomacy fails, then people go to war. Ask any U.S. veteran who was stationed in California post-Vietnam and they may tell you accounts of military people being looked down upon or worse during that time (in regards to the outward display of violence).
laconiadailysun.com
David M. Shribman: My friend, James Edward Wright
He grew up in a town named for the Earth's primary mineral containing lead, which might explain his strength. Galena, Illinois, also was the home of nine Civil War generals, including Ulysses S. Grant, which might explain why he became a Marine and later was among the country's most outspoken advocates for veterans of America's wars. As a young man, he set dynamite explosives in a zinc mine, which might explain his appreciation for life above ground. He financed his education as a bartender, janitor and night watchman, which might explain his reverence for learning. He was my friend and teacher, which explains everything.
laconiadailysun.com
Busy October at the Moultonborough Library
MOULTONBOROUGH — Take a peek at the library calendar moultonboroughlibrary.org and almost every evening from now until Halloween is booked with a fascinating program. There is something for everyone this month and the library encourages all of their patrons to stop by to enjoy the programming. The youth services...
laconiadailysun.com
Local grange named to National Register of Historic Places
PLYMOUTH — The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources has announced that the Lower Intervale Grange #321 in Plymouth has been honored by the United States Secretary of the Interior with placement on the National Register of Historic Places for its architectural integrity as well as for its association with the national Grange movement.
laconiadailysun.com
'Babysitting Basics' at the Belknap Mill for teens
LACONIA — The Belknap Mill in partnership with UNH Cooperative Extensions will be offering a 4-H "Babysitting Basics" series Wednesdays this November. Is your teen interested in becoming a babysitter? In this training, teens will learn the basics of babysitting including child development, entertaining children, safety guidelines, nutrition, the principles of positive discipline, and more.
laconiadailysun.com
Halloween activities at Laconia Public Library
LACONIA — Starting on Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to noon, Drop-in family and teen craft: mason jar pumpkin lanterns. Make a mason jar pumpkin lantern with tissue paper and mod podge, LED candle included. This drop-in craft is for kids through teens in the Selig Storytime Room. Wednesday,...
laconiadailysun.com
Wicwas Lake Grange #292 donates dictionaries to students
ASHLAND — As a part of the Grange Student Dictionary Project, Jeanne Lowrey, Cookie Boulanger, Diane LaFavre, Claire Lebel, Don Lebel and Carrie Sweetman of the Wicwas Lake Grange #292, visited Ashland Elementary School to distribute new dictionaries to all of the third- and fourth-grade students. The members explained...
laconiadailysun.com
Police find stolen snowmobiles, still looking for missing trailer
LACONIA — Two stolen snowmobiles have been recovered as part of an ongoing investigation by the Laconia Police Department. A snowmobile trailer and two Ski-Doo snowmobiles, which police described as “high end,” were reported stolen, along with a dump trailer on Oct. 4.
laconiadailysun.com
Tuftonboro Grange will host a Penny Sale Oct. 22
CENTER TUFTONBORO — Tuftonboro Grange is hosting a Penny Sale on Saturday, Oct. 22, beginning at 4 p.m. with ticket sales. Drawings will begin at 6 p.m. The grange has new items and a generous amount of gift certificates from the surrounding community. Light refreshments and drinks will be...
laconiadailysun.com
Tickets on sale for 'Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'
WOLFEBORO — In the first large-cast musical production on The Village Players stage since the pandemic began, seven actors and crew are preparing the colorful, toe-tapping "Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" for performances in November. Rehearsals are underway with director Kathleen Hill and assistant Paul Stewart.
