15-year-old suspect in Raleigh shooting remains in 'grave' condition: Official
The teenager suspected in the fatal shootings of five people in Raleigh is still in "grave" condition, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation into the mass shooting told ABC News.
'It is a concern': 1 person injured after armed, masked suspects break into Raleigh home: Police
Three masked men forced their way into a home in Raleigh and attacked the man who lives there.
Families shaken after shots fired inside Hedingham home close to mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police said residents were in tears Sunday night after shots were fired inside a home in the same neighborhood where a mass shooting took place only days ago. Around 10:30 p.m., police responded to the home in the 4900 block of Royal Adelaide Way, in...
Shots fired inside a house in the Hedingham neighborhood; 1 person in custody: Police
The person who fired the weapon is facing possible charges of discharging a firearm in city limits.
Wake County DA files juvenile petition against mass shooting suspect
The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspect that is accused of killing five people and injuring two others on Thursday.
cbs17
1 stabbed after gang members involved in ‘large fight’ at Rocky Mount bar, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was stabbed in a gang-related “large fight” inside a bar in downtown Rocky Mount early Sunday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 1:30 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police inside Moe & D’s Restaurant Grill & Bar at 123 S. Church St., according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
Toddler dies after shooting in car, North Carolina deputy says
A 2-year-old child died in the shooting in a parked car at a home, according to Johnston County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell.
2-year-old shot, killed in Benson
Johnston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 2-year-old was shot and killed Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: The barn where baby-faced gunman Austin Thompson, 15, was holed up as cops closed in on him after he shot dead his older brother and four others in rampage across Raleigh
Set in a thicket of dense woodland, barely visible from the country road that runs alongside it, this is the barn in which Raleigh shooter Austin Thompson, 15, holed up in a 'protracted stand-off' with law enforcement that left him in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home
ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
cbs17
3 charged after large fight spreads outside downtown Rocky Mount bar, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after a large fight broke out inside a downtown Rocky Mount bar early Saturday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police at Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E. Main St., Rocky Mount police said in a news release Sunday.
Raleigh mass shooting leaves 5 dead, 2 injured; 15-year-old suspect in critical condition
New details trace the path the 15-year-old shooter took, destroying families and causing panic across Raleigh.
cbs17
Durham 19-year-old found with stolen gun, car in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police say they have arrested a teenager Sunday after finding him with a stolen car and a stolen gun. At about 3:30 a.m., officers said they responded to the 100 block of Melville Loop after receiving a report of someone pulling on a car’s door handle.
Wake County DA will seek to try teenage mass shooting suspect as an adult
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said the teen suspect in the mass shooting deaths of 5 people could be tried as an adult. He remains at a hospital in critical condition.
Wake County DA preparing to seek adult charges against 15-year-old shooting suspect
Although the suspect is still in critical condition, Lorrin Freeman, Wake County DA, is preparing for adult charges in this case.
D.A. to charge Raleigh shooting suspect as an adult as chilling 911 calls describe chaos, bodies on the ground
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina district attorney said Friday that she intends to charge the 15-year-old suspected in a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh as an adult. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said that her office had filed petitions to transfer the case "to...
'Sad and tragic day': Off-duty officer, 4 others dead in Raleigh mass shooting; suspect in custody
Raleigh's mayor confirmed that five people were shot and killed, including an off-duty police officer. Another officer was also shot. The suspect is now in custody.
5 killed in Raleigh neighborhood shooting are remembered
The suspect fatally shot two people in the streets of a middle-class Raleigh neighborhood, then fled toward a popular walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more people, police said.
Alleged Raleigh shooter is 15, could be charged as adult in mass shooting that killed 5
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sources tell WRAL News that 15-year-old Austin Thompson is the person hospitalized, suspected of killing five people and injuring two others in Thursday's shooting spree in an east Raleigh neighborhood. One of the victims was James Roger Thompson, Austin's 16-year-old brother, who was a junior at...
North Carolina mother charged with bringing narcotics to son, 2 other inmates
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County mother is facing felony charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Oct. 3, ACSO investigators say that Stephanie Nicole Patterson, 44, attempted to bring various narcotics to several inmates in the Alamance County Jail. Those inmates included her son Brandon Adam Evans, 26. The other […]
Fox News
