Lyon County, KY

KFVS12

Perryville man killed in crash

The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists to avoid the area for the next two hours. A Wappapello man is in serious condition after he was hit by a UTV on Sunday. Poplar Bluff man killed in crash. Updated: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT. |. A...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Lyon County Wreck On Thursday

A Kuttawa woman was transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle wreck in Lyon County. Sheriff Brent White, Lyon County EMS and Kuttawa Fire Department responded to the crash in the 400 block of KY 93 North around 11:00 Thursday morning. Sheriff White says an investigation revealed 49-year old...
LYON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

1 dead after crash on KY 141 South in Union County

The Union County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky is investigating a fatal crash on KY 141 South. Union County authorities say the crash happened on Thursday at around 3:25 p.m. The sheriff's office says the driver was exiting the right side of KY 141S, hitting the end of a concrete bridge rail.
UNION COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Fires rage on Friday in several western Kentucky counties

Firefighters in several western Kentucky counties spent Friday battling multiple wildfires, with one county’s residents informed of a wildfire spreading toward homes. Kentucky State Police coordinated with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office on Friday afternoon just after 3:00 to notify residents in and around Hickory of a fire that was spreading toward homes near Hwy 408 and Meridian Road.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman And Child Injured In Trigg County Crash

A Cadiz woman and child were injured in a wreck on Blue Spring Road in Trigg County Saturday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say Sarah Dunn swerved to miss a deer near the intersection of Gresham Road causing her SUV to run off the road coming to a rest in a ditch.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Garage Destroyed In Todd County Fire

A garage on Poe Hill Road in Todd County was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning. Todd County emergency personnel say a garage along with some vehicles were destroyed in a fire just before 10 a.m. No one was injured in the fire.
TODD COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Cadiz Wreck

A wreck on US 68 in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Saturday night. Cadiz Police say an SUV driven by Deborah Trowbridge of Cadiz was turning onto US 68 from North Rocky Ridge Road and pulled into the path of Sherry Clinton of Illinois who was westbound on US 68.
CADIZ, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Carlisle County Sheriff addresses recent speeding complaints

Carlisle County Sheriff Will Gilbert is addressing recent complaints of speeding and careless driving on HWY 1377. Gilbert posted to Facebook Friday that the Sheriff's Office had received several complaints of speeding that center around travel both before and after school. Gilbert said the complaints identify both student and adult drivers.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Expired registration stop becomes drug arrest in Paducah

Expired registration on a motorcycle led to the arrest of a Paducah man on drug charges. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office stopped the motorcycle on Bridge Street. During the stop, the driver, 55-year-old Michael Young of Paducah, allegedly was found to be in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Young...
PADUCAH, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal accident claims woman’s life in Union County

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old woman lost her life in a single-vehicle crash just south of Waverly. On Thursday at 3:25 p.m., agencies were dispatched to KY 141 S for the accident. Detectives believe a Chevy Impala veered off the right side of the toad and struck […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
OWENSBORO, KY
KFVS12

Graves County field fire between Ky 2194 & KY 408 West

Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale wants to highlight the need for yearly mammograms. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves County. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Residents warned about spreading field fire in Graves...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Tractor Destroyed In Fairview Fire

A tractor was destroyed in a fire on US 68 in Todd County Saturday afternoon. Fairview Firefighters say just after 2 pm they were called to the area of Goshen Road for a tractor on fire that had turned into a field fire. The tractor was destroyed in the fire...
FAIRVIEW, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Multiple field fires cause damage in several western KY counties

Several grass and field fires flared up across western Kentucky Friday, including one that consumed a home in Caldwell County. Princeton firefighters were dispatched to a bean field fire on Maple Street shortly before 3:15. More than two dozen firefighters from several fire departments were eventually involved, along with U.S....
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
wfcnnews.com

One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe

JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Cherry St.

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department is investigating a fire they say happened late Saturday night. Fire officials say that happened just before midnight at the intersection of Wilson Street and Cherry Street. According to a social media post, a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof of the...
GREENVILLE, KY

