Quinton Simon’s grandmother shares distressing video after cops say he’s likely dead & daughter Leilani is prime suspect

THE GRANDMOTHER of a missing Georgia toddler shared a distressing video on social media this week as police have named her daughter as the prime suspect in her grandson’s disappearance.

Twenty-month old Quinton Simon has been missing since Oct. 5, however this week, Chatham County Police revealed that they now suspect the toddler is dead.

Billie Joe Howell, grandmother to missing toddler Quinton Simon, posted a distressing video on TikTok this week Credit: TikTok/ billiejohowell

On Thursday, police revealed they suspected the 20-month-old was dead Credit: Facebook/billie.betterton

Quinton was reportedly living with his mother, her boyfriend and his grandparents at the time of his disapperance Credit: Facebook/Chatham County Police Department

His grandmother, Billie Joe Howell posted a video on TikTok Wednesday of her sitting outside listening to a sound talking about “listening to God through the storm.”

Throughout the 36-second video a man is heard saying, “I no longer pray ‘God give me what I think I need but give me what you know I need.”

“God is the only one who has been in my tomorrow, so he’s the only one who knows what I’m gonna need when I get there,” the voice continues.

While the man talks, Howell is seen sitting in a chair, occasionally tossing her hair.

Dozens of people have since commented on the video, writing that they are praying for Howell and her family.

Howell is mother to Leilani Simons, who police named as the prime suspect in the toddler’s disappearance.

“As you know, our investigation over the last eight days has led us to the heartbreaking conclusion that 20-month-old Quinton Simon is deceased,” Chatham County Police said in a Thursday Facebook post.

“We have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the primary suspect in Quinton’s disappearance and death. We have not made an arrest or filed any charges in this case.”

The toddler’s family has been informed of the latest developments, police said.

Despite their initial findings, the department insisted the search for Quinton Simon will continue.

“It will continue with every available resource we have in order to give Quinton’s family closure, and see that justice is served in this case,” the department said.

Before his disappearance, Quinton Simon lived with his mother, her boyfriend, his grandparents and two other children in Savannah, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

Leilani Simon first reported him missing at around 9:40 a.m. on Oct.5, saying he had been in his playpen just hours before.

At the time, Quinton Simon was last seen wearing a Sesame Street t-shirt and black pants, according to the outlet.

The FBI has closely been involved in the investigation.

Howell's daughter, Leilani, has been named the prime suspect in Quinton's disapperance Credit: YouTube